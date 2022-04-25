 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   The top oil-exporting county in the world says it it going to ban all exports this week, which is sending oil prices skyrocketing, but is not expected to affect gas prices at all   (yahoo.com) divider line
39
    More: Interesting, Vegetable fats and oils, Cooking oil, world's top palm-oil producer, Palm oil, prices of edible oils, supply of palm oil, domestic palm-oil prices, vegetable oil  
•       •       •

1349 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2022 at 1:00 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't count on it yet, the oil producers will state that corn prices will blah blah blah and it will make ethanol blah blah blah. So up go the gas prices.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There goes the rest of the Amazon rainforest.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good. Stop killing orangutans, assholes.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Merltech: Don't count on it yet, the oil producers will state that corn prices will blah blah blah and it will make ethanol blah blah blah. So up go the gas prices.


Someone DNRTFA......


But the situation isnt too unexpected because it sounds like they had been exporting more than they were keeping for domestic use, which led to a spike in prices at home. So no exports to drop the price and allow home supply to rebound
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who knows? We might get lucky... We had a pipeline break when I lived in AZ, and there were gas shortages for like 3 days, high prices, etc... But since it was only 3 days, we got lucky. By the time we needed gas, prices had gone back down. Maybe this one would be that short as well. One quick bump, then it comes back down?

Probably not, but it's nice to dream...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cooking oil. Top COOKING oil exporter. Which will probably go really well for the rest of us....
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
palm oil - BAD

Why palm oil is in everything, and why that's bad
Youtube fgcfgTTuku0
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A shortage of cooking oil sounds like it may actually save lives, frankly...
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Palm oil plantations are terrible not just for wildlife, but for the people who work on them.  They've resulted in pythons preying on humans because their regular food has been displaced.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is why there's a big future is in the gutter oil business.

Gutter oil, it's what's for dinner.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh Lard, not this shiat again
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: palm oil - BAD

[YouTube video: Why palm oil is in everything, and why that's bad]


What about potassium benzoate?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No problem. We can switch to sunflower oil.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good thing I've switched.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: No problem. We can switch to sunflower oil.


And the award for the best metaphor for destroying a russian tank goes to....
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Good. Stop killing orangutans, assholes.


Agree. Palm oil plantations are incredibly damaging to the environment. And they put the oil in everything, from peanut butter to snack food. I always look on the label and I won't buy it. I complain to the store when their own brand contains it.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What kind of gas are we talking about?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Olthoi: There goes the rest of the Amazon rainforest.


I know their warehouses are big, but I had no idea the break room was THAT big.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: A shortage of cooking oil sounds like it may actually save lives, frankly...


Do you have any idea what the primary lipid source is for about 85% of the world's population?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Good. Stop killing orangutans, assholes.


Then where will I get the orangutan lard I use for cooking?
 
moto-geek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: fsbilly: Good. Stop killing orangutans, assholes.

Agree. Palm oil plantations are incredibly damaging to the environment. And they put the oil in everything, from peanut butter to snack food. I always look on the label and I won't buy it. I complain to the store when their own brand contains it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Somaticasual: A shortage of cooking oil sounds like it may actually save lives, frankly...

Do you have any idea what the primary lipid source is for about 85% of the world's population?


Liposuction In New Orleans
 
Subtonic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Good. Stop killing orangutans, assholes.


I can't help it if they are so damn delicious.
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good. Palm oil is bad for the environment. Prices of other oils go up too? Good. I need to cut down on calories anyway.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Somaticasual: A shortage of cooking oil sounds like it may actually save lives, frankly...

Do you have any idea what the primary lipid source is for about 85% of the world's population?


Vegetable oil, peanut oil, or canola (rapeseed) oil?
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
US prices of a basket of common vegetable oils

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: fsbilly: Good. Stop killing orangutans, assholes.

Agree. Palm oil plantations are incredibly damaging to the environment. And they put the oil in everything, from peanut butter to snack food. I always look on the label and I won't buy it. I complain to the store when their own brand contains it.


If those farmers weren't growing oil palms they would just grow something else just as damaging to the environment.  They aren't going to return their land to the forest without compensation.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: palm oil - BAD

[YouTube video: Why palm oil is in everything, and why that's bad]


Red Palm Oil has enough precursors of Vitamin A in it to help prevent vitamin deficiency blindness.


/ Alert the Golden Rice Stans
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Palm oil is the #1 lubricant for fapping. This is bad news for FARK.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Good. Stop killing orangutans, assholes.


Yeah....But.... French Fires just aren't as good if you don't cook them in Orangutan oil.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Olive oil for eating raw (e.g. in salad dressing) or in Mediterranean cuisines.  Peanut oil for frying potatoes and fried chicken (nothing tastesbetter for either one IMO).  Canola oil for everything else.  Palm oil for the garbage can.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Merltech: Don't count on it yet, the oil producers will state that corn prices will blah blah blah and it will make ethanol blah blah blah. So up go the gas prices.

Someone DNRTFA......


But the situation isnt too unexpected because it sounds like they had been exporting more than they were keeping for domestic use, which led to a spike in prices at home. So no exports to drop the price and allow home supply to rebound


Oil companies will use any, and I mean any, excuse to raise prices.
 
goodncold
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
1. Buy bacon from good pasture raised pigs.
2. Make bacon
3. Save bacon grease
4. Use bacon grease when cooking other foods

Its yummy and a good source of Vit D. (has to be pasture fed though)
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: Olive oil for eating raw (e.g. in salad dressing) or in Mediterranean cuisines.  Peanut oil for frying potatoes and fried chicken (nothing tastesbetter for either one IMO).  Canola oil for everything else.  Palm oil for the garbage can.


Oh, and butter for baking, obvs.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But, NOW what will I use to oil my palms?!

Thank God my old standy-by is still there for me...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stop exporting your most exported product. Yep that should work.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Palm oil for the porcelain throne!
 
Tenga
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I am also curious to find out what the world's leading oil exporting County is.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.