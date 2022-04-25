 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jerusalem Post)   Russian military now just an interactive museum display of Soviet era equipment   (jpost.com) divider line
54
    More: Vintage  
•       •       •

1692 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno about anyone else, but this is making me feel nostalgic.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me too.

/military brat
/80s kid
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the sanctions on raw materials, they better get used to it.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me know when the get back to guys on horse back with muskets.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattrap007: Let me know when the get back to guys on horse back with muskets.


About two weeks, so... May 9?
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm exactly how safe for anyone would 60 year old ordinance be?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ashelth: Ummm exactly how safe for anyone would 60 year old ordinance be?


Not very safe at all.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't seen some of this equipment since I was in the Navy, and that was back in the late 80s.
 
neofonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and this is why I don't fear their nuclear capabilities.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian stooges in the west continually demand "audits" to determine if Ukraine is corrupt or not before giving them aid.

Well, the Russians are a master class in corruption and ineffective use of military assets. We can see the effects of systematic corruption in their logistical failures, poor equipment conditions, inferior technology.

On the other hand, Ukrainians have proven that their system is relatively free of the top-to-bottom corruption so obvious in Russia, because they have a functional military that has seen success against a larger and supposedly superior force. Ukraine has not suffered the problems of fake active armor, poor quality ammunitions, defective tires, cardboard personal armor, or the tragedy of an outdated conscription service compounded by a culture designed to keep the military in check against their own leadership and the state police.

There is no need to perform such "audits" and Russian stooges should be charged and put to trial as the traitors they are.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, but but.......... this isn't what Fox News and the other fascist news outlets are reporting......


nbatitlechase.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoFlaNative52: But, but but.......... this isn't what Fox News and the other fascist news outlets are reporting......
[nbatitlechase.com image 850x540]


Before every broadcast, Tucker screams, "Russia-la-la-la!' in his best Cobra Commander voice.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesserEvil: Russian stooges in the west continually demand "audits" to determine if Ukraine is corrupt or not before giving them aid.

Well, the Russians are a master class in corruption and ineffective use of military assets. We can see the effects of systematic corruption in their logistical failures, poor equipment conditions, inferior technology.

On the other hand, Ukrainians have proven that their system is relatively free of the top-to-bottom corruption so obvious in Russia, because they have a functional military that has seen success against a larger and supposedly superior force. Ukraine has not suffered the problems of fake active armor, poor quality ammunitions, defective tires, cardboard personal armor, or the tragedy of an outdated conscription service compounded by a culture designed to keep the military in check against their own leadership and the state police.

There is no need to perform such "audits" and Russian stooges should be charged and put to trial as the traitors they are.


I will say audits should still be done because it's the right thing to do and it helps keep honest people honest.

However aid to Ukraine should not be dependent on audits being completed first for the reasons you have outlined.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're nearing the "airdropping bears" stage of the fight.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, Tankfest has really gotten popular
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey now, the Mosin was good enough to stop the Nazis, it's good enough for you, Comrade!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: SoFlaNative52: But, but but.......... this isn't what Fox News and the other fascist news outlets are reporting......
[nbatitlechase.com image 850x540]

Before every broadcast, Tucker screams, "Russia-la-la-la!' in his best Cobra Commander voice.


Cobra la la la la la la la
Youtube rUw8cN6R8o0
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cefm: They're nearing the "airdropping bears" stage of the fight.


That's exactly what DeSantis is afraid of in Florida -- coastal LGBTQ+ elites air dropping in bears loaded to their furry, heaving chests with gay.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Warthog: cefm: They're nearing the "airdropping bears" stage of the fight.

That's exactly what DeSantis is afraid of in Florida -- coastal LGBTQ+ elites air dropping in bears loaded to their furry, heaving chests with gay.


/NTTAWWT
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"At least one Russian facility responsible for the production of surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) has been shut down because, as noted by employees, "almost nothing Russian" is used during the critical state of production when electronic components are used, the GUR reported. "

"The GUR reported that Russia is struggling to produce more tanks for its military due to crippling financial sanctions and import restrictions.
The Russian firm UralVagonZavod, located in Nizhny Tagil in the Sverdlovsk Oblast, is the world's largest main battle tank manufacturer and is responsible for producing T-90s and T-72s, as well as the next-generation T-14 Armata tank."

"Earlier in April, the GUR reported that some Russian shipyards are unable to construct warships or conduct maintenance on vessels due to financial hardships and a lack of foreign components."

No ships, no SAMs, no tanks.

Yeah, eventually russia will be down to AR-15s and clubs.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wait until they open the ammo crates for the potato guns.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cefm: They're nearing the "airdropping bears" stage of the fight.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Ummm exactly how safe for anyone would 60 year old ordinance be?


Depends on how well it was manufactured and stored. I would guess....not safe.

/ I may or may not posses a 1937 Mosin manufactured in Tula that is in just about perfect condition...for an 85 year old rifle.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Warthog: cefm: They're nearing the "airdropping bears" stage of the fight.

That's exactly what DeSantis is afraid of in Florida -- coastal LGBTQ+ elites air dropping in bears loaded to their furry, heaving chests with gay.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
TFA:As of Sunday, Russia has so far lost 21,800 soldiers in their ongoing invasion, as well as 191 drones, 147 MLRSs, 69 air defense systems...

Nice.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We give the Ukrainians those Polish Migs now and it will be Russia asking for a no fly zone.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fireproof: TFA:As of Sunday, Russia has so far lost 21,800 soldiers in their ongoing invasion, as well as 191 drones, 147 MLRSs, 69 air defense systems...

Nice.


Look up...I think it's coming?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: "At least one Russian facility responsible for the production of surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) has been shut down because, as noted by employees, "almost nothing Russian" is used during the critical state of production when electronic components are used, the GUR reported. "

"The GUR reported that Russia is struggling to produce more tanks for its military due to crippling financial sanctions and import restrictions.
The Russian firm UralVagonZavod, located in Nizhny Tagil in the Sverdlovsk Oblast, is the world's largest main battle tank manufacturer and is responsible for producing T-90s and T-72s, as well as the next-generation T-14 Armata tank."

"Earlier in April, the GUR reported that some Russian shipyards are unable to construct warships or conduct maintenance on vessels due to financial hardships and a lack of foreign components."

No ships, no SAMs, no tanks.

Yeah, eventually russia will be down to AR-15s and clubs.


Ar-15's? That wasn't designed by Mikhail Kalashnikov....

/ They could always just make a whole bunch of Borscht *shudders*.
 
scanman61
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was going to ask a snarky question about the level of preventive maintenance on this equipment, but....

"Optical devices and electronics containing precious metals were stolen from the combat vehicles," said GUR. The intelligence body reported that many of the 4th Tank Division's stored tanks were "completely dismantled," and that some did not have engines.

Damm.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Ummm exactly how safe for anyone would 60 year old ordinance be?


I've bought cases of old Soviet ammo and it's just fine. All carefully wrapped and packaged and stored in cans every round has worked perfectly. I'd trust Soviet ammunition before I used anything made since the wall came down.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Csb/
When I was working my way through college, I rented this crappy apartment in an older complex - it had roaches. Big ones.
I researched it and used a powdered poison, which I put in the walls, around pipes, behind switch plates, under baseboards, etc (I was Very through). Apparently, the apartments were connected in the walls, making our unit a stop in the building of 8 units, so although the roaches in our apartment went fast, there were others invading from neighboring units. Over the course of about 8 weeks, the roaches... Shrank. The big scary ones died first, then slightly smaller ones, etc, until there were just tiny ones and then - Nothing. They were dying faster than they could be replaced, but they never stopped invading until they were extinct.
Russia is acting like those roaches. Suicidally invading territory specifically set up to be a death trap, too dumb to stop, slowly shrinking away as less and less of them remain.
Good riddance to both Roaches and Russia, the world is better off without them.
End CSB.
 
anuran
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Ummm exactly how safe for anyone would 60 year old ordinance be?


Safer for the enemy than for the user
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

scanman61: I was going to ask a snarky question about the level of preventive maintenance on this equipment, but....

"Optical devices and electronics containing precious metals were stolen from the combat vehicles," said GUR. The intelligence body reported that many of the 4th Tank Division's stored tanks were "completely dismantled," and that some did not have engines.

Damm.


Right now there's some gopnik driving around in a Lada with an engine from a T-72.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Ashelth: Ummm exactly how safe for anyone would 60 year old ordinance be?

I've bought cases of old Soviet ammo and it's just fine. All carefully wrapped and packaged and stored in cans every round has worked perfectly. I'd trust Soviet ammunition before I used anything made since the wall came down.


Interestingly enough, I think your old Russian ammo is an example of Russia's problem.
They've been a Huge exporter of weapons (ammo, small arms, tanks, helicopters, planes, etc, etc). I think very little if it was new production. They've been selling off the better stuff they inherited from the USSR for hooker and blow money for decades. At this point the stuff remaining is garbage, and lots of it has been cannibalized for parts.
The garage sale that is Russia has been picked over, and the remaining junk is ready for the ride to the dump.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: I will say audits should still be done because it's the right thing to do and it helps keep honest people honest.

However aid to Ukraine should not be dependent on audits being completed first for the reasons you have outlined.


True, and they will be done, as they are standard practice, but the talking point is an obvious tell of those who do not have the best interest of the human race in mind.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The next generation of Russian artillery (no foreign components necessary)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Yeah, eventually russia will be down to AR-15s and clubs.


Not quick enough for my liking though.

/and thanks for all your work keeping us informed.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

scanman61: I was going to ask a snarky question about the level of preventive maintenance on this equipment, but....

"Optical devices and electronics containing precious metals were stolen from the combat vehicles," said GUR. The intelligence body reported that many of the 4th Tank Division's stored tanks were "completely dismantled," and that some did not have engines.

Damm.


thatsashame.jpg
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Ashelth: Ummm exactly how safe for anyone would 60 year old ordinance be?

I've bought cases of old Soviet ammo and it's just fine. All carefully wrapped and packaged and stored in cans every round has worked perfectly. I'd trust Soviet ammunition before I used anything made since the wall came down.


...you buy ammunition, by the case?  From the Soviets? And use it all?

Explain, please.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: "At least one Russian facility responsible for the production of surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) has been shut down because, as noted by employees, "almost nothing Russian" is used during the critical state of production when electronic components are used, the GUR reported. "

"The GUR reported that Russia is struggling to produce more tanks for its military due to crippling financial sanctions and import restrictions.
The Russian firm UralVagonZavod, located in Nizhny Tagil in the Sverdlovsk Oblast, is the world's largest main battle tank manufacturer and is responsible for producing T-90s and T-72s, as well as the next-generation T-14 Armata tank."

"Earlier in April, the GUR reported that some Russian shipyards are unable to construct warships or conduct maintenance on vessels due to financial hardships and a lack of foreign components."

No ships, no SAMs, no tanks.

Yeah, eventually russia will be down to AR-15s and clubs.

Ar-15's? That wasn't designed by Mikhail Kalashnikov....

/ They could always just make a whole bunch of Borscht *shudders*.


But I like borscht.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: The next generation of Russian artillery (no foreign components necessary)


[Fark user image image 250x197]


They did refine their log-making tech during the GULag-era, but do you think the Russians are capable of manufacturing their own fulcra? Some guy would find a new means of theft and corruption by literally cutting corners on an acute angle.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Warthog: RTOGUY: Ashelth: Ummm exactly how safe for anyone would 60 year old ordinance be?

I've bought cases of old Soviet ammo and it's just fine. All carefully wrapped and packaged and stored in cans every round has worked perfectly. I'd trust Soviet ammunition before I used anything made since the wall came down.

...you buy ammunition, by the case?  From the Soviets? And use it all?

Explain, please.


The USSR made a ton of ammo to prepare for WW3. When it didn't happen and communism collapsed much of that ammo ended up on the surplus market along with Tokarev pistols and SKS rifles and Mosins and they all went for super cheap. Some places even had deals where if you bought a case of ammo they'd throw in a gun for free that's how I got a Mosin and a Tokarev. 

It's not match grade by any means but everyone bought it for plinking and if you just like shooting at targets for fun it was a great deal.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: RTOGUY: Ashelth: Ummm exactly how safe for anyone would 60 year old ordinance be?

I've bought cases of old Soviet ammo and it's just fine. All carefully wrapped and packaged and stored in cans every round has worked perfectly. I'd trust Soviet ammunition before I used anything made since the wall came down.

Interestingly enough, I think your old Russian ammo is an example of Russia's problem.
They've been a Huge exporter of weapons (ammo, small arms, tanks, helicopters, planes, etc, etc). I think very little if it was new production. They've been selling off the better stuff they inherited from the USSR for hooker and blow money for decades. At this point the stuff remaining is garbage, and lots of it has been cannibalized for parts.
The garage sale that is Russia has been picked over, and the remaining junk is ready for the ride to the dump.


I read a very, very thorough analysis of Russian tanks over the weekend and the general conclusion was that Russia has about 3000+/- tanks that will actually function.

Almost precisely what Ukraine said they started out with (3300).

The previous articles that stated they had 20,000, 13,000, etc were old or completely incompetent.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Warthog: RTOGUY: Ashelth: Ummm exactly how safe for anyone would 60 year old ordinance be?

I've bought cases of old Soviet ammo and it's just fine. All carefully wrapped and packaged and stored in cans every round has worked perfectly. I'd trust Soviet ammunition before I used anything made since the wall came down.

...you buy ammunition, by the case?  From the Soviets? And use it all?

Explain, please.


Used to be common practice among the U.S. shooting crowd.

/not me, but a couple buddies own old AK47s
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cefm: They're nearing the "airdropping bears" stage of the fight.


Poor bears, they go >splat< when parachutes need to be delivered by Vlad.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Private_Citizen: RTOGUY: Ashelth: Ummm exactly how safe for anyone would 60 year old ordinance be?

I've bought cases of old Soviet ammo and it's just fine. All carefully wrapped and packaged and stored in cans every round has worked perfectly. I'd trust Soviet ammunition before I used anything made since the wall came down.

Interestingly enough, I think your old Russian ammo is an example of Russia's problem.
They've been a Huge exporter of weapons (ammo, small arms, tanks, helicopters, planes, etc, etc). I think very little if it was new production. They've been selling off the better stuff they inherited from the USSR for hooker and blow money for decades. At this point the stuff remaining is garbage, and lots of it has been cannibalized for parts.
The garage sale that is Russia has been picked over, and the remaining junk is ready for the ride to the dump.

I read a very, very thorough analysis of Russian tanks over the weekend and the general conclusion was that Russia has about 3000+/- tanks that will actually function.

Almost precisely what Ukraine said they started out with (3300).

The previous articles that stated they had 20,000, 13,000, etc were old or completely incompetent.


-
...old or completely incompetent

Are you referring to tanks, Russian officers, or...
 
aagrajag
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Warthog: RTOGUY: Ashelth: Ummm exactly how safe for anyone would 60 year old ordinance be?

I've bought cases of old Soviet ammo and it's just fine. All carefully wrapped and packaged and stored in cans every round has worked perfectly. I'd trust Soviet ammunition before I used anything made since the wall came down.

...you buy ammunition, by the case?  From the Soviets? And use it all?

Explain, please.

The USSR made a ton of ammo to prepare for WW3. When it didn't happen and communism collapsed much of that ammo ended up on the surplus market along with Tokarev pistols and SKS rifles and Mosins and they all went for super cheap. Some places even had deals where if you bought a case of ammo they'd throw in a gun for free that's how I got a Mosin and a Tokarev. 

It's not match grade by any means but everyone bought it for plinking and if you just like shooting at targets for fun it was a great deal.


I think there was a good movie about this with Nic Cage in it.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Ummm exactly how safe for anyone would 60 year old ordinance be?


IF it's well maintained, it could actually be advantageous; older stuff would tend to be less complicated, and so, easier for untrained Russian conscripts to use.

Huge "if", though, as you point out.

/a WW2 Katyusha can kill just as dead as an F35, for a lot lower price tag
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.