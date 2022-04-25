 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1983, Soviet leader Yuri Andropov wrote a letter to U.S. fifth-grader Samantha Smith, claiming that the Soviet Union wanted peace, understanding, and possibly to steal her washing machine and toilet   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Yuri Andropov, Soviet Union, Cold War, Mikhail Gorbachev, Russian leader Yuri Andropov, Leonid Brezhnev, Samantha Smith, Soviet war in Afghanistan  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only think I remember about Andropov was the bit on SNLs Weekend Update done by Tim Kazurinsky - one of those sketches where he has the cards with each (in this case) proposed headlines.
Can't find a video of it, but did find a transcript:

You know. I thought I could trust The New York Post. Under the leadership of Rupert Murdoch, the Post has given us such memorable headlines as.. [ holds up newspaper ] "The Sheiks Hit The Fan!" And.. "Khomeini's Kamikazes." And, my personal favorite: "Grandmother Dies of AIDS." So, yesterday, when the Post ame out with the headline.. "Andropov Dead".. I was shocked! It's clear, it's concise, it's factual. In every way, it's a departure from what I've come to expect from The Post. They even spelled his name right.

What happened? Why didn't they report Yuri's death like this: [ holds up fake headlines ] "Russia Goes Topless". "Iron Curtain Call". "Yuri Stiffs Russia". Or.. Lenin Gets Roommate". Where, I ask you, are the bad puns? [ holds up more fake headlines ] Like: "Flu-1, Yuri-0". "Vodkaput". "Andro-Poof" Don't tell me that the Post fired the lousy poet who wrote headlines like: "How-Now Mos-Cow".. "Bury Yuri In A Hurry".. "Redsky Dedsky".. or "Stinko Pinko Sinko".
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My only memory of him was that he pretty much died right after getting the job along with the following guy, Chernenko, who died even faster.  Next was Gorbachev.

In "Our Dumb Century" the Onion uses the headline "Dynamic New Soviet Leader Not On Brink of Death".
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Look how close we are with our good friends in Afghanistan, they invited our whole army over for party!"
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The following year, in August 1985, Samantha Smith died in a plane crash at age 13.

Well shiat, that got dark fast.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: The following year, in August 1985, Samantha Smith died in a plane crash at age 13.

Well shiat, that got dark fast.


Who!  That dredges up an odd memory.  I once got my hands on a copy of Soviet Life, a slick glossy propaganda magazine published by the Soviet Union.  Despite it being blatant propaganda, it was a really nice magazine.  It had a photo of some tourist cruise boats, with one named Samantha Smith.  At the time I was wondering who that was and why the Soviets would name a boat after her.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He went to space and his brother became a chauffeur.  Pikop Andropov.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... I'm left wondering how many of the deaths mentioned in that story were caused by KGB/FSB agents...
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: "Look how close we are with our good friends in Afghanistan, they invited our whole army over for party!"


They were inspired by the groovy party America had in Vietnam for two decades.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure we could expect something similar from today's leader...right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was this one of those plane crashes that involves falling out of a window onto a pile of polonium?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My only memory of him was that he pretty much died right after getting the job along with the following guy, Chernenko, who died even faster.  Next was Gorbachev.

In "Our Dumb Century" the Onion uses the headline "Dynamic New Soviet Leader Not On Brink of Death".


He really put drop in Andropov
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Arkanaut: The following year, in August 1985, Samantha Smith died in a plane crash at age 13.

Well shiat, that got dark fast.

Who!  That dredges up an odd memory.  I once got my hands on a copy of Soviet Life, a slick glossy propaganda magazine published by the Soviet Union.  Despite it being blatant propaganda, it was a really nice magazine.  It had a photo of some tourist cruise boats, with one named Samantha Smith.  At the time I was wondering who that was and why the Soviets would name a boat after her.


There was actually a deal where the US government would publish a magazine about America in the Soviet Union and the USSR in turn would publish a magazine about the Soviet Union in America.  Soviet Life was half of the deal (later named Russian Life after the fall of the Soviet Union), although I imagine the other half (Amerika) was a bigger deal.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_Life
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amerika_(magazine)

Russian Life was still published as late as 2020, but their website is now down, so I dunno if it still exists.
 
Mole Man
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: The following year, in August 1985, Samantha Smith died in a plane crash at age 13.

Well shiat, that got dark fast.


She was also stalked by the ahole who killed Rebecca Schaeffer.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Arkanaut: "Look how close we are with our good friends in Afghanistan, they invited our whole army over for party!"

They were inspired by the groovy party America had in Vietnam for two decades.


And that, and the US's whole Cold War strategy, was inspired by the Soviet overthrow of independent democratic governments in Czechoslovakia, Poland, and Hungary in the late 40's and 50's.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Creepy Lurker Guy: Arkanaut: The following year, in August 1985, Samantha Smith died in a plane crash at age 13.

Well shiat, that got dark fast.

Who!  That dredges up an odd memory.  I once got my hands on a copy of Soviet Life, a slick glossy propaganda magazine published by the Soviet Union.  Despite it being blatant propaganda, it was a really nice magazine.  It had a photo of some tourist cruise boats, with one named Samantha Smith.  At the time I was wondering who that was and why the Soviets would name a boat after her.

There was actually a deal where the US government would publish a magazine about America in the Soviet Union and the USSR in turn would publish a magazine about the Soviet Union in America.  Soviet Life was half of the deal (later named Russian Life after the fall of the Soviet Union), although I imagine the other half (Amerika) was a bigger deal.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_Life
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amerika_(magazine)

Russian Life was still published as late as 2020, but their website is now down, so I dunno if it still exists.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Let's see, that was while the USSR was officially saying "no first strike", and the US would not say that. And St. Ronnie the RayGun was "just joking" about starting the end of the world.
 
