(Vice)   Paraguayo, soaked in cola, then pressed into bricks, with seeds that smell like urine, is the world's worst weed   (vice.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pass
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow, that is truly awful weed.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I remember chunks of ditchweed bricks that looked like that way back when, but at least it was chunks of 100% ditchweed that had been properly processed. Which isn't all that hard to do.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgygus: [Fark user image image 500x441]


Is that Margot Kidder?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember brick weed, I don't miss it at all.
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have never encountered nasty brick weed, but I did find a variant called "cat piss" that smells like, well, cat piss.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Sgygus: [Fark user image image 500x441]

Is that Margot Kidder?


I'm not sure if I should Smart or Funny your post.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

robodog: I remember brick weed, I don't miss it at all.


The only thing I remember fondly about brick weed was that I used to buy from a guy who had a super cool dog
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ugh, back in the '80's I knew a couple of guys that would bring up brick weed like that from Mexico.
It was terrible and often mildewed because the weed wasn't cured properly before pressing.
It was also, however, cheap so there was that.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I swear this is a repeat, but my browser history has too many hits on "smells like urine" to search efficiently.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"The plants had been sprayed with agrochemicals repeatedly over the month prior to kill insects that infest his family's fields."

Yeah no.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Haven't had ditch weed in over a decade. Blech

I like having a choice now. Sativa strains are my fav
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Wow, that is truly awful weed


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's the best, man. You're probably so high right now, you don't even know it.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Markoff_Cheney: Wow, that is truly awful weed

[Fark user image 359x186]

It's the best, man. You're probably so high right now, you don't even know it.


Yeah, who'd ya get it from?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

noitsnot: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Markoff_Cheney: Wow, that is truly awful weed

[Fark user image 359x186]

It's the best, man. You're probably so high right now, you don't even know it.

Yeah, who'd ya get it from?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It lived up to its reputation, uneven and gross, but packing a wallop without the user knowing whether it came from the plant's THC content or the chemicals that may have been mixed with it.

Shiat.  That was a selling point when I was buying brickweed in the 70s and 80s.  You payed extra for that.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

noitsnot: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Markoff_Cheney: Wow, that is truly awful weed

[Fark user image 359x186]

It's the best, man. You're probably so high right now, you don't even know it.

Yeah, who'd ya get it from?


From a guy wearing yellow pants, a yellow shirt, yellow hat and yellow shoes.

He's got a gold tooth, a diamond earring, and a big necklace with a dollar sign on it.

He's always grabbing his crotch whenever he's telling a story, like the one about when he found out his mother is really his grandmother.

He always wears cheap cologne.

He drives a Mercury Cougar with a crown on the dashboard.

He never pays his alimony, and he's extremely cut for a guy who never works out.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good shot often smells like skunk. It's bound with a thiol and smells like burning skunks. I await the era of cheap edibles.
 
