(CNN)   Old MacDonald went to jail, e-i-e-i-o   (cnn.com) divider line
10
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Wisconsin man charged with a federal hate crime was released on his own recognizance last week, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Now if the races were reversed would that still be the case?
 
Bob Down
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
with a
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
here and a
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
there
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: A Wisconsin man charged with a federal hate crime was released on his own recognizance last week, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Now if the races were reversed would that still be the case?


After a year long campaign of harassment and terrorizing these people, he gets out on his own recognizance. Just how white IS this guy?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This isn't the sort of behavior that suddenly manifests itself over the course of a year. He probably has a long history of these actions and feels he can be more brazen about it.
 
Bslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Archie Goodwin: A Wisconsin man charged with a federal hate crime was released on his own recognizance last week, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Now if the races were reversed would that still be the case?

After a year long campaign of harassment and terrorizing these people, he gets out on his own recognizance. Just how white IS this guy?


BEING WHITE IS AAAAAWESOME!!!
 
Pert
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Archie Goodwin: A Wisconsin man charged with a federal hate crime was released on his own recognizance last week, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Now if the races were reversed would that still be the case?

After a year long campaign of harassment and terrorizing these people, he gets out on his own recognizance. Just how white IS this guy?


Agreed.

It is also worth pointing out that the first line of FTA says the opposite of the headline. Truly outstanding work, subby.

Also: "Court records indicate McDonald has been appointed two attorneys."

I get two paychecks this way!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
betawulf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Archie Goodwin: A Wisconsin man charged with a federal hate crime was released on his own recognizance last week, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Now if the races were reversed would that still be the case?

After a year long campaign of harassment and terrorizing these people, he gets out on his own recognizance. Just how white IS this guy?


About this white.
Fark user imageView Full Size

No, the other one.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Archie Goodwin: A Wisconsin man charged with a federal hate crime was released on his own recognizance last week, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Now if the races were reversed would that still be the case?

After a year long campaign of harassment and terrorizing these people, he gets out on his own recognizance. Just how white IS this guy?


Forget it, Gunman, it's 'Stallis.  It's notoriety around here is entirely earned.
 
Pert
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pert: Barricaded Gunman: Archie Goodwin: A Wisconsin man charged with a federal hate crime was released on his own recognizance last week, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Now if the races were reversed would that still be the case?

After a year long campaign of harassment and terrorizing these people, he gets out on his own recognizance. Just how white IS this guy?

Agreed.

It is also worth pointing out that the first line of FTA says the opposite of the headline. Truly outstanding work, subby.

Also: "Court records indicate McDonald has been appointed two attorneys."

I get two paychecks this way!

[Fark user image image 425x318]


/I realise that it means that two attorneys have been appointed to represent him.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: This isn't the sort of behavior that suddenly manifests itself over the course of a year. He probably has a long history of these actions and feels he can be more brazen about it.


Yep, a lot of these people became more emboldened about.....oh, let's say 2016.
 
