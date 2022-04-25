 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   Questions remain when driver is arrested after fatal Interbay collision with pedestrian, notably 'why do we have sidewalks in the bay?'   (king5.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Traffic, Seattle Police Department, Driving, Police, Road, English-language films, Traffic Collision Investigation Squad, Automobile  
•       •       •

595 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2022 at 11:20 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
alex10294
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And what kind of amphibious vehicle goes fast enough to kill a pedestrian?
 
djfitz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

alex10294: And what kind of amphibious vehicle goes fast enough to kill a pedestrian?


How does a pedestrian walk under water?
 
guestguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

alex10294: And what kind of amphibious vehicle goes fast enough to kill a pedestrian?


Suddenly, duckboats...

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
🎶 ... Well, life is too short, so love the one you got
'Cause you might get run over or you might get shot🎶
 
p51d007
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You'll never get them to slow down.  Once the police leave, they'll start speeding again.
I hate speed cameras, but that is an option.
A better option would be this, with elevators of course. Most of our "high volume" roads have
them, and it's a city of only 200,000

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Subby sounds American. People from civilized nations would ask "Why don't we have better infrastructure to make walking safer so more people would do it?"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

alex10294: And what kind of amphibious vehicle goes fast enough to kill a pedestrian?


A hovercraft w/o eels.  Every eel slows down the hovercraft a bit.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

p51d007: You'll never get them to slow down.  Once the police leave, they'll start speeding again.
I hate speed cameras, but that is an option.
A better option would be this, with elevators of course. Most of our "high volume" roads have
them, and it's a city of only 200,000

[Fark user image 850x512]


If you want a speed camera system that actually makes cars slow down then you need multiple checkpoints. Take the time and distance between cameras A and B and you can tell the average speed the car was travelling between the two.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Are there even sidewalks there?  Outside of the terminal?
 
Pert
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Russ1642: p51d007: You'll never get them to slow down.  Once the police leave, they'll start speeding again.
I hate speed cameras, but that is an option.
A better option would be this, with elevators of course. Most of our "high volume" roads have
them, and it's a city of only 200,000

[Fark user image 850x512]

If you want a speed camera system that actually makes cars slow down then you need multiple checkpoints. Take the time and distance between cameras A and B and you can tell the average speed the car was travelling between the two.


We have this in places in the UK, mainly where there is construction work.

It's annoying.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Interbay? More like Entergrave.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Subby sounds American. People from civilized nations would ask "Why don't we have better infrastructure to make walking safer so more people would do it?"


That would require Americans to stop doing two of their three favorite things: driving gas guzzling vehicles and not exercising.
/the third is mass shooting
//but everybody already knew that
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.