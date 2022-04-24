 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The insufferable wankers at the Guardian want you drool-stained proles to know there's a place in life for your bile, snark and venom, as if we needed those tossers to tell us that   (theguardian.com) divider line
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TotalFark?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark off, subby, I'm sick of your shiat.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are all British insults are just insinuating that you masturbate? Maybe they wouldn't have conquered so many countries and slaughtered foreigners if they just had a wank once in a while.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fuck you, fuck you, fuck you, you're cool, and fuck you, I'm out!

/I feel better.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FOX NEWS
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That place?

The internet.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one listens to the answer when they ask themselves if they know what is going on in their own head.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will be good until a Ted Talk about it goes viral, and soon pessimism will be like the early 2010s where everyone with bad social skills declare themselves an introvert and talked about it actually being a superpower if you think about it.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense. Batteries have to have a positive and negative side to work.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not always cynical and angry.  It brings me joy when bad things happen to cloyingly optimistic people.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I don't feel like having a nice day. Maybe, just maybe, I've had 63 nice days in a row. And, by God, I'm ready for a crappy day. Let someone wish me a crappy day. I never hear that. "Have a crappy day!" That's no problem at all. All you have to do is get up some mornings. There's no planning involved.


/some George guy
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My performance appraisal has a section about positivity.

Lols
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ed Willy: This will be good until a Ted Talk about it goes viral, and soon pessimism will be like the early 2010s where everyone with bad social skills declare themselves an introvert and talked about it actually being a superpower if you think about it.


I don't know what social skills are but everyone says they have undiagnosed ADHD now
 
GodComplex
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I got taunted and reprimanded for not smiling at work. And while I understand it makes me less approachable, I think it would be very disconcerning if I was being worked to exhaustion while being forced to deal with people who came in every day looking for a fight and I had a smile on my face. If people aren't being positive, there's usually a good reason behind it, stop forcing it on people.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I went for a nice hike today and it made me feel good. Time to go back to work tomorrow....
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Are all British insults are just insinuating that you masturbate? Maybe they wouldn't have conquered so many countries and slaughtered foreigners if they just had a wank once in a while.


You twaat.
 
tnpir
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well then F*CK YOU TOO.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
ENGLISH, MOTHERFARKER, DO YOU SPEAK IT?
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If one of those "toxic positivity" people mates with one of the "toxic masculinity" people, is that how an "angry feminist" is hatched?

Jokes aside, I see their point. Having this "forced cheerful" shiat shoveled on us culturally isn't really healthy or helpful. In theory, one hopes that in future decades our kids and generations are taught how to connect with and communicate the full range of emotions appropriately. Would at least cut down on domestic beaters, suicides, and school shooters.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Whitney Goodman?  Probably his sister:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Like McMindfullness that Corporates use to make you pretend you feel ok about shiatty wages
 
Crazy Talk Al
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This man represents my feelings on this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Are all British insults are just insinuating that you masturbate? Maybe they wouldn't have conquered so many countries and slaughtered foreigners if they just had a wank once in a while.


I asked that very question when I was playing some game online with a Brit. He was throwing out insults like Tosser and Wanker and a few others. I asked are all British insults about masturbating? He goes quiet for a second and says "yeah, I guess so."
 
