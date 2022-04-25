 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Beijing embracing capitalism in response to covid   (theguardian.com) divider line
18
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I guess we've learned we can't lockdown and mask our way out of this disease.

#ZeroCovid is an impossibility - even in one of the worlds most repressive countries.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, what does China know about this variant that they are not telling us?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: I guess we've learned we can't lockdown and mask our way out of this disease.


no, we need 100% vaxxed too.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm an airport right now, one of maybe three people wearing a mask. I have a seven month old at home, she's already had Covid once, not having her get it from me again.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Flushing It All Away: I guess we've learned we can't lockdown and mask our way out of this disease.

no, we need 100% vaxxed too.


Almost 90% of the Chinese population have been vaccinated.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: I'm an airport right now, one of maybe three people wearing a mask. I have a seven month old at home, she's already had Covid once, not having her get it from me again.


Isolate for two weeks away from anyone you love any time you leave the house. Your baseline assumption should be that you have been infected and you are infecting others.

Precautions should always be taken and never short cut.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: So, what does China know about this variant that they are not telling us?


The issue isn't the varient, it's just Omicron. The issue is that the Chinese vaccine sucks and Omicron is so very, very infectious.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: brainlordmesomorph: Flushing It All Away: I guess we've learned we can't lockdown and mask our way out of this disease.

no, we need 100% vaxxed too.

Almost 90% of the Chinese population have been vaccinated.


With SinoVax. SinoVax makes Johnson and Johnson look good.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: So, what does China know about this variant that they are not telling us?


It results in light 'monsterism'. Nothing to be too concerned about.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: brainlordmesomorph: Flushing It All Away: I guess we've learned we can't lockdown and mask our way out of this disease.

no, we need 100% vaxxed too.

Almost 90% of the Chinese population have been vaccinated.


with their shiatty vax

That's the biggest problem, they won't use western vaccines
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: I guess we've learned we can't lockdown and mask our way out of this disease.


Yeah, but that won't stop China from trying. It's what happens when you put ideals ahead of actual science and mathematics because the party has to always be correct. No matter the cost. Because control, or at least the illusion of control and superiority is more important than serving the greater good.

We're starting to see that here too with certain political crusades.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Sabreace22: I'm an airport right now, one of maybe three people wearing a mask. I have a seven month old at home, she's already had Covid once, not having her get it from me again.

Isolate for two weeks away from anyone you love any time you leave the house. Your baseline assumption should be that you have been infected and you are infecting others.

Precautions should always be taken and never short cut.


"Honey, I just went out to get the mail."

"You know the rules. To the basement with you.  I'll get you the poop bucket."
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: So, what does China know about this variant that they are not telling us?


That it spreads easier. But we already know that. Glad I'm not living in China.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: brainlordmesomorph: Flushing It All Away: I guess we've learned we can't lockdown and mask our way out of this disease.

no, we need 100% vaxxed too.

Almost 90% of the Chinese population have been vaccinated.


Also, how many have been boosted? We are on our 3rd year of the pandemic, the second year-ish of vaccinations. All of the vaccines lose efficacy over time, and none of them are rated for a year for anything more than giving the average person a fighting chance, let alone 2.

Boosting matters, and we are getting to the point where a lack of booster means not being vaccinated, even if you were previously vaccinated.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Flushing It All Away: brainlordmesomorph: Flushing It All Away: I guess we've learned we can't lockdown and mask our way out of this disease.

no, we need 100% vaxxed too.

Almost 90% of the Chinese population have been vaccinated.

with their shiatty vax

That's the biggest problem, they won't use western vaccines


This.

And it ain't just "China prejudice", it's a thing...1/3 as effective in older folks:

https://www.ft.com/content/729f1dc0-32d1-42c9-bb62-63a41f1e8de2
 
heymonkees
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Flushing It All Away: I guess we've learned we can't lockdown and mask our way out of this disease.

Yeah, but that won't stop China from trying. It's what happens when you put ideals ahead of actual science and mathematics because the party has to always be correct. No matter the cost. Because control, or at least the illusion of control and superiority is more important than serving the greater good.

We're starting to see that here too with certain political crusades.


This. At the beginning I used to wonder if they weren't onto something, but I think it's been quite some time since they moved from respecting any kind of science to just respecting Xi's authoritah.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: So, what does China know about this variant that they are not telling us?


They should, they invented it
 
12349876
‘’ less than a minute ago  

God's Hobo Penis: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: So, what does China know about this variant that they are not telling us?

The issue isn't the varient, it's just Omicron. The issue is that the Chinese vaccine sucks and Omicron is so very, very infectious.


They also didn't get nearly as much protection from infections by previous variants.
 
