 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Biden steps up his standoff with Russia over Ukraine, as his Brinkswomanship knows no bounds   (kiro7.com) divider line
9
    More: Cool, Diplomacy, career member of the Senior Foreign Service, United States Senate, President Biden, 25-year career, Ambassador Extraordinary, President Trump, Political science  
•       •       •

920 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2022 at 5:31 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And the Republicans would just be Russians Biatch

/ I think Biden is handling this like a pro, he obviously knows what he is doing and also can't say everything going on because the Russians are listening.

// so nice to have a leader who actually wants to solve problems rather than be the problem.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: And the Republicans would just be Russians Biatch

/ I think Biden is handling this like a pro, he obviously knows what he is doing and also can't say everything going on because the Russians are listening.

// so nice to have a leader who actually wants to solve problems rather than be the problem.


$2 trillion for a mixed loss in Iraq
$4 billion to beat Russia

The economics look good, too.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fast work. Blinken told Zelenskyy just yesterday the USG would be doing this, and it's already happened.

Since the Senate easily confirmed Brinks when TFG nominated her to her current post, one would expect them to follow suit this time around. I strongly suspect the derpublicans will suddenly find her to be completely unsuited to a senior ambassadorship just because the POTUS nominating her has a D after his name this time.
 
Cormee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Guessing the Fox headline is 'Biden sends Ukrainian relations to the Brink'?
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Biden literally can't find his own arse to wipe his butt.
 
olorin604
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Come on Hawley and be the senator I know you can be. Hold this up for some random reason unrelated to anything and totally disconnected from reality. We here in Missouri are counting on you.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Biden literally can't find his own arse to wipe his butt.


Yeah boy. He's only handled this whole Ukraine thing like a master statesman, earning praise for the way he's dealt with things from all corners of the world.

Well, from everyone but Putin lovers. No one gives a shiat about them.
 
Trik
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He's just doing what the shadow government comprised of women in the DNC tells him to do.

The guy doesn't have two brain cells to rub together left.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.