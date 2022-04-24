 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   After seeing a line and only one checkout lane open, man asks grocery store manager if he would open another lane. What's the worst that could happen?   (fox13news.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
San Bernardino.  Not even once.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Paper or plastic?"

"Paper."

"Wrong, mother-farker!" [commences beating]
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"..she said, adding that Valencia is the protector of their family of seven."

This is where the "poor innocent me" story falls apart for good.  Who the fark refers to some sort of designated family "protector?"

Other than Ulrich Von Lichtenstein of course.

Ulrich Von Lichtenstein, The Protector of Italian Virginity
Youtube XpJIVfGcL6Y
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
dragged into a closet, kicked, and stomped on by employees after making a comment about customer service

The beatings will continue until customer morale improves.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe they had to deal with so many Karens over the years but never wanted to hit a woman. Then a male one comes along and they got to vent.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You couldn't pay me to live in San Bernardino. All the taxes of California, but without the nice things.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
hmm I call shenanigans.  it was 'like' they had you on the ground?  either they did or they didn't.  and I don't believe multiple employees of a store would risk their jobs like that, especially if you really didn't do anything.
sounds like someone was filming though, so should be easy to resolve.  way to confusingly introduce that fact btw, internet writer.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lady J: hmm I call shenanigans.  it was 'like' they had you on the ground?  either they did or they didn't.  and I don't believe multiple employees of a store would risk their jobs like that, especially if you really didn't do anything.
sounds like someone was filming though, so should be easy to resolve.  way to confusingly introduce that fact btw, internet writer.


But he seen some things!
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"After he was asked to leave..." Hmmmm.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah. Great way of showing you deserve a $15+ per hour wage, asshats.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
this... sounds like complete horseshiat, and the video isn't loading in my window.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Great, so now I have to worry about disgruntled employees losing their shiat in addition to disgruntled customers.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They will give him a coupon good for 10¢ off any one item as compensation.
 
zez
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Repo Man (grocery store scene)
Youtube d9k09WPpNeo
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Yeah. Great way of showing you deserve a $15+ per hour wage, asshats.


I had a job in retail during college. Retail companies are stage 4 peen cancer. Seriously.

/ also...F Christmas. F Christmas music. F Fake Odin and the sleigh he came in on.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dear Penthouse,

I never thought this would happen to me but other employees came and I can remember it was like they had me on the ground, and I seen them trying to close the door, and I was trying to kick the door open so they wouldn't close it, and they grabbed my legs and pulled them up," said Valencia. "Two of them started beating on me, then they started kicking my face and stomping on my back and stomping my head while holding me down." He said eventually someone said "Let him up, let him up."
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: Dear Penthouse,

I never thought this would happen to me but other employees came


Penthouse short stories
 
wxboy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The only surprise is that this wasn't an Aldi.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: They will give him a coupon good for 10¢ off any one item as compensation.


Half off a can of whoop ass.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Yeah. Great way of showing you deserve a $15+ per hour wage, asshats.


Having to deal with asshats like this guy should justify much more
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The price is wrong, biatch!
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Generally speaking, you don't get your ass beat at the grocery store for no reason. It could happen, but it's not likely.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Update: Poor guy that was trampled by store employees was just trampled by lawyers wanting to sue the store on his behalf.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Eventually, after being asked to leave

Yeah, this guy brought it on himself.
 
Theeng
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Yeah. Great way of showing you deserve a $15+ per hour wage, asshats.

Having to deal with asshats like this guy should justify much more


You misunderstand, they want retail employees to feel worthless so they have easy bullying targets.  Them fighting back lowers the value.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And this is why I shop at Stater Bros. Great meats and epic beat downs

Honestly, from the words coming out of his own mouth, he was long overdue for a punch in the face. It seems it came with accrued interest
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's Their Meat That Made Them Famous, subby. There's 2 Staters on Baseline round there-the other ones where the oddball ran into, collapsed on the floor crying after he got up & approached his OmniTrans bus driver, 8 kids at home & 1,000,000 Accident-Free miles & savagely stabbed him up behind the wheel, losing his life & perfect safety record;    https://www.fontanaheraldnews.com/news/fontana-man-is-fatally-stabbed-while-driving-omnitrans-bus-suspect-is-arrested/article_34cf4eb1-5d47-58fd-9b49-c1768376ac85.html
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No retail employee is going to exert themselves for their boss.
They do not get paid enough to care that much.
When I was a teen ,even if we saw someone walk out with merchandise we didn't move. That wasn't our problem .
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"John Valencia said he was picking up some coffee and creamer at the Stater Brothers"

Now that right there is some great journalism. All points relevant to the article are included now that we know what he was buying. In fact, the article could have really knocked it out of the park by mentioning what brand of coffee and which brand of creamer he was buying, but eh, you can't have everything.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

replacementcool: this... sounds like complete horseshiat, and the video isn't loading in my window.


The video doesn't really clear anything up.  It doesn't help that it looks like it was shot by a $9.99 camera phone bought at a gas station.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: replacementcool: this... sounds like complete horseshiat, and the video isn't loading in my window.

The video doesn't really clear anything up.  It doesn't help that it looks like it was shot by a $9.99 camera phone bought at a gas station.


In Laos.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lady J: hmm I call shenanigans.  it was 'like' they had you on the ground?  either they did or they didn't.  and I don't believe multiple employees of a store would risk their jobs like that, especially if you really didn't do anything.
sounds like someone was filming though, so should be easy to resolve.  way to confusingly introduce that fact btw, internet writer.


I saw the video.
If he was standing in line and was asked to leave, Why was he away from the line deeper in the store when it kicks off?
The manager (I'm assuming the guy in the white shirt) had 2 other employees there with him while talking to this guy.
Why would he feel the need to have backup?
What exactly did this guy say or do before the manager shoves him?
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Speaking of long lines, you should see the line of lawyers outside this guy's house.
 
Bslim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's a zero percent chance that there's not more to this story.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not much difference between California and Florida.
Both are full of crazy and violent people.
Florida never grew almonds which require a LOT of water, in a desert though.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Herr Flick's Revenge:

What exactly did this guy say or do before the manager shoves him?

Manager better have an extremely compelling reason for committing assault against a customer at his employer's place of business. From the video it looks like the manager and two of his thugs beating up one guy.
 
Nirbo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Exit Stencilist: And this is why I shop at Stater Bros. Great meats and epic beat downs

Honestly, from the words coming out of his own mouth, he was long overdue for a punch in the face. It seems it came with accrued interest


You really build up an appetite fighting your way out of the store.
 
