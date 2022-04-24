 Skip to content
(Kyiv Post)   Oil depot in Bryansk, Russia suffers a coincidence   (kyivpost.com)
    More: News, western Russian city of Bryansk, Russia, Russian military, Twitter, Eastern Europe, Western Russian city, Petroleum, numerous open-source intelligence reports  
posted to Main » and Politics » on 25 Apr 2022 at 4:40 AM



arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Oh how tragic.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Totally normal burn-off of excess gas. I'll let Detective Dreblin take it from here.
i.kym-cdn.com
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wow
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The sabotage of the Russian government by Russians is getting more frequent and blatant.

icegif.com
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Algebrat:


Anyway.
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Civil War
Youtube isCh4kCeNYU


Can we get GNR to redo this Song just a touch?
 
thepeterd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once is happenstance
Twice is coincidence
Three times is enemy action
By the 18th time, it's just you
 
mariner314
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking antifa, right?

/burn biatch
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think there were two coincidences very closely related in time and distance.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Once is happenstance
Twice is coincidence
Three times is enemy action
By the 18th time, it's just you


The common factor in all of your failed relationships is you.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I think there were two coincidences very closely related in time and distance.


What a coincidence!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There definitely seems to be a pattern developing, but at this point I don't know whether Ukraine or some other enemy of Russia is behind this stuff, or if Russia is doing it themselves. I feel like if it were the latter they would be loudly blaming Ukraine to justify continuing the war and they seem to not be commenting on it much at all. But I'm also not sure why Ukraine would refrain from propagandizing their ability to successfully hit Russia on its own turf. It's all a bit weird, so I kind of suspect this is sabotage by dissident groups within Russia.
 
Theeng
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Shame really, but apparently things just explode sometimes in Russia.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Theeng: Shame really, but apparently things just explode sometimes in Russia.


Seems to be happening a lot more often, but that's probably just a coincidence.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
BLAT!
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Theeng: Shame really, but apparently things just explode sometimes in Russia.


...And if they don't, just wait a few minutes:

/Saint Barbara has forsaken them


/Saint Barbara has forsaken them
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AtlanticCoast63: Theeng: Shame really, but apparently things just explode sometimes in Russia.

...And if they don't, just wait a few minutes:

[Fark user image 850x566]

/Saint Barbara has forsaken them


I read that as Santa Barbara has foreskin and I am sad now.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AtlanticCoast63: Theeng: Shame really, but apparently things just explode sometimes in Russia.

...And if they don't, just wait a few minutes:

[Fark user image 850x566]

/Saint Barbara has forsaken them


Maybe not,  3rd row back, right bomb looks like it caused a change of pants event.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Because I don't, mostly.
 
Zenith
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AtlanticCoast63: Theeng: Shame really, but apparently things just explode sometimes in Russia.

...And if they don't, just wait a few minutes:

[Fark user image 850x566]

/Saint Barbara has forsaken them


I'm no expert but should they really be sitting around like that.
I bet NATO pilots would be licking their lips at the thought
 
Theeng
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Zenith: AtlanticCoast63: Theeng: Shame really, but apparently things just explode sometimes in Russia.

...And if they don't, just wait a few minutes:

[Fark user image 850x566]

/Saint Barbara has forsaken them

I'm no expert but should they really be sitting around like that.
I bet NATO pilots would be licking their lips at the thought


Generally speaking thats part of why attacking airfields is a solid idea, aviation fuel and ordinance make for great targets.
 
ilambiquated
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ukraine seems to have developed the Improbability Drive discussed in the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.
 
ilambiquated
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is important because Europe is hesitating with an oil import boycott. No pipeline, not oil sales.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bright people have left country, anything not nailed down is sold for quick ruble, anything that can be pried loose is not nailed down. Now the western technicians have left and spare parts are under sanctions.

Yeah, we are going to see this a lot in the future.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NobleHam: There definitely seems to be a pattern developing, but at this point I don't know whether Ukraine or some other enemy of Russia is behind this stuff, or if Russia is doing it themselves. I feel like if it were the latter they would be loudly blaming Ukraine to justify continuing the war and they seem to not be commenting on it much at all. But I'm also not sure why Ukraine would refrain from propagandizing their ability to successfully hit Russia on its own turf. It's all a bit weird, so I kind of suspect this is sabotage by dissident groups within Russia.


Even if it is the work of of Russia dissidents, why would Russia not take the opportunity to blame their actions on Ukraine?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ilambiquated: Ukraine seems to have developed the Improbability Drive discussed in the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.


Goddamnitsomuch... I don't need that sh*t again right now.
 
Zenith
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Creidiki: Bright people have left country, anything not nailed down is sold for quick ruble, anything that can be pried loose is not nailed down. Now the western technicians have left and spare parts are under sanctions.

Yeah, we are going to see this a lot in the future.

Yeah, we are going to see this a lot in the future.


yup natural wear and tear will see Russian gas and oil exports fall regardless and being in an active conflict with a motivated enemy is only going to speed that up.
any one using Russian oil and gas should really be looking at getting other supplies sharpish.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Zenith: Creidiki: Bright people have left country, anything not nailed down is sold for quick ruble, anything that can be pried loose is not nailed down. Now the western technicians have left and spare parts are under sanctions.

Yeah, we are going to see this a lot in the future.

yup natural wear and tear will see Russian gas and oil exports fall regardless and being in an active conflict with a motivated enemy is only going to speed that up.
any one using Russian oil and gas should really be looking at getting other supplies sharpish.


That and whole thing that oil workers get a little pissed when their paychecks are worthless.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

aagrajag: NobleHam: There definitely seems to be a pattern developing, but at this point I don't know whether Ukraine or some other enemy of Russia is behind this stuff, or if Russia is doing it themselves. I feel like if it were the latter they would be loudly blaming Ukraine to justify continuing the war and they seem to not be commenting on it much at all. But I'm also not sure why Ukraine would refrain from propagandizing their ability to successfully hit Russia on its own turf. It's all a bit weird, so I kind of suspect this is sabotage by dissident groups within Russia.

Even if it is the work of of Russia dissidents, why would Russia not take the opportunity to blame their actions on Ukraine?

Even if it is the work of of Russia dissidents, why would Russia not take the opportunity to blame their actions on Ukraine?


Because it makes Russia look weak if Ukraine can strike so far into their territory so easily, and Vlad maintains power by projecting the image of a strongman?

That'd be my guess, if it is dissidents.
 
