(ABC 15)   Redbull loses a wing   (abc15.com) divider line
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to see the go-pro footage from the one that didn't succeed.

whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Seriously, people should stop doing this shiat.

It's 2022, not 1915.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
some people need to lose their pilot's licenses
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
farking shiatheads wasting perfectly good aircraft for clicks and views. fark them.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whidbey: Seriously, people should stop doing this shiat.

It's 2022, not 1915.


Why?

/A-19507
//skydiver
///3
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't you mean a wiiing, subby?
 
Epic Fap Session [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Seems like this is the kind of thing you'd only try if you had some sort of remote control or autopilot you could engage in case things go... exactly like they did.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whidbey: Seriously, people should stop doing this shiat.

It's 2022, not 1915.


"Yolo"
-famous Armenian genocide stunt pilots
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah.
Impressive stunt idea, but ..this is actually one of the better potential outcomes.

More importantly, both pilots lived to tell the tale.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pilot lived, for those who are rubberneckers  such myself. Losing a replaceable plane is not the equivalent of a dude dying.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Must suck to be that guy who just lost his license for ditching his plane.  If only he had gotten a corporate sponsor.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
the two pilots would swap planes mid-air.

Those parts are not hot-swappable.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Must suck to be that guy who just lost his license for ditching his plane.  If only he had gotten a corporate sponsor.


The difference between a terrorist and a fireworks maker? Business license.

Funny how that plays out.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Must suck to be that guy who just lost his license for ditching his plane.  If only he had gotten a corporate sponsor.


And presumably FAA pre-approval.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tried to watch this on Hulu last night.  It wouldn't play, wonder if they went to black once the stunt went wrong.
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How is this even allowed? Do you need a permit or something? "I'd like a permit to potentially crash two planes and just maybe kill someone on the ground." "Yes sir that will be $100. Sign here."
 
Epic Fap Session [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

asymptonic: SimonElectric: Must suck to be that guy who just lost his license for ditching his plane.  If only he had gotten a corporate sponsor.

And presumably FAA pre-approval.


The FAA denied their request for an exemption from federal aviation regulations.  They did it anyway.  Someone should go to jail.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah I did this in Farcry.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well that's a few hundred k down the drain. I would have gladly taken that baby for free. They would have the same outcome 2 guys alive one plane.
 
