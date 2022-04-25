 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Almost outran the cops :))))))))))   (nypost.com) divider line
10
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mmmmmmmmmm
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"intent to deliver of a controlled substance"

"A deputy tried to pull Choates over after he spotted her vehicle with the rear license plate light out"


Damn man, at least make sure your car lights work if you're going to run drugs.
 
Epic Fap Session [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good thing they got those 1 - 4 grams off the streets.  That's millions of dollars and it only took one high speed chase.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: rear license plate light out


Dude I'm all for law and order, from the point of view of most Farkers I seem to be somewhere between "a hundred times worse than Hitler" and "a thousand times worse than Hitler" but "license plate light out" is a pretty farking lame excuse to pull someone over for.

The real reason she's smiling is because she started out with ten to twenty grams of the controlled substance at the start of the chase.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Boo_Guy: rear license plate light out

Dude I'm all for law and order, from the point of view of most Farkers I seem to be somewhere between "a hundred times worse than Hitler" and "a thousand times worse than Hitler" but "license plate light out" is a pretty farking lame excuse to pull someone over for.

The real reason she's smiling is because she started out with ten to twenty grams of the controlled substance at the start of the chase.


Eh, I got pulled over for it once. Actually, of the 3 times I've been pulled over it was always lights. It's made me paranoid to the point I check my lights monthly and keep spares in the trunk for the last 12 years.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I assumed that this was going to be about the ambulance steaing person in Chicago
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I assumed that this was going to be about the ambulance steaing person in Chicago


Nope still ongoing
Chicago ambulance stolen, police chase vehicle on I-55
Youtube VimU6meqta8
 
Dodo David
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Almost outran the cops :))))))))))

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nothing wrong with wanting to look good for your mug shot, you don't want to become an internet meme after all.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: drjekel_mrhyde: I assumed that this was going to be about the ambulance steaing person in Chicago

Nope still ongoing
[YouTube video: Chicago ambulance stolen, police chase vehicle on I-55]


It's not
 
