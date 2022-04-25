 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Northwest conservationist, philanthropist Harriet Bullitt dies at 97, possibly after an extended car chase featuring Steve McQueen   (king5.com) divider line
7
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Southeast conservationists will pour out a forty in her honor.  Also, they'll cork an owl. Can't praise her any higher than that.
 
Bullitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm fine, though.

RIP Nature Lady
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Crap, gonna be late for the funeral....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP
Harriet the spy
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I thot she died last century... Was she on a reunion tour?
 
germ78
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/RIP
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Was her middle name Bita?
 
