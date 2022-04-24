 Skip to content
(CBS Miami)   Miami Airport bomb threat ensues when baggage handlers find "novelty" grenades in luggage. What brilliant mind thought to check "demilitarized novelties" in first place?   (miami.cbslocal.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: [preview.redd.it image 692x1500]


wat.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IP: cretinbob: [preview.redd.it image 692x1500]

wat.


I think it's supposed to be some kind of dreidel
I might be wrong
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: IP: cretinbob: [preview.redd.it image 692x1500]

wat.

I think it's supposed to be some kind of dreidel
I might be wrong


It might assplode if their not careful...
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [preview.redd.it image 692x1500]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Paintball destination wedding.  Happens all the time.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, that passenger isn't getting what is left of their suitcase & other stuff back. Totally legal, what happened to their other stuff, AFAIK, too. Doesn't mean I agree, but it also makes sense.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [preview.redd.it image 692x1500]


MAN ON FIRE Clip - "Suppository Bomb" (2004)
Youtube eiWQQ8MMQ8o
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"The suspicious items, at first believed to be two grenades, were found inside luggage in a cargo warehouse at 6650 NW 22 Street..."

They weren't checked, butt-twang.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you have them in your carry-on, then you could explain the novelty aspect.

but no, them and disney pirate cap guns, into the luggage you go.

/but my wife's walking stick, with the one foot metal spike on the end, that's ok for the cabin.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [preview.redd.it image 692x1500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

buravirgil: [Fark user image 463x808]


A "cello bag"?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: buravirgil: [Fark user image 463x808]

A "cello bag"?


Cellophane
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

buravirgil: MattyBlast: buravirgil: [Fark user image 463x808]

A "cello bag"?

Cellophane

Oh. For a second I thought Yo Yo Ma was into grenade-shaped chocolate.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: buravirgil: [Fark user image 463x808]

A "cello bag"?



The ribbon is the bow. Duh.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [preview.redd.it image 692x1500]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


NIC BOLTON HERE FOR MILITARY-GRADE, TACTICAL BUTT PLUGS FROM BELL & HOWELL!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: buravirgil: MattyBlast: buravirgil: [Fark user image 463x808]

A "cello bag"?

Cellophane
Oh. For a second I thought Yo Yo Ma was into grenade-shaped chocolate.


I like to tell people Einstein's middle name was Yo Yo Ma because no one can disprove it.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"What brilliant mind thought to check "demilitarized novelties" in first place?"

I bet their hat was red.
 
veale728
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well of course you have to check it, you can't bring a novelty grenade carry-on.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [preview.redd.it image 692x1500]


Fark user image
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Southern Dandy: "What brilliant mind thought to check "demilitarized novelties" in first place?"

I bet their hat was red.


I hear that five is right out.
 
