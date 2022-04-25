 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National DNA Day, so let's all spread it around   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
21
    More: Interesting, DNA, Human Genome Project, human genome, National DNA Day, U.S. Senate, Radio Television Digital News Association, Gene, April 25th  
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Suzanne Vega, DNA - Tom's Diner (Official Music Video)
Youtube j4jtIDaeaWI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4pfUSW1rGA
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
All 40+ of my first cousins did 23andMe, for some reason or another, and completely ruined my chances of becoming a successful serial killer.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And gee, here I've been hoarding it in baby food jars in the fridge.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sorry, I misread that as "DOA" & zipped myself up into this body-bag. Can someone unzip it & cancel that hearse?
 
Epic Fap Session [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Way ahead of you!

/yeah, yeah... username checks out
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I had a hookup cancel on me this morning, so I am decidedly not getting a kick out of this headline.

/harumph.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
About a quart or so....

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Sorry, I misread that as "DOA" & zipped myself up into this body-bag. Can someone unzip it & cancel that hearse?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Sorry, I misread that as "DOA" & zipped myself up into this body-bag. Can someone unzip it & cancel that hearse?


Only if you stop masturbating.
 
King Something
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
PAIGE NO
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One of the my favorite jokes on Justice League Unlimited was in the Terry McGuiness Batman Beyond finale episode.  He's talking with an old Amanda Waller about the truth around his origin.  Waller comments on how easy it was to get Bruce Wayne's DNA.  "He was leaving it all around town" she said.  Terry raises an eyebrow at that.  "Not even remotely what I meant" was her reply.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Spreadin' my seed and not lookin' back. Mostly knuckle children.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can't. Signed an NDA.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, no worries subby. Every day is spread your DNA day in America.

static.scientificamerican.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Roots - The Seed (2.0) (Official Music Video) ft. Cody ChesnuTT
Youtube ojC0mg2hJCc
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Lightning Seeds - Sugar Coated Iceberg
Youtube nB-tnUqLHyg
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Can't. Signed an NDA.


Non-Discharge Agreement?
 
