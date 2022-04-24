 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Knives recalled due to cutting hazard   (recalls-rappels.canada.ca)
25
25 Comments     (+0 »)
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The handle breaks causing users to get cut. Recall justified.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excalipoor?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like 10,000 spoons.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just how shiatty are these knives that the handles are breaking?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't got time for a recall, my cheese needs cutting NOW!
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The handle of the affected knives can break during use and pose a laceration hazard to the consumer's hands or fingers.

That's why we're going to have to ask you to leave the forge.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot Topic Cutlery.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's probably clever sayings about a knife without a handle. I don't remember one.
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im a knife knifin around cut cut cut put anything in my mouth
Youtube n25t31IBgeE
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't there a big recall of bags of peanuts one time because there was no warning on them about peanut allergies?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you spend too much time studying the blade.

You don't spend enough time studying the handle.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He punched the highlights out of her hair!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syzygy whizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nobody has gotten cut!
 
JustHereForThePics
You are just not sharp enough to handle the edgy comedy.
 
genner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I guess I missed the point.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tsk. A rare case when the Irony tag would be appropriate and Subby had to pick "Scary". LAAAME
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Never a dull moment, here.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

An equally-relevant question is: what the hell are these Canadians cutting that is causing the handles to break?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Frozen things, obviously.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So they crafted them haft-ass?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

My favorite is when the guy says something like, "I can't even use this or I'll lose a finger."
 
