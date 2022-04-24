 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WKRG Mobile)   Sheriff Bob Johnson: "If somebody's breaking into your house, you're more than welcome to shoot them ... We have a gun safety class we put on every other Saturday [so] you'll shoot a lot better, and hopefully, you'll save taxpayers money"   (wkrg.com) divider line
79
    More: Florida, Santa Rosa County, Florida, Pace, Florida, Assault, Felony, Brandon Harris, Santa Rosa County deputies, Criminal law, Milton, Florida  
•       •       •

566 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2022 at 9:30 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



79 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Residential burglary is a violent crime not a property crime.

Shoot 'em dead!
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Center mass.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll take "only in america" for $500
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does he have Deputy Crunch Buttsteak leading that gun safety class?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That'll be a cool soundbite for the next dead cop no knock warrant trial.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Residential burglary is a violent crime not a property crime.


What would make you think that?
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bob Johnson?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You ever think that most people would rather make a homeowners insurance claim than kill someone? You ever think that most people don't want to kill someone over a 5yo tv? You ever wonder why your job exists? Since you're admitting that you're ineffective, maybe firing you would save some taxpayer dollars
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if they ring your doorbell too often?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not wrong, and I applaud him willing to say it.  Wish that they would be that forthright where I live.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: He's not wrong, and I applaud him willing to say it.  Wish that they would be that forthright where I live.


Which part of murder in defense of your tv are you saying is correct
 
p51d007
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
All outside my house...YOURS.  All inside my house MINE.
Break in?  BOOM!
 
hlehmann
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yes sir, Sherriff Bob, and if someone tries to break into my home while they're wearing your department's uniform, I'll be sure to shoot them as well, since you said it's OK.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dstanley: Center mass.


That's the truth.  When I have taken friends to a fun range, I can immediately realize their inexperience if they go for a headshot on the silhouette target. (Not all friends.)

Real life is not like the movies.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'll take "only in america" for $500


At least we have the option and right to defend ourselves in our homes.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There are two international languages:

1) Music.

2) A pump action 12 gauge where you rack a round...it says "Get the f*ck out of my house."
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gubbo: SpaceMonkey-66: He's not wrong, and I applaud him willing to say it.  Wish that they would be that forthright where I live.

Which part of murder in defense of your tv are you saying is correct


... And Go ahead. Where do you live where you wish that they'd say that?

And why don't you move to red hell where they do?
 
alex10294
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gubbo: SpaceMonkey-66: He's not wrong, and I applaud him willing to say it.  Wish that they would be that forthright where I live.

Which part of murder in defense of your tv are you saying is correct


Breaking into a home when someone is there is inherently threatening.  Many burglaries turn into assault or worse. If someone is breaking into your house, when you're there, they forfeit the right to complain about anything that happens.  If you're not there, then hunting them down for stealing your TV later would be wrong.  See how this isn't about a TV?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Yes sir, Sherriff Bob, and if someone tries to break into my home while they're wearing your department's uniform, I'll be sure to shoot them as well, since you said it's OK.


Shoot 'em twice.  Send a message.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gubbo: SpaceMonkey-66: He's not wrong, and I applaud him willing to say it.  Wish that they would be that forthright where I live.

Which part of murder in defense of your tv are you saying is correct


It is not murder in defense of my TV. If I am not home, I don't care. I have insurance for that. If I am home, different story. If I pull up to my house and see someone in it, I am calling the cops. If I'm inside and someone is breaking in, they'll get a .45 center mass x3.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gubbo: SpaceMonkey-66: He's not wrong, and I applaud him willing to say it.  Wish that they would be that forthright where I live.

Which part of murder in defense of your tv are you saying is correct


My TV is worth more than the life of a Snohomish County tweaker.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Notabunny: You ever think that most people would rather make a homeowners insurance claim than kill someone? You ever think that most people don't want to kill someone over a 5yo tv? You ever wonder why your job exists? Since you're admitting that you're ineffective, maybe firing you would save some taxpayer dollars


There's also the expensive PTSD therapy since someone just broke into your home while you were there and sent you right back to the bottom of Maslow's hierarchy of needs, but that happens if someone is shot or not.

I guess the point is... don't be a farkin' psychopath just worried about a damn tv and consider the complexity of human factors in this kind of situation.  You're as farked up as the sheriff.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The second amendment also mentions militias. Sheriffs organizing regular training for locals, along with non-shooting of people techniques, might qualify.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Notabunny: You ever think that most people would rather make a homeowners insurance claim than kill someone? You ever think that most people don't want to kill someone over a 5yo tv? You ever wonder why your job exists? Since you're admitting that you're ineffective, maybe firing you would save some taxpayer dollars

There's also the expensive PTSD therapy since someone just broke into your home while you were there and sent you right back to the bottom of Maslow's hierarchy of needs, but that happens if someone is shot or not.

I guess the point is... don't be a farkin' psychopath just worried about a damn tv and consider the complexity of human factors in this kind of situation.  You're as farked up as the sheriff.


How about this:

Don't be a psycho who feels entitled to break into someone's home?

Yes, yes?
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have zero issue with deadly force used in self defense.

Trouble is so many booger eating gun nuts are so continuously masturbating to the thought of killing an intruder that kids get killed.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gubbo: SpaceMonkey-66: He's not wrong, and I applaud him willing to say it.  Wish that they would be that forthright where I live.

Which part of murder in defense of your tv are you saying is correct


if you decide to break in to someone's house, you take on certain risks to your well-being.

The resident isn't obligated to discern whether you're there to take the TV or kidnap your 15 year old daughter to make her your wife.

But go ahead with your perp-is-the victim mindset. It will probably change when you're tied up on the floor with a plastic bag over your head as a burglar rapes your spouse.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Residential burglary is a violent crime not a property crime.

Shoot 'em dead!


I don't think wanting to steal my TV should carry a death sentence.
 
billstewart
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Doesn't sound like the guy was trying to do burglary, even though they charged him with it.

It sounds like he was trying to do "running and hiding from the cops", and while he did run into some "backyards" and houses to do it, and was unsuccessful, it's pretty clear that theft wasn't his objective.

(That doesn't mean it isn't as risky or even more risky to the people in the houses he broke into, which is why burglary gets counted as a violent crime and theft doesn't, and it was especially risky for the residents because there were angry cops running after the guy, but the sheriff doesn't belong on the job.)
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Keep a hammer by your bedside. Cheaper, don't need a license, and it's handier inside of 10'.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Shoot them? Pfft - that's for amateurs. I prefer methods that leave a lasting impression on them:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: There are two international languages:

1) Music.

2) A pump action 12 gauge where you rack a round...it says "Get the f*ck out of my house."


Going into a dangerous situation without a round already chambered is reckless,

The click of the safety switching off should be enough warning for anyone.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

alex10294: Gubbo: SpaceMonkey-66: He's not wrong, and I applaud him willing to say it.  Wish that they would be that forthright where I live.

Which part of murder in defense of your tv are you saying is correct

Breaking into a home when someone is there is inherently threatening.  Many burglaries turn into assault or worse. If someone is breaking into your house, when you're there, they forfeit the right to complain about anything that happens.  If you're not there, then hunting them down for stealing your TV later would be wrong.  See how this isn't about a TV?


I disagree that having my children watch me kill someone, and then have the memory of a dead body on the blood-stained carpet is preferable to making an insurance claim. Heck, I'll not only ask the burglar what they want, but I'll help them load it in their car. Then my children will have the memory of me peacefully defusing a scary situation, and then going tv shopping the next day.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The fact that it's legal to shoot someone who breaks into your house doesn't mean you should be excited about it.
 
Podna
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: I have zero issue with deadly force used in self defense.

Trouble is so many booger eating gun nuts are so continuously masturbating to the thought of killing an intruder that kids get killed.


at least it's usually their own kids
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: I have zero issue with deadly force used in self defense.

Trouble is so many booger eating gun nuts are so continuously masturbating to the thought of killing an intruder that kids get killed.


I am pro 2nd Amendment AF, and I would prefer to never deal with that legal trouble.

Side note:

Back in 2009, I had a situation with a renter who stole from me.  Years later, I found out he died, and all I have to say is GOOD RIDDANCE.
 
Yoeman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meh, break into my place while I'm home, you're leaving in a body bag. Break in while I'm not, same result, just dog bites instead of buckshot.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: Giant Clown Shoe: Residential burglary is a violent crime not a property crime.

Shoot 'em dead!

I don't think wanting to steal my TV should carry a death sentence.


You need to upgrade your tv, huh?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: thehellisthis: Notabunny: You ever think that most people would rather make a homeowners insurance claim than kill someone? You ever think that most people don't want to kill someone over a 5yo tv? You ever wonder why your job exists? Since you're admitting that you're ineffective, maybe firing you would save some taxpayer dollars

There's also the expensive PTSD therapy since someone just broke into your home while you were there and sent you right back to the bottom of Maslow's hierarchy of needs, but that happens if someone is shot or not.

I guess the point is... don't be a farkin' psychopath just worried about a damn tv and consider the complexity of human factors in this kind of situation.  You're as farked up as the sheriff.

How about this:

Don't be a psycho who feels entitled to break into someone's home?

Yes, yes?


This conversation is about the residents, so please try to stick to the topic.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: thehellisthis: Notabunny: You ever think that most people would rather make a homeowners insurance claim than kill someone? You ever think that most people don't want to kill someone over a 5yo tv? You ever wonder why your job exists? Since you're admitting that you're ineffective, maybe firing you would save some taxpayer dollars

There's also the expensive PTSD therapy since someone just broke into your home while you were there and sent you right back to the bottom of Maslow's hierarchy of needs, but that happens if someone is shot or not.

I guess the point is... don't be a farkin' psychopath just worried about a damn tv and consider the complexity of human factors in this kind of situation.  You're as farked up as the sheriff.

How about this:

Don't be a psycho who feels entitled to break into someone's home?

Yes, yes?


Pro tip:  you get into my house, you've already broken through the stone wall, and the guard and dogs are likely dead. I'm not going to rack shiat, I'm lighting you on fire with a microwave gun through the farking wall, probably willing to lock down the entry points and pop the chlorine & ammonia.

Also willing to use you as part of an electrical circuit if you still manage to get farther into the house.  After that we'll see about gunplay.  At least earn it, if you want it.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Notabunny: You ever think that most people would rather make a homeowners insurance claim than kill someone? You ever think that most people don't want to kill someone over a 5yo tv? You ever wonder why your job exists? Since you're admitting that you're ineffective, maybe firing you would save some taxpayer dollars


My insurance company sucks.  If rather take my chances with the criminal justice system (dun DUN)
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Trigger Happy
Youtube WSD3brpn2nE
 
godxam
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gubbo: SpaceMonkey-66: He's not wrong, and I applaud him willing to say it.  Wish that they would be that forthright where I live.

Which part of murder in defense of your tv are you saying is correct


How the fark are you supposed to know the intentions of someone breaking into your home?  I'm sorry but I'm not giving them the benefit of the doubt.
 
Yoeman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: There are two international languages:

1) Music.

2) A pump action 12 gauge where you rack a round...it says "Get the f*ck out of my house."


Mines already hot.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow, some big strong manly mens in this thread.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

aungen: The_Sponge: thehellisthis: Notabunny: You ever think that most people would rather make a homeowners insurance claim than kill someone? You ever think that most people don't want to kill someone over a 5yo tv? You ever wonder why your job exists? Since you're admitting that you're ineffective, maybe firing you would save some taxpayer dollars

There's also the expensive PTSD therapy since someone just broke into your home while you were there and sent you right back to the bottom of Maslow's hierarchy of needs, but that happens if someone is shot or not.

I guess the point is... don't be a farkin' psychopath just worried about a damn tv and consider the complexity of human factors in this kind of situation.  You're as farked up as the sheriff.

How about this:

Don't be a psycho who feels entitled to break into someone's home?

Yes, yes?

Pro tip:  you get into my house, you've already broken through the stone wall, and the guard and dogs are likely dead. I'm not going to rack shiat, I'm lighting you on fire with a microwave gun through the farking wall, probably willing to lock down the entry points and pop the chlorine & ammonia.

Also willing to use you as part of an electrical circuit if you still manage to get farther into the house.  After that we'll see about gunplay.  At least earn it, if you want it.


Wow, you sound like I guy Juarez whom I used to party with. Triple fence with dobermans in between.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How many teenagers have been shot by their own parents for trying to sneak back into the house after curfew? How many friends of resident children have been shot because the armed parents didn't realize that they were there? There's a damn good reason why gun safety used to involve being able to identify your target and only pointing your weapon once you were sure. I have no problem with shooting home-invaders as long as the homeowner has confirmed that they are a threat and not a senile elderly neighbor that wandered away from her caretakers.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Notabunny: You ever think that most people would rather make a homeowners insurance claim than kill someone? You ever think that most people don't want to kill someone over a 5yo tv? You ever wonder why your job exists? Since you're admitting that you're ineffective, maybe firing you would save some taxpayer dollars


I'm a pretty peaceful guy, but if I was given the choice between killing someone and dealing with an insurance claim, I'd start blasting with no hesitation.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

alex10294: Gubbo: SpaceMonkey-66: He's not wrong, and I applaud him willing to say it.  Wish that they would be that forthright where I live.

Which part of murder in defense of your tv are you saying is correct

Breaking into a home when someone is there is inherently threatening.  Many burglaries turn into assault or worse. If someone is breaking into your house, when you're there, they forfeit the right to complain about anything that happens. If you're not there, then hunting them down for stealing your TV later would be wrong.See how this isn't about a TV?


This is the real conundrun of that whole situation...Being scared by someone in your holiest of holies is
wrong..No doubt..But do you REALLY have to kill them over it? Do you really need to bazooka them
down with the biggest damn weapons your military industrial complex can come up with to protect your TV?
I'm of the opinion that some weapons that are touted for "Home Defense" are not that defensive.
Weapons and ammunition that are meant for wars are going too damn far IMHO to call them "home defense".
Firing a .45 or .7.62 at someone in a McMansion or trailer might end up killing someone or a pet two or three houses away.. That's not defensive..That's just dangerous to the point of negligence..Using frangible
bullets or shotgun with something like bird shot or smallish shot that would impart damage, but not necessarily
kill someone would be defensive and much much more responsible. Then you aren't necessarily killing someone for a TV..And neither are you intending to just murder someone for the sake of them being poor or an addict.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: The_Sponge: There are two international languages:

1) Music.

2) A pump action 12 gauge where you rack a round...it says "Get the f*ck out of my house."

Going into a dangerous situation without a round already chambered is reckless,

The click of the safety switching off should be enough warning for anyone.


That is very true.

Quick story:

When I adopted my cat in 2009, he jiggled my bedroom doorknob one morning..about after a week after he moved in.

Since I had just woken up, I assumed it was a burglar...so I grabbed one of my handguns...quick release safe, with a around already racked.

I have a quick speech in a safe position, said that I was armed and about to call 911.

After hearing a brief meow, I knew what the situation was.

Essentially...the point I am getting at is that nobody should be an idiot who blindly fires rounds through a door.

Also:

Decent hunters will not shoot at a deer unless they know if it is a doe or a buck.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The only point you should ever use a firearm to kill someone is if your life is in direct and imminent danger. Someone busting down my door while I'm home? That's pretty much the Grade A scenario for the use of lethal force.

The problem comes from when those busting down my door turn out to actually be the police executing a no-knock warrant on the wrong house.

Or when I'm going door to door selling insurance and someone shoots me through it.

Or when it's the middle of the night and I'm awoken by strange noises, shoot a figure in the dark, and find out it was my son sneaking home late.

You know, oddly enough there's roughly one single scenario where a gun is useful and a whole lot more of them where it's actually worse than not having a gun at all.
 
Displayed 50 of 79 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.