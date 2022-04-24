 Skip to content
13
•       •       •

13 Comments     (+0 »)
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What does a driver have to be doing (speed, rotational angle, etc) in order to get a vehicle into that sort of situation?  What's the physics behind this?
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ship arriving too late to save a drowning witch?

/Zappa
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's certainly one way for a car that old to get off the road.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Rode up the guy wire.

/Pronounced "gee" in France
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
1980s Town Car. I'm betting the driver was going to the Farmer's Market.
 
Trik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kayanlau
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's some unverified mental trigonometry there. Better take out the protractors and calculators just to be sure.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: 1980s Town Car. I'm betting the driver was going to the Farmer's Market.


Or grandma died recently and some ungrateful grandkid inherited the car.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: What does a driver have to be doing (speed, rotational angle, etc) in order to get a vehicle into that sort of situation?  What's the physics behind this?


Well part of it is that he drove up the guy wire they use to help stabilize utility poles.  I'm more interested in how he drove up the guy wire backwards.  Why was he driving that quickly in reverse?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When that guy street races, he prefers the...

*puts on sunglasses*

"pole position".

YYYEEEAAAHHHHH!!!1!!1!
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gotta give em a  10!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Neondistraction: SpaceyCat: What does a driver have to be doing (speed, rotational angle, etc) in order to get a vehicle into that sort of situation?  What's the physics behind this?

Well part of it is that he drove up the guy wire they use to help stabilize utility poles.  I'm more interested in how he drove up the guy wire backwards.  Why was he driving that quickly in reverse?


In reverse, bump the wire or have a passenger screaming at them to STOP! because they saw they were going to hit it.  Thought they were slamming the brake but because they were panicking pressed the accelerator.  Not sure why they'd be reversing on that stretch of road though -- there's no driveway across that they'd be backing out of or anything, unless they went past where they wanted to go and started to back up.
 
The First Noel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thank god for Florida. Otherwise PA would be in the running for weirdest state.
 
