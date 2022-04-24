 Skip to content
(11 Alive)   Snake season. What to and what not to do if you encounter one. Running away screaming like a baby strangely did not make the list   (11alive.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's the only thing on my list.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm gonna need a new wacking club.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Snakes are cute. Spiders are nopes.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I knew this yahoo who was biking in the mountains near here when he and his buddy encountered a rattlesnake.  He got bitten between his thumb and index finger.  (I suspect that he thought he could grab it.)  The bigger problem was that they were miles away from any assistance.  He had to pedal (like his life depended on it).  He made it, thanks to an immense amount of anti-venin..
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Find the sn--oh too late.  You've been bitten.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I found a just shed snake skin in da jungle in Peru.  Still slightly damp, and almost perfect... even the clear scales that covered snek's eyes.

I managed to get that skin all the way back to London, undamaged, and it lives in a glass jewellery box on my coffee table.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Manitoba
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [pbs.twimg.com image 665x1024]
Manitoba


Garter snakes are cool.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be sure to bring a torch. That'll frighten them to the edges of the tomb.
 
Fubegra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Snake season!"
"Spider season!"
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw a video on Youtube where someone shot at a snake and missed twice.

The snake went FARK YOU and charged the shooter.

/good calculation on cause and effect
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IP: Ivo Shandor: [pbs.twimg.com image 665x1024]
Manitoba

Garter snakes are cool.


I feel tough around garter snakes.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What you wNt to remember is, grab the snake gently in the middle. Now, it might bite so be prepared.. if it's venomous, you may be out of luck.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [snake_orgy_pic.png]
Manitoba


Indiana Jones References In Family Guy
Youtube WI98XqkiYcE
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Snakes are cute. Spiders are nopes.


Wrong. You have that completely backwards.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IP: Ivo Shandor: [pbs.twimg.com image 665x1024]
Manitoba

Garter snakes are cool.


This. I would lay down and let those crawl all over me.

/ not for the orgy
// sickos
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: I found a just shed snake skin in da jungle in Peru.  Still slightly damp, and almost perfect... even the clear scales that covered snek's eyes.

I managed to get that skin all the way back to London, undamaged, and it lives in a glass jewellery box on my coffee table.

[Fark user image 425x566]


If you blend it into a smoothie, you can gain the snake's power.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homer Training For Whacking Day
Youtube 43RID9cIEAE
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would you raise it up? Would you put it down? Will you help it get out of this Godforsaken town?
Would you make it all a little less cold?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Find the sn--oh too late.  You've been bitten.

[Fark user image 500x376]


What I find amazing is the snake that is just as well camouflaged, except it can flick its tail so that it looks like a spider and catches birds, etc, that want to eat the spider

Iranian spider-tailed viper tricks bird
Youtube XFjoqyVRmOU
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, Subby's recommendation is a really good one.  Give them space.  Get away from them.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: IP: Ivo Shandor: [pbs.twimg.com image 665x1024]
Manitoba

Garter snakes are cool.

This. I would lay down and let those crawl all over me.

/ not for the orgy
// sickos


Too late!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheHighlandHowler: I knew this yahoo who was biking in the mountains near here when he and his buddy encountered a rattlesnake.  He got bitten between his thumb and index finger.  (I suspect that he thought he could grab it.)  The bigger problem was that they were miles away from any assistance.  He had to pedal (like his life depended on it).  He made it, thanks to an immense amount of anti-venin..


Uhhhh...that's not what you're supposed to do with a rattlesnake bite.

Rattlesnake venom goes into your bloodstream.  The last thing you want to do is unnecessarily elevate your heart rate by going hard on your bike - that lets the venom get to your organs more quickly (the heart is especially problematic).  It's much smarter to take a bit longer to get to the hospital, but keep your heartrate down as much as possible.

You don't want to take all day to get to the hospital, but a healthy adult has quite a bit of time to get help as long as their heart isn't going nuts.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red on Black, friend of Jack

Red on Yellow, kill a fellow


Growing up in the Central Valley, in the Sierra Nevada foothills, we had that phrase drilled into us around 2nd or 3rd Grade.

If you hear a rattle, STOP. Look to find the snake, then slowly back away. DON'T RUN.

Panic will kill you whether it's a rattler, a mama bear, or a cougar you find yourself looking at.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [pbs.twimg.com image 665x1024]
Manitoba


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Saw a video on Youtube where someone shot at a snake and missed twice.

The snake went FARK YOU and charged the shooter.

/good calculation on cause and effect


seems like one of the stupidest ways to attempt to kill a snake.  seeing as how they have to run around in the shower to get wet.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: I knew this yahoo who was biking in the mountains near here when he and his buddy encountered a rattlesnake.  He got bitten between his thumb and index finger.  (I suspect that he thought he could grab it.)  The bigger problem was that they were miles away from any assistance.  He had to pedal (like his life depended on it).  He made it, thanks to an immense amount of anti-venin..


Saw this guy while biking the GAP trail.  He was pretty chill and I could get reasonably close but didn't want to push it.

A little while later I ran over his brother- there was some leaf litter on the trail and he was hiding in it.  Got the front wheel popped over him but couldn't do anything about the back.  Felt bad but I wasn't stopping to check on him

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

IP: Ivo Shandor: [pbs.twimg.com image 665x1024]
Manitoba

Garter snakes are cool.


Until you pick one up and it stinks up your hands. Learned that as a kid.
 
SpaceBison
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [pbs.twimg.com image 665x1024]
Manitoba


We had a garter snake orgy in our garden last spring. Not quite as big as that one but they still seemed to be having fun.
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: TheHighlandHowler: I knew this yahoo who was biking in the mountains near here when he and his buddy encountered a rattlesnake.  He got bitten between his thumb and index finger.  (I suspect that he thought he could grab it.)  The bigger problem was that they were miles away from any assistance.  He had to pedal (like his life depended on it).  He made it, thanks to an immense amount of anti-venin..

Saw this guy while biking the GAP trail.  He was pretty chill and I could get reasonably close but didn't want to push it.

A little while later I ran over his brother- there was some leaf litter on the trail and he was hiding in it.  Got the front wheel popped over him but couldn't do anything about the back.  Felt bad but I wasn't stopping to check on him

[Fark user image image 425x318]


fark that snake.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lady J: Vlad_the_Inaner: Saw a video on Youtube where someone shot at a snake and missed twice.

The snake went FARK YOU and charged the shooter.

/good calculation on cause and effect

seems like one of the stupidest ways to attempt to kill a snake.  seeing as how they have to run around in the shower to get wet.


Snake charmer is name of a 410 shotgun.
Most anti-snake guns or rounds are shotguns/shotgun shells.
There is a reason for this.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I believe the proper term is "nope rope."
/fairly certain I got that term from here.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Ivo Shandor: [pbs.twimg.com image 665x1024]
Manitoba

[Fark user image image 425x653]


looooll!

I do love a meme mashup
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Find the sn--oh too late.  You've been bitten.

[Fark user image 500x376]


Contrary to popular belief, rattlers don't just strike without warning. There's time to assess the situation when you hear the rattle go off. Maybe a few seconds, but that's still time to calmly back away.

I've had multiple encounters with rattlers. Never been bit.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Lady J: Vlad_the_Inaner: Saw a video on Youtube where someone shot at a snake and missed twice.

The snake went FARK YOU and charged the shooter.

/good calculation on cause and effect

seems like one of the stupidest ways to attempt to kill a snake.  seeing as how they have to run around in the shower to get wet.

Snake charmer is name of a 410 shotgun.
Most anti-snake guns or rounds are shotguns/shotgun shells.
There is a reason for this.


multiple shot, wide stance?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Throw it a rope and hope it's horny.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I grew up around rattlesnakes, king snakes, and gopher snakes. Then moved to Florida with pythons. Now I live where there are zero danger noodles. Unless there is some elusive Alaskan snow snake that I'm not aware of.
 
adamatari
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Snakes usually become dangerous because you don't see them and accidentally walk on them, or you are a dumbass who provokes or tries to handle wild animals.

Basically, look where you are going, and don't be an asshole.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: [Fark user image image 625x530]


I loved snek.

is there an archive in an internet place of some sort?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: I believe the proper term is "nope rope."
/fairly certain I got that term from here.


"Nope rope" is what my wife calls my penis.

/I think I've now hit my limit for shiat posts in this thread
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: cryinoutloud: Find the sn--oh too late.  You've been bitten.
[Fark user image 500x376]
Contrary to popular belief, rattlers don't just strike without warning. There's time to assess the situation when you hear the rattle go off. Maybe a few seconds, but that's still time to calmly back away.
I've had multiple encounters with rattlers. Never been bit.


I was baiting that one like a snake charmer.  You just have to stay out of their strike range and they'll stay like that for an hour.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lady J: Glitchwerks: [Fark user image image 625x530]

I loved snek.

is there an archive in an internet place of some sort?


Press Snekretary Dangernoodle has a Facebook page, or at least he used to. If it's still there, it has the complete run.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I was baiting that one like a snake charmer.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/couldn't help myself
 
lesliepop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: I knew this yahoo who was biking in the mountains near here when he and his buddy encountered a rattlesnake.  He got bitten between his thumb and index finger.  (I suspect that he thought he could grab it.)  The bigger problem was that they were miles away from any assistance.  He had to pedal (like his life depended on it).  He made it, thanks to an immense amount of anti-venin..

I snapped this photo in my yard just today-- My dog got pretty close.  I kept him inside and called animal control, Three nice young guys came to the house with a big pole with a snare on the end.  Looked like snakey was about to be introduced to a new home.  They said "yep that's a rattler all right" and then it went underneath the concrete walk by my house, out of reach.  I was advised to put a cone there to remind us of the presence of the death-noodle and to call a pest control company in the meantime.  Bye guys, thanks for the 5 minute visit!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lesliepop: TheHighlandHowler: I knew this yahoo who was biking in the mountains near here when he and his buddy encountered a rattlesnake.  He got bitten between his thumb and index finger.  (I suspect that he thought he could grab it.)  The bigger problem was that they were miles away from any assistance.  He had to pedal (like his life depended on it).  He made it, thanks to an immense amount of anti-venin..

I snapped this photo in my yard just today-- My dog got pretty close.  I kept him inside and called animal control, Three nice young guys came to the house with a big pole with a snare on the end.  Looked like snakey was about to be introduced to a new home.  They said "yep that's a rattler all right" and then it went underneath the concrete walk by my house, out of reach.  I was advised to put a cone there to remind us of the presence of the death-noodle and to call a pest control company in the meantime.  Bye guys, thanks for the 5 minute visit!
[Fark user image image 850x1133]


Cute hognose. Non-venomous and friendly. Pick it up and play with it!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How to tell if a snake is venomous:
If it bites you, and you die, the snake is venomous.
If you bite the snake and you die, it was merely poisonous.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MythDragon: How to tell if a snake is venomous:
If it bites you, and you die, the snake is venomous.
If you bite the snake and you die, it was merely poisonous.


If I recall, there's only 1 specie of snake that's poisonous.
 
