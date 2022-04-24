 Skip to content
(KOCO Oklahoma City)   Man arrested for carrying 99 fentanyl pills charged with felony intent to distribute. Officer who stole the same 99 pills for resale charged with petit larceny   (koco.com) divider line
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
99 pills in a bottle, 99 pills in a bottle. Swallow one down, then sell then them in town. Until you have no more pills around.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, if it makes you feel any better, the charges against the original perp will have to be dropped because chain of custody has been destroyed on those pills
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do you want an entire barrel of spoiled apples cause this is how the entire lot. The example must always be held to a higher standard and the punishment for not meeting that standard always greater.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Got 99 fentanyls but a problem ain't one.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Blue line membership has its privileges. You get an employee discount on all crimes. Defund bent cops.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Make the cop eat them
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I assumed subby was making a cop math joke, did an officer actually depart from the high standards of behaviour expected?
KOCO don't make their content available to filthy eurotrash.  and they dgaf either

SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: I assumed subby was making a cop math joke, did an officer actually depart from the high standards of behaviour expected?
KOCO don't make their content available to filthy eurotrash.  and they dgaf either

You did not seriously set your default font to comic sans, did you?
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: I assumed subby was making a cop math joke, did an officer actually depart from the high standards of behaviour expected?
KOCO don't make their content available to filthy eurotrash.  and they dgaf either

[Fark user image image 425x725]


Article is shorter than the blank image you posted.
"Court documents show the detective stole 99 fentanyl pills from the evidence room at the Weatherford Police Department.
"This guy stole it from a police evidence locker and that just erodes the public's faith and trust in their institutions," criminal defense attorney Brett Chapman said.
Detective Jeremy Anderson faces two charges: neglect to perform a duty and larceny for the alleged theft.
The pills appear to have been confiscated from a 2021 arrest.
The arresting officer in that case was listed as a witness in the detective's case. The suspect who was arrested with the pills the first time was charged with drug trafficking, which can carry a sentence of up to 20 years.
Larceny carries up to 10 years.
"I think this really highlights the disparate treatment of people across the state with drug charges," Chapman said."
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Blue line membership has its privileges. You get an employee discount on all crimes. Defund bent cops.


Defund cops that cover for bent cops
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: Lady J: I assumed subby was making a cop math joke, did an officer actually depart from the high standards of behaviour expected?
KOCO don't make their content available to filthy eurotrash.  and they dgaf either

You did not seriously set your default font to comic sans, did you?


I seriously did not.

look at the k and the t
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And the next cop down the line will steal those pills, and so on and so on...
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Lady J: I assumed subby was making a cop math joke, did an officer actually depart from the high standards of behaviour expected?
KOCO don't make their content available to filthy eurotrash.  and they dgaf either

You did not seriously set your default font to comic sans, did you?


That isn't Comic Sans.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The officer was just trying to support his family while liberal thugs attempt to defend him.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They really screwed up.  That cop was supposed to get a 2 week paid vacation.

/s
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Got 99 problems but lack of pills ain't one!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You could wipe out the entire population of North America with that!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hate it when they try to bury cop names and mugshots.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Laws are different for police. For example:
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Make the cop eat them


Just make him touch one, I heard fentanyl can kill a cop in ten seconds just by touching him.  And any cops within ten feet will have nine headed babies with the heart born on the outside.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: I hate it when they try to bury cop names and mugshots.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Got 99 fentanyls but a problem ain't one.


I like yours better than mine. Brilliant!
 
Bslim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
F*cking pigs, every single one of them.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Obscene.
 
burber
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So many cops took "The Shield" as a tutorial.
 
