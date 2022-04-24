 Skip to content
(CNN) NewsFlash Le Pen is not mightier
100
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good. Jesus f__k.
 
MrBeetle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She went soft at the polls, it would seem
 
Cormee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Electyle dysfunction
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh thank God
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One of Putin's puppets lost again.
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In before "l'élection a été truquée!"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nate Silver predicted Hilary had a 66% chance of winning and we all laughed at him for her odds being so low.
 
Bishop of Southfark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well played Subby
 
Ashcroftx360
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thank fark for that...
 
nucal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thank God!
 
odinsposse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
58-42 is...not great when facing a Nazi.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sacre bleu. Maybe there's a chance.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As much of a lightweight as Macron is, he's worth 1,000 of LePen.  JFC.  SO glad France surrendered to the right side.
 
FIDoAlmighty82
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Happy he won, but it never should've been that close.
 
Mr. carrot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thank god.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

odinsposse: 58-42 is...not great when facing a Nazi.


Doesn't have to be.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: One of Putin's puppets lost again.
[memesmonkey.com image 474x367]


The world did not need a Russia leaning France.
 
RustyShock
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good bye, shiatty. Don't come back again.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thank you, France, for not surrendering this time.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sub Marine, like the Moskva.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Je t'ai dit qu'ils étaient là pour nous attraper. As-tu écouté?"  -  Popa Le Pen
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: Walker: One of Putin's puppets lost again.
[memesmonkey.com image 474x367]

The world did not need a Russia leaning France.


Yeah, now would be an exceptionally bad time for that.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That loss could not have happened to a nicest fascist.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It was beginning to feel like this with a new country

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
France fought off their Trumpy Russian puppet.  Good for them.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good.

That lady is nuts.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Let's enjoy some wine and baked Brie while we wait to see if Le Pen goes all in on the "Stolen Election Gambit" as outlined in Putin's Fascist Minion Employment Guide and Coloring book
 
alienated
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
would it have been a major undertaking to make the graphic reflect the flag of Ukraine correctly, as in they too will win this stupid war ?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
fark you Putin!

/worth repeating again
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Star Trek - TNG - Deanna - "Great Joy...and Gratitude"
Youtube xiUrUPeJywA
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

odinsposse: 58-42 is...not great when facing a Nazi.


I don't think we're in a position to criticize.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Le Ha Ha.
 
ptr2void
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Guess the russians didn't come out, what with Easter and all.
 
mjg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
BIG win for Macron - 8pts
- 1st two-term Prez in decades
- And a majority parliament for Macron

/Le Pen got her ass handed to her handily
 
clintster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lè Pen surrenders!
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe it's because I didn't touch myself last night?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Vive la France.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

odinsposse: 58-42 is...not great when facing a Nazi.


Yet here in the US, we can only dream of such a comfortable margin.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Le that's a shame
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mjg: BIG win for Macron - 8pts
- 1st two-term Prez in decades
- And a majority parliament for Macron

/Le Pen got her ass handed to her handily



To be fair, it's adorable,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Nate Silver predicted Hilary had a 66% chance of winning and we all laughed at him for her odds being so low.


Why does France get more accurate polling than what the U.S. has been getting lately?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sharing this from the live election thread.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

odinsposse: 58-42 is...not great when facing a Nazi.


The perfect is the enemy of the good.
This is a critical time to not have a Putzin butt plug in office.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ptr2void: Guess the russians didn't come out, what with Easter and all.


Those sanctions are paying dividends as well
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

nytmare: foo monkey: Nate Silver predicted Hilary had a 66% chance of winning and we all laughed at him for her odds being so low.

Why does France get more accurate polling than what the U.S. has been getting lately?


France doesn't have the electoral college. That was the wild card that messed the pollsters up in 2016.
 
twocent
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
MERCI, MERCI, MERCI
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good time to read, or re-read this
https://www.cfr.org/blog/how-french-debacle-algeria-shaped-rise-marine-le-pen-and-what-america-can-learn-it
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Nate Silver predicted Hilary had a 66% chance of winning and we all laughed at him for her odds being so low.


I'm one of the few people that still half-heartedly defends Nate Silver. 'Cause like, he's one of those guys that's technically correct, but:

A. People continually misunderstand his methodology.

2. He's also a pedantic twit that's so caught up in facts and figures and raw data, that he often loses sight of the literal picture before him. He's basically the Neil DeGrasse Tyson of political analysts.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

odinsposse: 58-42 is...not great when facing a Nazi.


Still a relative blowout where the Nazis are winning by slivers, just enough to get in and screw with the election process.
 
