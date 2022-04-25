 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Why the US government proposed nuking the Moon   (9news.com.au) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do you want Space : 1999, because this is how you get Space : 1999!
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What if We Nuke the Moon?
Youtube qEfPBt9dU60
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
new documents reveal

Bullscheisse!  This has been known for decades.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mr. Show - Blow Up the Moon
Youtube GTJ3LIA5LmA
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, gotta nuke something...
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The thought they were just going to dig down and find new elements? I am not a scientician, but I am pretty sure that you don't just stumble over new elements at this point.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Chrome the moon!
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In the report on "negative mass propulsion," authors suggested extremely lightweight metals may be found inside the heart of the celestial body.

They claimed these may be "100,000 times lighter than steel, but still (have) the strength of steel".

Anyone else a little bothered that the US government was spending money on nonsense like this is the 21st century?
 
baorao
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They claimed these may be "100,000 times lighter than steel, but still (have) the strength of steel".

Somebody got a little too wrapped up in the MCU.
 
cant be arsed
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TommyDeuce: Do you want Space : 1999, because this is how you get Space : 1999!


Having just watched most of that show's season 2, I can emphatically say no.
 
