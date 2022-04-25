 Skip to content
(CNN)   U.S. Defense Secretary: Ukraine can win the war if they have the right equipment. Subby feels similarly about hooking up with Kate Beckinsale   (cnn.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gotta have money and cashflow to sustain your posture, in addition to training and discipline. True for national defense. Or Kate Beckinsale.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well if they were werewolves, Kate would have no problem getting rid of them, but they're not.  She'd have a tight leather outfit on too.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia continuing to trip over its own dock will also help
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She smokes like a chimney. That's maybe my only standard.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Russia continuing to trip over its own dock will also help


multi-billion ruble guided mission cruiser sunk while sitting in harbor defending landing operations agrees with this typo
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
missile* cruiser.  dammit spellcheck.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: Summoner101: Russia continuing to trip over its own dock will also help

multi-billion ruble guided mission cruiser sunk while sitting in harbor defending landing operations agrees with this typo


Fork it.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would floss my front teeth on her love carpet.

Am I typing out loud again?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She would break you.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine has unlimited money and supplies coming from the west. The only way they can lose is if the Ukrainian people get sick of dying.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already did her.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LovesToSpooge: Ukraine has unlimited money and supplies coming from the west. The only way they can lose is if the Ukrainian people get sick of dying.


What if Russia declares victory and leaves?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: She smokes like a chimney. That's maybe my only standard.


I had a girlfriend who smoked. I went a little neurotic with the teeth brushing.

/ I still brush my teeth twice a day.

// I also floss at least once daily.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I'm nitpicking, but why are they calling this a war as opposed to an attack and an invasion?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NathanAllen: She would break you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why my Ferrari has a 10 inch gun mounted on it...
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beep-Beep-BRRRRAP!!!!

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is more than capable of winning.  The U.S. and the world genuinely thinks so, too, which is why everyone is sending them modern artillery pieces.  Gloves are off.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LovesToSpooge: Ukraine has unlimited money and supplies coming from the west. The only way they can lose is if the Ukrainian people get sick of dying.


They won't stop dying if they stop fighting so I doubt they'll stop fighting.

/IMO death in battle is far more preferable to death by gulag.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: She smokes like a chimney. That's maybe my only standard.


Think of her as Adora Belle Dearheart, but without the Golems
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel terrible that the people of Ukraine have become the pawns in a Proxy War, but they've taken the role with gusto.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: foo monkey: She smokes like a chimney. That's maybe my only standard.

I had a girlfriend who smoked. I went a little neurotic with the teeth brushing.

/ I still brush my teeth twice a day.

// I also floss at least once daily.


She couldn't brush her own teeth?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NathanAllen: She would break you.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: Beep-Beep-BRRRRAP!!!!

[64.media.tumblr.com image 700x430]


What the hell is that? An A-10 based drone?
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the chips are down, some people become amazing. I read about a Medal of Honor recipient who before going into the Army, was a Subway Sandwich Artist. Getting caught in a ferocious ambush in the mountains of Afghanistan revealed his true nature.

Zelensky was an actor and comedian. And now, after the country he's leading was invaded and faced with annihilation, he's revealed his true form as a lion. Amazing.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: Maybe I'm nitpicking, but why are they calling this a war as opposed to an attack and an invasion?


The invasion hasn't succeeded so you can't call it that.  It became a war when Ukraine decided it wasn't going to roll over and started fighting back with efficacy.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: Maybe I'm nitpicking, but why are they calling this a war as opposed to an attack and an invasion?


An official War has rules like no killing civilians, treating POWs well, and not bombing hospitals. Russia is ignoring those rules, so um, I dunno.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NathanAllen: She would break you.


Don't care, had snu-snu.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: foo monkey: She smokes like a chimney. That's maybe my only standard.

I had a girlfriend who smoked. I went a little neurotic with the teeth brushing.

/ I still brush my teeth twice a day.

// I also floss at least once daily.


Is it... unusual to brush your teeth twice a day? I thought that was the normal amount if you like having teeth.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeroth Law: goodncold: Beep-Beep-BRRRRAP!!!!

[64.media.tumblr.com image 700x430]

What the hell is that? An A-10 based drone?


It was a DARPA project apparently.

Imagine an a10 without the risk to the pilot.  And carrying 16000 lbs of weapons.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gawdzila: Ukraine is more than capable of winning.  The U.S. and the world genuinely thinks so, too, which is why everyone is sending them modern artillery pieces.  Gloves are off.


yep, as of about 2 weeks ago the military understanding between nato and the west fully shifted from
"we will support you in a guerilla defense trading ground for time against russia's advance"
to
"we will support you in full scale military operations against russia with everything except actual manpower"

this triggered when the west saw russia's initial attack break and fall back and ukraines real military (not just armed guerillas) was still standing and coherent and was going to be able to reform to resist the second attack wave.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LovesToSpooge: Ukraine has unlimited money and supplies coming from the west. The only way they can lose is if the Ukrainian people get sick of dying.


That is the crux of it. I truly believe Russia fears the west, if they lose in Ukraine they fear losing Belarus and Kazakhstan and then it's a real shiat show that's untenable.  I fear what their response will be.
/my 2 cents
//no I don't have an answer
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeroth Law: goodncold: Beep-Beep-BRRRRAP!!!!

[64.media.tumblr.com image 700x430]

What the hell is that? An A-10 based drone?


It's a photoshop fantasy, but yeah.
 
pd2001
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Summoner101: Russia continuing to trip over its own dock will also help

multi-billion ruble guided mission cruiser sunk while sitting in harbor defending landing operations agrees with this typo


Username checks out if you believe the Russians.
 
alienated
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: LovesToSpooge: Ukraine has unlimited money and supplies coming from the west. The only way they can lose is if the Ukrainian people get sick of dying.

What if Russia declares victory and leaves?


Then they move into taking Crimea and the East back. And then moscow. Fark those orcs. Lessons need to be taught. Gondor will NOT fall.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: Zeroth Law: goodncold: Beep-Beep-BRRRRAP!!!!

[64.media.tumblr.com image 700x430]

What the hell is that? An A-10 based drone?

It's a photoshop fantasy, but yeah.


Photoshop Fantasy is the name of my personal erotica site.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: LovesToSpooge: Ukraine has unlimited money and supplies coming from the west. The only way they can lose is if the Ukrainian people get sick of dying.

They won't stop dying if they stop fighting so I doubt they'll stop fighting.

/IMO death in battle is far more preferable to death by gulag.


Shao kek nem ron.

I die free, brother!
 
Nuff Said McFarky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LovesToSpooge: Ukraine has unlimited money and supplies coming from the west. The only way they can lose is if the Ukrainian people get sick of dying.


Or if the West gets sick of sending weapons and supplies Ukraine's way. It nearly happened in France: Yes, Marine LePutin lost, but the margin of her loss is worryingly closer than her previous loss to Macron, meaning pro-fascist (and therefore anti-Ukrainian) sentiment is growing in France.

If TFG or one of the pretenders like Ron DeSatan steals wins the next presidential election, expect the support for Ukraine to dry up on the first full working day of the new dictator's regime president's administration.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Churchill: Give us the tools and we will finish the job
 
Perpleman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lockheed could hook you up with Kate if you can persuade Joe Manchin and by persuade I mean bribe.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: goodncold: Beep-Beep-BRRRRAP!!!!

[64.media.tumblr.com image 700x430]

What the hell is that? An A-10 based drone?


Looks like an A-10 and a Bayraktar had a baby.
 
drayno76
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blackhalo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: She would break you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

foo monkey: iheartscotch: foo monkey: She smokes like a chimney. That's maybe my only standard.

I had a girlfriend who smoked. I went a little neurotic with the teeth brushing.

/ I still brush my teeth twice a day.

// I also floss at least once daily.

She couldn't brush her own teeth?


I've been WAITING DAAAAAAAAYS for an opportunity to use this particular photo:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Left is the gobsmacked early Italian Aviator, Gianni Caproni. The guy to the right who's tired of this shiat is his brother Federico.

I may or may not have obtained a copy of the book published by the Mueso Caproni.

/ It's in Italian.

// Damned rare book seller said it was in English.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

oopsboom: about 2 weeks ago the military understanding between nato and the west shifted from
"we will support you in a guerilla defense trading ground for time against Russia's advance"

to:

"we will support you in full scale military operations against Russia, with everything except actual manpower"


The next measure of support being an obvious one.

NTTAWWT
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: She would break you.



Death by Snu-Snu?
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nuff Said McFarky: If TFG or one of the pretenders like Ron DeSatan steals wins the next presidential election, expect the support for Ukraine to dry up on the first full working day of the new dictator's regime president's administration.


Luckily the U.S. doesn't constitute the entirety of Ukraine's support.  A good chunk, no doubt, but Europe is well-equipped with modern weapons and it is more easy for them to deliver to Ukraine, and Russia represents a bigger and more immediate threat to them, so I have no doubt that they will keep up the aid.  And the other members of NATO, and NATO itself, are getting stronger, and bigger, not weaker and smaller.
 
Snargi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: I already did her.


Holding a picture of her with one hand while in your bunk doesn't count.
 
