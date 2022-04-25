 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   San Francisco hospital celebrates 1,000th lung transplant, possibly by having confetti wheezed out of a patient's chest   (abc7news.com) divider line
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Guess their business must have been booming starting in 2020.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Confetti. When glitter just isn't not funny enough.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

El Borscht: Confetti. When glitter just isn't not funny enough.


Glitter is worse.  You're dooming the victim to months if not years of finding it in/on stuff.  For added evil, get some made out of an electrically conductive material.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And here I am still waiting for a liver transplant. :/

But I support all organ donors and organ transplant recipients. These stories always give me hope.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

El Borscht: Confetti. When glitter just isn't not funny enough.


I personally just use packing peanuts by the pound.

Strangely they never invite me back
 
Helmut Glanze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Q: What's the worst thing about receiving a lung transplant?


A: The first couple loogies you hock up aren't yours.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just the flu, nothing to see here.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Helmut Glanze: Q: What's the worst thing about receiving a lung transplant?


A: The first couple loogies you hock up aren't yours.


Pretty sure it's actually requiring one.
 
