 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WKOW Madison)   When your neighbor got three million problems and a dead chicken is every single one of them   (wkow.com) divider line
29
    More: Fail, Bird, Wind, Weather, Olfaction, Ed Deleon, Warner Bros. Records albums, Jefferson County, Wisconsin, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources  
•       •       •

848 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2022 at 10:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Put some lime on the chicken graves and soak it all up.
Call the farmer, wake him up.
He'll say, put some lime on the chicken graves and call him in the morning.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:

chethondo.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: Put some lime on the chicken graves and soak it all up.
Call the farmer, wake him up.
He'll say, put some lime on the chicken graves and call him in the morning.


Mmm, lime chicken fajitas.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did you see a sign that said "dead chicken storage"?
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead or alive, that many chickens will smell fowl.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can feel the chickens coming in the air tonight, oh lord.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hawk the Hawk: Dead or alive, that many chickens will smell fowl.


Username checks out
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The god-awful smell of meringue, the blood-curdling peeping
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a few nights, wait for the chupacabras to show up, get plenty of video. He'll make bank in no time!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those neighbors are chicken naggits.
 
focusthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You laugh, but they are buried at the pet cemetery.
 
Mabman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people can smell it, doesn't that mean scavenger or carrion-eating birds can smell it too and go after it, thus defeating the purpose of preventing the spread of bird flu? 3 million chickens is a lot, but one would think incineration would be much less stinky, or at least stinky for a shorter time, and I would guess it would also kill the flu virus if it was a hot enough fire.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what a waste, the pet food industry should use these dead chickens.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mabman: If people can smell it, doesn't that mean scavenger or carrion-eating birds can smell it too and go after it, thus defeating the purpose of preventing the spread of bird flu? 3 million chickens is a lot, but one would think incineration would be much less stinky, or at least stinky for a shorter time, and I would guess it would also kill the flu virus if it was a hot enough fire.


Sounds like the farmer didn't dig the hole deep enough to me. Faster decomposition but unpleasant for a while.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There was Perdue chicken processing plant outside the town I grew up in, and it smelled like they were just dumping the leftovers outside somewhere. Like driving by on a hot Summer day would fill the car with rotting corpse smell. My heart goes out these people
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's a God-awful smell. It just smells like death...

Funny, can't imagine why, Captain Obvious. I'd be worried if it smelled like, say, warm apple pie. Death, I would expect...
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Mabman: If people can smell it, doesn't that mean scavenger or carrion-eating birds can smell it too and go after it, thus defeating the purpose of preventing the spread of bird flu? 3 million chickens is a lot, but one would think incineration would be much less stinky, or at least stinky for a shorter time, and I would guess it would also kill the flu virus if it was a hot enough fire.

Sounds like the farmer didn't dig the hole deep enough to me. Faster decomposition but unpleasant for a while.


3 million birds is a commercial operation, not just a yokel with a couple hundred running around.  You dig deep enough the coyotes won't dig them up but it's not a pleasant few weeks waiting for them to decompose.
 
medic2731
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Composting is just a nicer way to say "rotting".  They are in a giant pile, covered with ah layer or 2 of soil, just rotting away.  Not sure how chickens that were slaughtered because they were sick would be able to be returned to the soil as compost.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"If people were to come over, I'm going to tell them just don't come over here because you're not going to want to sit outside. You're not going to be able to breathe because it'll smell like, just like I said, it smells like death," he said.

This is going to be my new last resort excuse to prevent houseguests when I really just don't want them showing up.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

focusthis: You laugh, but they are buried at the pet cemetery.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

medic2731: Composting is just a nicer way to say "rotting".  They are in a giant pile, covered with ah layer or 2 of soil, just rotting away.  Not sure how chickens that were slaughtered because they were sick would be able to be returned to the soil as compost.


Farmer Ned put a sign up saying "don't touch", I don't know what else you could want as far as biosecurity.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: Representative of the unwashed masses: Mabman: If people can smell it, doesn't that mean scavenger or carrion-eating birds can smell it too and go after it, thus defeating the purpose of preventing the spread of bird flu? 3 million chickens is a lot, but one would think incineration would be much less stinky, or at least stinky for a shorter time, and I would guess it would also kill the flu virus if it was a hot enough fire.

Sounds like the farmer didn't dig the hole deep enough to me. Faster decomposition but unpleasant for a while.

3 million birds is a commercial operation, not just a yokel with a couple hundred running around.  You dig deep enough the coyotes won't dig them up but it's not a pleasant few weeks waiting for them to decompose.


that is very true, it would seem that they should have dug a bigger hole over a larger area to bury them if odours are a concern.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Ken VeryBigLiar: Representative of the unwashed masses: Mabman: If people can smell it, doesn't that mean scavenger or carrion-eating birds can smell it too and go after it, thus defeating the purpose of preventing the spread of bird flu? 3 million chickens is a lot, but one would think incineration would be much less stinky, or at least stinky for a shorter time, and I would guess it would also kill the flu virus if it was a hot enough fire.

Sounds like the farmer didn't dig the hole deep enough to me. Faster decomposition but unpleasant for a while.

3 million birds is a commercial operation, not just a yokel with a couple hundred running around.  You dig deep enough the coyotes won't dig them up but it's not a pleasant few weeks waiting for them to decompose.

that is very true, it would seem that they should have dug a bigger hole over a larger area to bury them if odours are a concern.


Then you might get the DNR and EPA on you because you went too deep and now all that decaying, diseased mess of birds in leeching onto the ground water.  Not sure if there's an incinerator that can handle that kind of volume for livestock and you can ship it to the remaining mink farms out there.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

medic2731: Composting is just a nicer way to say "rotting".  They are in a giant pile, covered with ah layer or 2 of soil, just rotting away.  Not sure how chickens that were slaughtered because they were sick would be able to be returned to the soil as compost.


Why? They were sick, not radioactive.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
paging carrion luggage to the thread...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

focusthis: You laugh, but they are buried at the pet cemetery. semetary


Get your Stephen King book titles right! The thought of 3M resurrected undead chickens is actually pretty damn freaky
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

medic2731: Composting is just a nicer way to say "rotting".  They are in a giant pile, covered with ah layer or 2 of soil, just rotting away.  Not sure how chickens that were slaughtered because they were sick would be able to be returned to the soil as compost.


yeah I didn't think it was a good idea adding animal waste into the food chain like that
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mabman: If people can smell it, doesn't that mean scavenger or carrion-eating birds can smell it too and go after it, thus defeating the purpose of preventing the spread of bird flu? 3 million chickens is a lot, but one would think incineration would be much less stinky, or at least stinky for a shorter time, and I would guess it would also kill the flu virus if it was a hot enough fire.


This is my question. Sure, incinerating 3 million chickens is a huge chore, but where is the government in this?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.