(Yahoo)   Eritrea and Best Korea the only two countries that have not vaccinated against COVID-19. Although, Best Korea still has zero cases since anyone who coughs is immediately shot   (yahoo.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When it comes to Best Korea's medical style I'm reminded of how they handled things in the World War Z book.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: When it comes to Best Korea's medical style I'm reminded of how they handled things in the World War Z book.


Either way, zero reported cases.
 
deanis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hard to catch covid when you cant go anywhere?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I know the average NORK never goes anywhere, not even in country, but the elites no doubt travel to China, Russia, and the pricks even probably sneak down to Seoul for a little of the good life every now and then.  Not to mention the plague rats visiting from China and Russia.

Either the nation has handled quarantining extremely ruthlessly (a distinct possibility), or they're lying.
 
Hankie Fest [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

deanis: Hard to catch covid when you cant go anywhere?


Eritrea doesn't stop you from going anywhere.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Adjust for Best Korea:

Stalin delivers a speech to a large audience in the Kremlin. Suddenly someone sneezes.
Stalin: Who sneezed?
Everyone is shaking, and no one dares to confess.
Stalin: First row, rise and leave. You'll be shot.
(Applause)
Stalin: So, who sneezed?
Silence.
Stalin: Second row, rise and leave. You'll be shot.
(Ovation, shouts: 'Hail great Stalin!')
Stalin: So who sneezed?
A man rises in the back row, shaking: It was me, sorry...
Stalin: No big deal. Bless you, comrade!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: deanis: Hard to catch covid when you cant go anywhere?

Eritrea doesn't stop you from going anywhere.


Eritrea requires exit visas and it's very hard for a citizen to get one since driving a cab in North America or Europe is a much more attractive position than living in Eritrea.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, any wildlife left in N Korea or is it all been eaten?
 
Hankie Fest [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Hankie Fest: deanis: Hard to catch covid when you cant go anywhere?

Eritrea doesn't stop you from going anywhere.

Eritrea requires exit visas and it's very hard for a citizen to get one since driving a cab in North America or Europe is a much more attractive position than living in Eritrea.


My niece just married a fella that came from Eritrea in order to avoid their mandatory draft. He now has US citizenship, but plans to return there one day. With their abysmal human rights record, I can't imagine why.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: I know the average NORK never goes anywhere, not even in country, but the elites no doubt travel to China, Russia, and the pricks even probably sneak down to Seoul for a little of the good life every now and then.  Not to mention the plague rats visiting from China and Russia.

Either the nation has handled quarantining extremely ruthlessly (a distinct possibility), or they're lying.


Why not both?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: When it comes to Best Korea's medical style I'm reminded of how they handled things in the World War Z book.


The actual stories or the "zombie prep" book. Because the "zombie prep" book gave really shiaty advice. Like...really bad advice. The exact opposite of things that you'd actually want to do.

/ Example: get shooters in a truck and have the zombies chase them to kill the zombies.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Hankie Fest: deanis: Hard to catch covid when you cant go anywhere?

Eritrea doesn't stop you from going anywhere.

Eritrea requires exit visas and it's very hard for a citizen to get one since driving a cab in North America or Europe is a much more attractive position than living in Eritrea.


I remember reading an article about Eritrea in the 1990's... NYT's I think. Was a whole spread. Gorgeous pictures, stories full of hope and optimism about things improving and a new day coming to Eritrea... Probably the Sunday Travel section...

Goddamn... 30 years of just getting worse. Sad.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Betting that Pudgy Leader has gotten one and all boosters.
 
