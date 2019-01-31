 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Fartist)   A model has accused an artist of stealing her face for a nude painting. The culprit says she is just framing her   (chipchick.com) divider line
28
    More: Unlikely, Mei Yue, Conversation, artist Angelina Poveteva, Yue's photograph, Yue's upset, Yue's TikTok, numerous times, Poveteva's piece  
•       •       •

722 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2022 at 8:30 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't this week to happen a lot? Heck this is just more Photoshopping.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should probably have a talk with Emma Watson . . .
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
padraig
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: She should probably have a talk with Emma Watson . . .


How original.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My daughter stole my face for an art project once.

Once.
 
nyclon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bea Arthur?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: [Fark user image image 225x225]


Eye see what you did there.
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Whar painting?  Whar?
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is, of course, causing a Streisand Effect - since I went to the internet to check out the painting only after hearing this story. There's a (partial) pic on the artists Instagram page, it's 'tasteful'
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: She should probably have a talk with Emma Watson . . .


Or Elliott Page.
 
Boomstickz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: My daughter stole my face for an art project once.

Once.


My wife is an art teacher...guess I better never possible her off...
 
Cheron
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wait until she finds out what we are doing to images of her while we are in our bunks.

/ I imagine her in a very soft and gentle way explaining quantum entanglement in a way I finally understand.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Doesn't this week to happen a lot?


Do you smell toast?

/a very, very uh heavy burtation
 
sleze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
cdn.imgbin.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
chipchickcom-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

padraig: TommyDeuce: She should probably have a talk with Emma Watson . . .

How original.


Wonder if anyone has that?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No comparison photos? Fake.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You don't actuallly "own" your face.  If the artist had gone out into a public square and snapped random people walking by and then painted that scene, none of the passers-by would have a legal right to sue the artist.  This is doubly true when we are talking about a "derivative work" like a painting, in which the photograph has been reinterpreted and manipulated in another medium.


Now, if the reference photograph were used to promote a product or service THEN she might have recourse, but there is no such thing as "stealing" a reference photo
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A model for what, butter?
 
KWess
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boomstickz: The Pope of Manwich Village: My daughter stole my face for an art project once.

Once.

My wife is an art teacher...guess I better never possible her off...



You're saying your wife is impossible?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was it a Picasso?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hoyt clagwell: Whar painting?  Whar?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TommyDeuce: padraig: TommyDeuce: She should probably have a talk with Emma Watson . . .

How original.

Wonder if anyone has that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.