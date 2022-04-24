 Skip to content
(NPR)   It's like "The Day The Earth Caught Fire", but without the nuclear bombs as the cause of and the solution to all of life's problems   (npr.org) divider line
    More: PSA, Emergency evacuation, Las Vegas, New Mexico, Combustion, Week-day names, San Miguel County, New Mexico, fire issue, Wildfire, Flame  
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I like that movie
 
WTP 2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: I like that movie


Saw it late at night on a Saturday, did not sleep well.

Oh, it also had:

img4.bdbphotos.comView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The bad thing about that movie was that it glorified the Daily Express.
The good thing was that it starred Janet Munro.
Another good thing was that it starred Leo McKern.
On balance, a bloody good film.
/apart from the Express.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Birds aren't real.
Fires aren't real.
Climate change aren't real.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Whats the deal with the trees that were cut down with a saw?
 
