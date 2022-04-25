 Skip to content
(KIVI Boise)   Pet squirrel "goes nuts" on burglar   (kivitv.com) divider line
18
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoppers, huh?

I would have thought Squirrel Nut Zippers.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any relation to https://metro.co.uk/2019/06/28/man-got-squirrel-called-deeznutz-hooked-meth-arrested-10084968/ ?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size


Foamy approves.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory image of squirrel nuts

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, who gets the deer?  Me or the squirrel?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pet squirrel? Yeah I bet that squirrel had a reason to be riled up. Bet it visited some objectionable places if you know what I mean
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moose out back shoulda told him about the squirrel.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: Obligatory image of squirrel nuts

[Fark user image image 196x258]


Should have been the Boobies, you slipping Farkers
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Pet squirrel? Yeah I bet that squirrel had a reason to be riled up. Bet it visited some objectionable places if you know what I mean


It's not a gerbil
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a fight for attainment
That ended in arraignment
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squirrels are violent by nature.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see a thief caught for sure.  I'm saddened though because of the publicity around the story, it's likely someone will send out animal control officers to seize the squirrel.  They'll cite rabies concerns, animal welfare (feeding it candy), or city ordinances and take his pet.
 
BubbaZinetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image 360x720]


Thanks, I haven't been that befuddled in a while.  Is that Tommy Chong in a karate stance with a squirrel in his pocket, or is it something weirder?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SamLowryDZ-015: Nice to see a thief caught for sure.  I'm saddened though because of the publicity around the story, it's likely someone will send out animal control officers to seize the squirrel.  They'll cite rabies concerns, animal welfare (feeding it candy), or city ordinances and take his pet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Should have read the sign.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why do squirrels swim on their back?
    To keep their nuts dry !
 
