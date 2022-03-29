 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 61 of WW3: Russian advance stalls in the east so they prepare to attack from the south, Austin and Blinken visit Zelenskyy, Macron crushes Le Pen, and stuff in Russia keeps randomly exploding. It's your Monday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
55
    More: Scary, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, eastern Ukraine, Russia's Ministry, Russian forces, Ukrainian officials, Russian President Vladimir Putin  
•       •       •

222 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2022 at 8:24 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

cdn.thestage.co.ukView Full Size


In an Easter message Captain Svyatoslav Palamar, the deputy commander of Ukraine's Azov Regiment, said Sunday that Russian forces were continuing to bombard the city of Mariupol, underscoring the need for evacuation of civilians and encircled Ukrainian forces.
Christ is Risen, dear Ukraine," he said. "Today is a big day but even so, the enemy continues to drop aerial bombs, ships fire artillery, cannons fire, enemy tanks continue to hit, infantry tries to assault."
Palamar added: "We would like to thank those who are trying to help the civilians of Mariupol to evacuate from this dangerous area, with actions, not just words. I thank those who are making every effort to withdraw our military from the encirclement, who were left alone with the overwhelming forces of the enemy."
The Azov Regiment, sometimes referred to as the Azov Battalion, is a unit that began as an ultra-nationalist volunteer battalion but has since integrated into the Ukrainian armed forces.
Azov troops have been holding out in Mariupol's besieged Azovstal plant, along with other Ukrainian forces.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said earlier that Russian forces were "continuously attacking" the encircled Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on Easter Sunday.
Ukrainian officials have said around 100,000 civilians require evacuation from the city, which has been ruined by weeks of Russian bombardment.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Kyiv on Sunday, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in what would be the first visit of high-level US officials to the embattled country since the war broke out.
The potential visit, which has not been confirmed by Washington, would come on the heels of several high-profile visits from European leaders to the capital and moves to reopen evacuated embassies.
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson toured parts of the capital on foot alongside Zelensky on April 9, and European Union leaders visited the previous day.
The British government is expected to re-open its embassy next week, "dependent on the security situation," its government confirmed, following an announcement from JohnsonFriday. The European Union earlier this month said it too was restoring its diplomatic presence in the capital.
"I'm heading back. Looking forward to working in Kyiv #Ukraine again," UK Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons wrote on Twitter on Friday.
The shift comes after Moscow rerouted its focus away from the capital and to Ukraine's south and east, following intense Ukrainian defense in the areas surrounding Kyiv and Russian supply issues. Kyiv had for weeks braced for an attack of Russian forces, pushing embassies to close their operations there.
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, speaking at a press conference in Washington on Friday, also called on ambassadors from all countries, including the United States, to return to their embassies in Kyiv.
The White House and State Department declined to comment Saturday potential visit from top US officials Blinken and Austin. CNN has reached out to the US Department of Defense for comment.
Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki saidthat if an administration official were to visit Ukraine, the White House would not publicly disclose that information ahead of the time, citing security concerns.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced trip to Kyiv on Sunday where they met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials, making them the highest-level US officials to have traveled to the country since the Russian invasion began.
Though Zelensky announced the visit in a press conference Saturday, US officials had declined to comment.
While in Kyiv, Blinken and Austin met Zelensky, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, and Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyfor an extended, roughly 90-minute bilateral meeting, a senior State Department official said.
Blinken said US diplomats would return to Ukraine this week, the senior State Department official said, in a strong message of solidarity from the United States.
Blinken also relayed that US President Joe Biden would nominate Bridget Brink as US Ambassador to Ukraine, according to the senior State Department official. The post that has been without a confirmed ambassador since Marie Yovanovitch was recalled in May 2019. Brink is the current US ambassador to Slovakia.
In addition, Blinken and Austin discussed the deliveries of recent US military assistance to Ukraine, the ongoing training for Ukrainian soldiers, and the Biden administration's intention to provide $713 million in additional foreign military financing to help Ukraine transition to NATO-capable systems, according to the senior State Department official and a senior Defense Department official.
Both officials briefed press who traveled to the region shortly before Blinken and Austin were due to arrive in Kyiv; the traveling US press corps did not travel with the secretaries to the Ukrainian capital.
In the background briefing, the officials made clear that the US military would still not be involved directly in the war. "The President has been very clear there will be no US troops fighting in Ukraine and that includes the skies over Ukraine," the defense official said.
"This visit does not portend actual involvement by US forces," they added.

US diplomats will return to Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during their meeting in Kyiv Sunday, a senior State Department official said.
The diplomats will "start with day trips into Lviv" and "graduate to potentially other parts of the country and ultimately, resume (their) presence in Kyiv," the State Department official said.
Blinken, who traveled to Kyiv alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, also said US President Joe Biden will nominate Bridget Brink as the US Ambassador to Ukraine, according to the State Department official.
The post has been without a confirmed ambassador since Marie Yovanovitch was recalled in May 2019. Brink is the current US ambassador to Slovakia.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Monday that Russia was "failing in Ukraine" and that "Ukraine is succeeding."
"Russia has sought as its aim to take away (Ukraine's) sovereignty, to take away its independence. That has failed," Blinken said during a news conference at an undisclosed location near the Polish-Ukrainian border.
"It sought to assert the power of its military, its economy. We of course are seeing just the opposite.
"We don't know how the rest of this war will unfold, but we do know that a sovereign independent Ukraine will be around a lot longer than Vladimir Putin is on the scene."
Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials in Kyiv on Sunday, making them the highest-level US officials to have traveled to the country since the Russian invasion began.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Ukraine's needs are changing as the nature of the fight evolves, in part because the focus has shifted to the east of the country.
"So (the Ukrainians) need long-range fires. You've heard them express a need for tanks. And we're doing everything that we can to get them the types of support, the types of artillery and munitions that will be effective in this stage of the fight," Austin told reporters during a news conference at an undisclosed location near the Polish-Ukrainian border following high level talks on Monday.
"You've seen what we've done here in the recent past with a recent $800 million authorization provided by the President that allows us to provide five battalions of 155 howitzers, hundreds of thousands of rounds of artillery, and so we're also engaging our colleagues in other countries for the same type of capability."
Austin said he has seen "indications" that "many countries are going to come forward and provide additional munitions and howitzers."
So we're going to push as hard as we can, as quickly as we can to get them what they need," he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that a "sovereign independent Ukraine will be around a lot longer than Vladimir Putin is on the scene".
"The bottom line is this. We don't know how the rest of this war will unfold, but we do know that a sovereign independent Ukraine will be around a lot longer than Vladimir Putin is on the scene," Blinken said. "And our support for Ukraine going forward will continue. It will continue until we see final success.
Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for three hours on Sunday.
Speaking at a news conference at an undisclosed location near the Polish-Ukrainian border, Austin said it was "a very productive meeting" and an "engaging session."
"We were very happy to have that opportunity," he said. "During the meeting, we expressed our deepest condolences to the president for the loss of so many civilians, and of course, the loss of those courageous troops that have done a magnificent job of pushing back Russian forces. 
"We also expressed our admiration for their professionalism and for their commitment to defend their democracy."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he appreciated "the unprecedented assistance of the United States to Ukraine."
Zelensky's office issued a statement following a meeting in Kyiv between the Ukrainian leader, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
"I would like to thank President (Joe) Biden personally and on behalf of the entire Ukrainian people for his leadership in supporting Ukraine, for his personal clear position. To thank all the American people, as well as the Congress for their bicameral and bipartisan support. We see it. We feel it."
Zelensky also discussed strengthening US sanctions on Russia, the statement said.
"We understand what the next steps on this track should be. And we count on the support of our partners," Zelensky said, according to the statement.



The military head of the south-central city of Kryvyi Rih said Sunday that Ukraine had observed preparations for a possible offensive by Russian forces from the Kherson region, adding defenses were being bolstered in the area.
In televised remarks, Oleksandr Vilkul said Russian forces were "forming an offensive strike formation in our direction in the Kherson region. We are waiting for their possible transition to the offensive in the coming days. But we know more about them than they think; we understand all their plans; and we are fully prepared for any development in the situation."
Vilkul said the Krivyi Rih garrison was in a state of readiness and had defenses prepared.
"A lot of work continues to help in evacuating people from the frontline zone," he said. "Kryvyi Rih is providing buses and ambulances. We have provided medical assistance and social workers. But people are going out on bicycles and taking old people and children out in wheelbarrows."
Earlier this week, a top Russian general said Moscow plans to establish "full control" over southern Ukraine in the second phase of its invasion of Ukraine.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Council said Monday that the region was "preparing for defense" amid warnings that Russian forces were readying an offensive in the south-central part of Ukraine.
"The enemy is preparing for the offensive," the council said in a statement. "Occupying Russian troops have gathered a lot of equipment and personnel on the section of the front line Velyka Novosilka - Novodarivka - Malynivka. The enemy is trying to move in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, but no success. Location of forces at the front has not changed."
The city of Zaporizhzhia has been a key way station for evacuees departing the encircled city of Mariupol and Russian-held areas of southern Ukraine.
The council said an evacuation column had departed from Zaporizhzhia to Mariupol, but lost communication less than 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the town of Manhush, west of Mariupol.
Evacuation columns have been hampered by active fighting and have been held frequently at Russian checkpoints.
"Zaporizhzhia is preparing for defense," the statement added.


A fire has broken out at an oil depot in the Bryansk region of Russia, state news agency TASS reported Monday citing government sources.
"The Emergency Situations Ministry has confirmed there's a fire. There's also a confirmation that it's the fuel tanks," TASS reported, citing the government's press office, which also said first responders were on their way to the scene.
Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry in Bryansk received reports of the fire at 2am Moscow time, according to TASS. The ministry sent rescue teams to the scene and these confirmed the fire was at an oil depot, it said.
The cause of the fire remains unclear.


Russia has made "minor advances" since shifting its focus to taking control over the eastern Donbas region, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Monday.
"Without sufficient logistical and combat support enablers in place, Russia has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough. Ukraine's defence of Mariupol has also exhausted many Russian units and reduced their combat effectiveness," the MoD said on Twitter in an intelligence update.
"Russia's Ministry of Defence has proposed compensation payments for the families of deceased service personnel be overseen by military rather than civilian officials. This likely reflects a desire to hide the true scale of Russia's losses from the domestic population.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size



Vladimir Putin looked frail and unsteady in footage purporting to be from a midnight mass for Orthodox Easter, stoking rumours surrounding the Russian president's ailing health.
He chewed his lip and appeared unsure of his footing as he stood in Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral alongside the city's mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
A nervous-looking Putin fidgeted and appeared distracted while watching the church service.
He appeared to chew the insides of his mouth, shifting uncomfortably, adding to a swirl of commentary that the pressure of Russian setbacks over the war in Ukraine was getting to him.
A dry mouth can be a symptom of Parkinson's Disease - a condition which the Kremlin was forced to deny Putin was suffering from last year.
The Russian president has seen rumours circling around his physical and mental fitness after footage emerged of him gripping the table in front of him during a meeting with one of his senior staff.
Putin, 69, was seen gripping the table and tapping his foot frantically, prompting the rumours of his mental deterioration.
The mass was led by Russian Orthodox leader Patriarch Kirill, who has supported Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe today is the day Putin's vestigial conscience will twitch, but probably not.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
German opposition party Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union has suggested a resolution to immediately intensify weapons supplies to Ukraine. Meanwhile, the German government, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has blocked the supplies of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Denisova: Russian forces set up concentration camp in Kharkiv Oblast, torture civilians. According to Ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova, Russian troops created an internment camp in a factory building in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast. Similar actions are carried out in occupied Izyum. Prosecutor General: Russian forces kill 3818 Ukrainians, injure over 4000 in two months of invasion. Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said this figure is inaccurate as it doesn't include besieged Mariupol and temporarily occupied territories.

Borrell: EU didn't reach an agreement on Russian energy embargo yet. Josep Borrell told Die Welt newspaper that the EU "doesn't have a unified position on this question."

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Russia attacks 5 train stations in central, western Ukraine. Head of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshin said via Telegram on April 25 that there were people injured in the attacks but didn't specify the number.

Russia concentrates forces near Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. According to authorities, Russian forces are building up command structures and air defense systems towards Huliaipole, 82 kilometers east of Zaporizhzhia, and continue to fire on the Ukrainian army positions.

FT: Putin shifts to land-grab strategy in Ukraine. Citing an undisclosed source, the Financial Times reported that Putin, who considered a peace deal with Ukraine last month, had lost interest in diplomatic efforts to end the war. "He wants to win big," the source said.

Investigation: Russian Orthodox Church helps resettle illegally deported Ukrainians. According to http://Slidstvo.info, the church accommodates Ukrainians in its churches and monasteries. About 600,000 civilians were deported to Russia, the investigative project reported.

General Staff: Russian forces fail to advance in Kharkiv Oblast. According to the latest update from Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russian troops intensified their offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, trying to advance, but suffered losses and was forced to retreat to occupied territories.

Ukraine: About two dozen Russian ships, submarines remain in Black Sea. Ukrainian Operational Command "South" reported the number, adding that there is still a threat of missile strikes from the sea.

Aeroflot reduced passenger traffic by 20.4% in March.

#Finland is slowing down the #NATO application process, while #Sweden is speeding it up so the countries can do it at the same time.

The entire #Luhansk region was left without power because the #Russian military disconnected the #Kreminna substation. This was stated by the head of the regional administration Serhiy Haidai.

@Greenpeace
says it's activists blocked a tanker with #Russian oil at #ExxonMobil terminal in #Norway.

The #Russian military have amassed a large number of equipment and personnel at the Velyka Novoselka-Novovorovka-Malinovka section and are preparing for an offensive towards #Zaporizhzhya. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya regional administration Ivan Arefiev.

#Russian state-owned news agency TASS reports that an explosion of an unidentified device occurred on the stairs of a nine-story residential building in #SaintPetersburg. 66 people were evacuated, no injuries were reported.

#Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy #Arestovych reports that #Russian invaders tried to capture #Chornobaivka for the 17-th time.

Metal arrows were found in the bodies of people in mass graves near #Bucha and #Irpen, writes The Guardian. Independent weapons experts who reviewed pictures, confirmed that they were fléchettes an anti-personnel weapon widely used during first world war.

Russia is attempting to retrieve anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles that cruiser was equipped with, as well as secret documents and military equipment from the sunken cruiser "Moskva". According to Bild, a rescue ship Kommuna is now working at the site where cruiser sank. An interesting fact is that "Kommuna" ship which #Russia sent to search for "#Moskva" cruiser was launched in 1913 under Nicholas II. It used to be part of the Russian Imperial Navy. Apparently, one more exhibit may appear in register of underwater cultural heritage of #Ukraine.

Despite the sanctions that the European Union imposed in 2014 to ban countries from the EU from exporting military equipment to #Russia, at least 10 states violated the embargo. This is reported by the #British newspaper The Telegraph, citing #EU data. #Germany and #France exported most. After the annexation of #Crimea German firms have used a loophole in restrictions and sold equipment to #Moscow including shells and missiles valued at €121 million. Another €152 million worth of equipment was exported to #Russia from France.

Since the beginning of the war, almost 3 million refugees from #Ukraine have fled to #Poland.

"#Russia has lost 90% of its best paratroopers," Bellingcat journalist Christo Grozev.
VHTS Disclaimer:I know a person who knows Grozev.

It is reported that the Nasdaq exchange will stop working with investors from #Russia from April 29.

On the territory of the #Kharkiv region occupied by #Russia, they begin to use Russian rubles, said the main intelligence department of #Ukraine. In addition, equipment of Russian mobile operator MegaFon is being installed in temporarily occupied part of the Kharkiv region.

NEW: Russian diplomats expelled by Poland were targeting Ukrainian refugees, "even in contact with them and blackmailing them with the fate of their families in Ukraine," says a Polish official.

A Russian soldier from Krasnodar reportedly lost his phone while fighting & being wounded in Ukraine. Somebody found it, turned it on, found his bank account app, and apparently transferred away his life savings (2.5 million rubles). His wife has appealed to the local police.

First set of training for Ukrainian artillerymen is complete and they'll be deploying with their new systems. Now more are coming for training. NATO might expand its training program, which it should.

Blinken and Austin have concluded their trip to Ukraine. Bridget Brink confirmed as new amb to Ukraine. $322 million in Foreign Military Financing for Ukraine. $165 million for non-NATO ammunition to Ukraine. First round of training for Ukrainian artillery personnel complete.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

In the day 44 thread, it was suggested that we try to pin a list of places that people can donate somewhere.  So if you feel like you need to do something more than obsess over this in Internet discussions and can give some money (and more links below if you don't), here are some charities that Farkers have mentioned / donated to:

A Kyiv bakery distributing Easter (tomorrow for them) bread to soldiers, police, hospitals, and elderly:
https://eng.goodbread.com.ua/

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua


You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to plant sunflowers in support, some seed purveyors are donating part of their proceeds: https://sunflowersforukraine.ca

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such: https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds): https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort: https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/

Other things to buy with proceeds going to Ukraine:

comic books: https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian): https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian): https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tragic that Russia is having all these infrastructure problems suddenly and entirely unrelated to their conflict in Ukraine. One might think that teams of special forces operators from some foreign land were traipsing about the Russian countryside, or disgruntled state agents were sabotaging their chief rival in order to hamper war efforts. I'm sure that none of that is true, and the mighty Russian Federation is just having a series of poorly timed maintenance issues that keep exploding, as tragic mechanical failures often do.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very interesting non-reaction from Russian media about fires in Bryansk. Taking a very cautious approach and waiting for an investigation. Also interesting that only 1 outlet mentioned that the fires are in an area of the Druzhba oil depot. We are now at the 6th fire in days.

And I saw my warning tweet from last week about Bryansk blowing up. I'm keeping an eye to see where this goes and whether Ukraine will be accused or if it's part of something bigger

-- Olga Lautman
https://twitter.com/OlgaNYC1211/status/1518418894536556544
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Tragic that Russia is having all these infrastructure problems suddenly and entirely unrelated to their conflict in Ukraine. One might think that teams of special forces operators from some foreign land were traipsing about the Russian countryside, or disgruntled state agents were sabotaging their chief rival in order to hamper war efforts. I'm sure that none of that is true, and the mighty Russian Federation is just having a series of poorly timed maintenance issues that keep exploding, as tragic mechanical failures often do.


Unconfirmed reports that an airfield is on fire in Ussuriysk, in the Far East.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia is gonna run out of directions to attack from real quick.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: hubiestubert: Tragic that Russia is having all these infrastructure problems suddenly and entirely unrelated to their conflict in Ukraine. One might think that teams of special forces operators from some foreign land were traipsing about the Russian countryside, or disgruntled state agents were sabotaging their chief rival in order to hamper war efforts. I'm sure that none of that is true, and the mighty Russian Federation is just having a series of poorly timed maintenance issues that keep exploding, as tragic mechanical failures often do.

Unconfirmed reports that an airfield is on fire in Ussuriysk, in the Far East.


Siberia is on fire in general because of massive wildfires. Seems all their firefighters were conscripted. Oops.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You know, it would be funny (for a given value of funny) if russia empties out the Crimean peninsula in order to push North, and somehow Ukraine drops in to retake Crimea and then squeeze russia from both directions.

Won't happen, but it's nice to imagine.

\Bonus points if the russian rout is done to the Benny Hill theme.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
For those itching for WWIII, you almost got it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: For those itching for WWIII, you almost got it

[Link][Fark user image image 595x700]


I suspect that's part of why Zelinskyy mentioned their visit.  If it had been kept completely quiet, ne russia could claim they didn't know they were visiting and were only targeting Ukrainians.

It wasn't like other conflicts when Obama or others visited our troops near the front.

(I'm not saying that ne russia wouldn't try to kill them, but it keeps the idiots supposedly on our side claiming they didn't know, so it shouldn't count)
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Putin's just can't admit he's lost this war. I don't think he can back down. His pathology won't let him.
So I guess more people get to die because Russia is run by an authoritarian nut who can't admit he's wrong even when it's blatantly obvious to everyone around him.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Macron is exactly the same as Le Pen, you guys.  He never sent me my 2,000 Franc check.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence:
Fark user imageView Full Size



to be fair, if that Mosin Sniper rifle that Orc is carrying is legit its worth more than his whole family will make in a year.

i liked mine a lot!

that's the only thing besides good taquerias and sunny weather that i miss about the USA: me aul' ww1-2 rifle collection. but i had to sell it when i emigrated as the EU takes a dim view of that sort of hobby.
 
Fizpez
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I know the Ukrainians are getting a fair amount of high tech weaponry with more being promised every day, I guess at this point I am wondering what they have left in the way of manpower.  I saw plenty of videos in the early days of basically every able bodied man lining up to get a gun to defend their homeland but the projections never seem to include how much of their standing military the Ukrainians have lost.

I keep hoping to see news of a major counterattack but I get the feeling they're only capable of bleeding the Russians at this point while their cities are being reduced to rubble - I don't know if its because they don't/will never have the manpower to push the Russians out or if the current best strategy is to winnow away their strength.  I've got the believe the have the best intelligence the US can offer so I am hopeful its all a part of a larger plan...
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This brings the total size of data leaks to about 6.9 TB.

https://twitter.com/natsecgeek/status/1518516284828393472?s=21&t=t4TA5QqHPw_Q-wdRc07X9w

NEW: #DDoSecrets has published nearly 1.1 million emails (1.1 TB of data) from ALET / АЛЕТ, a Russian customs broker for companies in the fuel and energy industries, handling exports and customs declarations for coal, crude oil, liquefied gases and petroleum products.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that a "sovereign independent Ukraine will be around a lot longer than Vladimir Putin is on the scene".

Putin is likely shaking with rage.

Well, shaking, anyway.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Time for the west to blockade  Kaliningrad. Let's see if Russia can do an airlift.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Tragic that Russia is having all these infrastructure problems suddenly and entirely unrelated to their conflict in Ukraine. One might think that teams of special forces operators from some foreign land were traipsing about the Russian countryside, or disgruntled state agents were sabotaging their chief rival in order to hamper war efforts. I'm sure that none of that is true, and the mighty Russian Federation is just having a series of poorly timed maintenance issues that keep exploding, as tragic mechanical failures often do.


it recalls how during the RU civil war the Czech legion rampaged up and down the trans siberian rail road doing similar sorts of things.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: For those itching for WWIII, you almost got it

[Fark user image 595x700]


I doubt something like that would cause WWIII. The U.S. does not want to get directly involved, it would probably take much more to change that.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Send bags of Taco Bell to Ukraine, stuff in Russia goes boom. Is amazing no? Next thing you know the Russian's will be retreating as packs of angry chihuahua's chase pulling little wagons of Taco Bell bags.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Oneiros: GardenWeasel: For those itching for WWIII, you almost got it

[Link][Fark user image image 595x700]

I suspect that's part of why Zelinskyy mentioned their visit.  If it had been kept completely quiet, ne russia could claim they didn't know they were visiting and were only targeting Ukrainians.

It wasn't like other conflicts when Obama or others visited our troops near the front.

(I'm not saying that ne russia wouldn't try to kill them, but it keeps the idiots supposedly on our side claiming they didn't know, so it shouldn't count)


Forgive my ignorance but what does ne Russia signify?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I would have posted yesterday but I had a refinery blow up.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

talkertopc: GardenWeasel: For those itching for WWIII, you almost got it

[Fark user image 595x700]

I doubt something like that would cause WWIII. The U.S. does not want to get directly involved, it would probably take much more to change that.


If you don't think a Russian strike taking out our Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State would cause WWIII, I have some beachfront property to sell you in the middle of death valley.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fizpez: I know the Ukrainians are getting a fair amount of high tech weaponry with more being promised every day, I guess at this point I am wondering what they have left in the way of manpower.  I saw plenty of videos in the early days of basically every able bodied man lining up to get a gun to defend their homeland but the projections never seem to include how much of their standing military the Ukrainians have lost.


That's the billion-ruble question, and Ukraine is smart to hide that information, regardless of whether it's good or bad.  I suspect they've had serious casualties, despite (or while) repelling the Russians around the Kyiv.


I keep hoping to see news of a major counterattack but I get the feeling they're only capable of bleeding the Russians at this point while their cities are being reduced to rubble - I don't know if its because they don't/will never have the manpower to push the Russians out or if the current best strategy is to winnow away their strength.  I've got the believe the have the best intelligence the US can offer so I am hopeful its all a part of a larger plan...

Morality aside, they can't afford to squander manpower the way Russia can; their population is 1/3 the size.  So, I wouldn't expect them to blitz back to the Russian border anytime soon, regardless of how much everyone wants them to liberate Mariupol, etc.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: hubiestubert: Tragic that Russia is having all these infrastructure problems suddenly and entirely unrelated to their conflict in Ukraine. One might think that teams of special forces operators from some foreign land were traipsing about the Russian countryside, or disgruntled state agents were sabotaging their chief rival in order to hamper war efforts. I'm sure that none of that is true, and the mighty Russian Federation is just having a series of poorly timed maintenance issues that keep exploding, as tragic mechanical failures often do.

Unconfirmed reports that an airfield is on fire in Ussuriysk, in the Far East.

Siberia is on fire in general because of massive wildfires. Seems all their firefighters were conscripted. Oops.


eh, they hadn't been raking the tundra enough anyway.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Very interesting non-reaction from Russian media about fires in Bryansk.


Gotta wait for official word from the Kremlin about how, or if, to report the news.

Fascist Ukrainian saboteurs?  American pro-fascist saboteurs?  British imperialist saboteurs?  Polish pro-fascist saboteurs?

You can't just rush to judgment in these situations...
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence:
[Fark user image 680x431]


to be fair, if that Mosin Sniper rifle that Orc is carrying is legit its worth more than his whole family will make in a year.

i liked mine a lot!

that's the only thing besides good taquerias and sunny weather that i miss about the USA: me aul' ww1-2 rifle collection. but i had to sell it when i emigrated as the EU takes a dim view of that sort of hobby.


I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I would have posted yesterday but I had a refinery blow up.


Video evidence:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

talkertopc: GardenWeasel: For those itching for WWIII, you almost got it

[Fark user image 595x700]

I doubt something like that would cause WWIII. The U.S. does not want to get directly involved, it would probably take much more to change that.


You don't think Russia blowing up a couple US officials would get us involved in the war, at least in terms of massive cyber attacks if not a few bombs?
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: Oneiros: GardenWeasel: For those itching for WWIII, you almost got it

[Link][Fark user image image 595x700]

I suspect that's part of why Zelinskyy mentioned their visit.  If it had been kept completely quiet, ne russia could claim they didn't know they were visiting and were only targeting Ukrainians.

It wasn't like other conflicts when Obama or others visited our troops near the front.

(I'm not saying that ne russia wouldn't try to kill them, but it keeps the idiots supposedly on our side claiming they didn't know, so it shouldn't count)

Forgive my ignorance but what does ne Russia signify?


Damnit, I'm screwing up the insult.  It's supposed to be 'na russia':

https://theconversation.com/its-ukraine-not-the-ukraine-heres-why-178748

Someone said a few days ago that calling them 'the russia' made them sound more important than just 'russia'
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Oneiros: a list of places that people can donate somewhere.


Good list; is the Humble Bundle for Ukraine still going on?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PunGent: Fizpez: I know the Ukrainians are getting a fair amount of high tech weaponry with more being promised every day, I guess at this point I am wondering what they have left in the way of manpower.  I saw plenty of videos in the early days of basically every able bodied man lining up to get a gun to defend their homeland but the projections never seem to include how much of their standing military the Ukrainians have lost.

That's the billion-ruble question, and Ukraine is smart to hide that information, regardless of whether it's good or bad.  I suspect they've had serious casualties, despite (or while) repelling the Russians around the Kyiv.


I keep hoping to see news of a major counterattack but I get the feeling they're only capable of bleeding the Russians at this point while their cities are being reduced to rubble - I don't know if its because they don't/will never have the manpower to push the Russians out or if the current best strategy is to winnow away their strength.  I've got the believe the have the best intelligence the US can offer so I am hopeful its all a part of a larger plan...

Morality aside, they can't afford to squander manpower the way Russia can; their population is 1/3 the size.  So, I wouldn't expect them to blitz back to the Russian border anytime soon, regardless of how much everyone wants them to liberate Mariupol, etc.


There was news in the last week that Ukraine is returning 80% of their wounded back into service - thanks to having a modern approach to medicine.  Keeping those supplies flowing is just as critical as keeping the weapons flowing.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: German opposition party Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union has suggested a resolution to immediately intensify weapons supplies to Ukraine. Meanwhile, the German government, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has blocked the supplies of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Denisova: Russian forces set up concentration camp in Kharkiv Oblast, torture civilians. According to Ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova, Russian troops created an internment camp in a factory building in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast. Similar actions are carried out in occupied Izyum. Prosecutor General: Russian forces kill 3818 Ukrainians, injure over 4000 in two months of invasion. Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said this figure is inaccurate as it doesn't include besieged Mariupol and temporarily occupied territories.

Borrell: EU didn't reach an agreement on Russian energy embargo yet. Josep Borrell told Die Welt newspaper that the EU "doesn't have a unified position on this question."

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]

Russia attacks 5 train stations in central, western Ukraine. Head of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshin said via Telegram on April 25 that there were people injured in the attacks but didn't specify the number.

Russia concentrates forces near Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. According to authorities, Russian forces are building up command structures and air defense systems towards Huliaipole, 82 kilometers east of Zaporizhzhia, and continue to fire on the Ukrainian army positions.

FT: Putin shifts to land-grab strategy in Ukraine. Citing an undisclosed source, the Financial Times reported that Putin, who considered a peace deal with Ukraine last month, had lost interest in diplomatic efforts to end the war. "He wants to win big," the source said.

Investigation: Russian Orthodox Church helps resettle illegally deported Ukrainians. According to http://Slidstvo.info, the church accommodates Ukrainians in its churches and monasteries. About 600,000 civilians were deported to Russia, ...


I keep hearing he is doing this to preserve his government, but doesn't the majority of his coalition publicly back aid to Ukraine? I am still befuddled here.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I would have posted yesterday but I had a refinery blow up.

Video evidence:

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tintar: GardenWeasel: Siberia is on fire in general because of massive wildfires. Seems all their firefighters were conscripted. Oops.

eh, they hadn't been raking the tundra enough anyway.


This might be a complex scientific experiment to find out how much methane gets released from melting permafrost.

Or it's a preventative move, by both flaring off that methane and attempting to cause some global dimming by putting soot into the air.

/do I really need to tag this as sarcasm?
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x320] <stealing tanks>


Much like Russian generals, that never gets old...
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PunGent: You can't just rush to judgment in these situations...


You forgot the ever-popular "Fires? What fires? I see no fires, and neither do you."
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
From what many analysts are saying, Russia needs a victory by May 9th so the next two weeks are crucial.  As each day goes by with little to show, Putin may become more desperate and resort to greater violence in order to achieve something.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

PunGent: Oneiros: a list of places that people can donate somewhere.

Good list; is the Humble Bundle for Ukraine still going on?


Nope, ended a month ago, before I even started keeping this list:

https://www.humblebundle.com/stand-with-ukraine-bundle

(Many of the sunflower seed fundraisers are already over, too, I think the last one runs til the end of this month)
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: I keep hearing he is doing this to preserve his government, but doesn't the majority of his coalition publicly back aid to Ukraine? I am still befuddled here.


He's doing it to preserve his bank account. He's tied to russian oil imports by barbed wire made of gold.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Putin's just can't admit he's lost this war. I don't think he can back down. His pathology won't let him.
So I guess more people get to die because Russia is run by an authoritarian nut who can't admit he's wrong even when it's blatantly obvious to everyone around him.


There's a chance that Putin may know the invasion is suffering more setbacks than expected, but doesn't realize how bad the situation is.

Who is going to tell him that Russia is farked?

The military probably doesn't want to tell him.

There's basically no independent press to tell him.

So who is left?

Putin may just be thinking that resistance is stiffer than expected, but Russia can still win.
 
ingo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Oneiros: DrD'isInfotainment: Oneiros: GardenWeasel: For those itching for WWIII, you almost got it

[Link][Fark user image image 595x700]

I suspect that's part of why Zelinskyy mentioned their visit.  If it had been kept completely quiet, ne russia could claim they didn't know they were visiting and were only targeting Ukrainians.

It wasn't like other conflicts when Obama or others visited our troops near the front.

(I'm not saying that ne russia wouldn't try to kill them, but it keeps the idiots supposedly on our side claiming they didn't know, so it shouldn't count)

Forgive my ignorance but what does ne Russia signify?

Damnit, I'm screwing up the insult.  It's supposed to be 'na russia':

https://theconversation.com/its-ukraine-not-the-ukraine-heres-why-178748

Someone said a few days ago that calling them 'the russia' made them sound more important than just 'russia'


You should always refer to them as "A russia" and not "The russia".
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Igor Schatz
@Copernicus2013
In addition to the fire at the arms depot and munitions storage in Bryansk, it appears that the part of the railway that transports Russian armor into Ukraine was damaged as well
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Father_Jack: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence:
[Fark user image 680x431]


to be fair, if that Mosin Sniper rifle that Orc is carrying is legit its worth more than his whole family will make in a year.

i liked mine a lot!

that's the only thing besides good taquerias and sunny weather that i miss about the USA: me aul' ww1-2 rifle collection. but i had to sell it when i emigrated as the EU takes a dim view of that sort of hobby.

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I would have posted yesterday but I had a refinery blow up.

Video evidence:

[i.imgur.com image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.