 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Run an illegal oil refinery? That's a blow up'n   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Petroleum, Nigeria, Oil refinery, illegal oil refinery, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Imo state, local government area, local oil official  
•       •       •

247 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2022 at 3:40 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GalFisk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Even the legal ones do that from time to time.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I lived in Northern California where hash oil explosions were common. And you're dealing with pretty small volumes at a time.

I'm having a hard time imagining a clandestine oil refinery. That's a lot harder to hide than, say, several grow rooms and a butanator. Which is a handful to hide. From what I've heard.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This have resulted in terrible situation that you can help us with very much. Your assistance will be rewarded 100 times with commissions. We have in transit immediately a supertanker with crude oil bound for Houston USA. The contents are to be sold for 46 million dollars. We need an American representative to transfer funds and pay port entry fees. In return for this simple action, 1% commission will be paid to you at conclusion which is $46,000. If you agree, contact us by reply and we will provide all details. Please respond as soon as can be. Thank you!
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Their lives would have been spared If they just walked away
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: I lived in Northern California where hash oil explosions were common. And you're dealing with pretty small volumes at a time.

I'm having a hard time imagining a clandestine oil refinery. That's a lot harder to hide than, say, several grow rooms and a butanator. Which is a handful to hide. From what I've heard.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They we're trying to fry a turkey.
 
Theeng
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jesus that's a horrifying article on multiple levels.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.