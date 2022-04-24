 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boston.com)   Family sues golf course they live next to, win about $5000 for every ball hit into their yard and house. All 700+ of them   (boston.com) divider line
23
    More: Facepalm, Golf, Ball, Law, country club's golf course, Athina Tenczar, Rules of golf, golf balls, Golf ball  
•       •       •

381 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2022 at 5:38 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Let's flip the story around for a second. If I heard there was a hole that has ended up with almost 200 lost balls a year, I'd wonder WTF was wrong with the layout. Or I'd, you know, not go for the green every damned time on it. But that's just me....
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FriarReb98: Let's flip the story around for a second. If I heard there was a hole that has ended up with almost 200 lost balls a year, I'd wonder WTF was wrong with the layout. Or I'd, you know, not go for the green every damned time on it. But that's just me....


Does the course keep stats on number or percentage of lost balls per hole?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Family buys house literally on golf course

Sues and wins because of golf balls.

F*ck this country. F*ck these people.

I USUALLY HATE GOLF COURSES but if you didn't know what you were buying into it's YOUR FARKING FAULT.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FriarReb98: Let's flip the story around for a second. If I heard there was a hole that has ended up with almost 200 lost balls a year, I'd wonder WTF was wrong with the layout. Or I'd, you know, not go for the green every damned time on it. But that's just me....


The balls weren't lost.  They were in the back yard, the pool, the flowerbeds, living room if the houses next to the hole.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Also yes the course should have been more quick to remedy the situation, just as the family should have been quick to realize that they needed to put up at least, at LEAST, netting or "soft" fencing.

But, no, give them millions of dollars because they put their children at risk.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

puffy999: Also yes the course should have been more quick to remedy the situation, just as the family should have been quick to realize that they needed to put up at least, at LEAST, netting or "soft" fencing.

But, no, give them millions of dollars because they put their children at risk.


Depending on when the change to the hole was made, it might have worked against the golf course.  Tell the jury that it was a simple fix that the course refused to make until it started looking grim for them and that's going to make the jury much more disposed to rule against the course.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The country club has since fixed the course's 15th tee and now the Tenczars have not seen a golf ball on their property for months, the Globe reports.

So it was fixable? If they had only wanted to?
 
F-14Tomcat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems similar to people who buy a house backed up to a major highway or in the flightpath of a major airport and complain about the noise.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is so stupid.

If a family moved to the country, they can't sue the farmer next to them for the smell.

The family knew the possibility when they moved in.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Cemeteries and golf courses are the biggest wastes of property"
-- Al Czervik
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FriarReb98: Let's flip the story around for a second. If I heard there was a hole that has ended up with almost 200 lost balls a year, I'd wonder WTF was wrong with the layout. Or I'd, you know, not go for the green every damned time on it. But that's just me....


That would be "the gultch" at the Bedford springs
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Do they not have trees in Massachusetts?
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This story reminds me of those people in Austin who built condos on 6th Street and then complained of the live music.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
most recently, a deck railing got knocked out

I've seen sturdier deck railings in trailer parks.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

puffy999: Family buys house literally on golf course

Sues and wins because of golf balls.

F*ck this country. F*ck these people.

I USUALLY HATE GOLF COURSES but if you didn't know what you were buying into it's YOUR FARKING FAULT.


Golf courses usually take steps to prevent housing damage or have policies to address repairs.  From TFA, this course didn't return the homeowner's calls, for years.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

F-14Tomcat: Seems similar to people who buy a house backed up to a major highway or in the flightpath of a major airport and complain about the noise.


username checks out
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The golf course was a known factor in the housing purchase. It existed before you bought the house and has a decent of existing after you sell. You knew damn well that golfers play on a golf course and sometimes, they hit bad shots. Put up a net or a heavy tree line to protect yourself and accept that there is a certain amount of inevitability to deal with.

A course I play at has some houses along the 9th hole facing the fairway. The one on the end has a giant Florida room/deck combo. The people got tired of cracked windows so they replaced the course-facing screens with the kevlar anti-pet clawing material and it appears to work out okay for them. I would imagine golf balls off the roof are annoying, but I can see a camera by the back door if any property damage occurs.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  

F-14Tomcat: Seems similar to people who buy a house backed up to a major highway or in the flightpath of a major airport and complain about the noise.


This is more like someone buying a house next to a highway and having to deal with cars slamming into their house constantly. The golf course has to keep its balls to itself, just like you were taught in kindergarten.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The culprit:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Honestly, if you have all these houses on a course, I assumed it was safe," Athina Tenczar told the Globe.

Honestly, if you have all these houses next to the airport, I assumed it was quiet.

Honestly, if you have all these houses next to the hospital, I assume the ambulance and helicopters would be quiet.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Seems there are a lot of really shiatty golfers that play at that country club.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

foo monkey: puffy999: Family buys house literally on golf course

Sues and wins because of golf balls.

F*ck this country. F*ck these people.

I USUALLY HATE GOLF COURSES but if you didn't know what you were buying into it's YOUR FARKING FAULT.

Golf courses usually take steps to prevent housing damage or have policies to address repairs.  From TFA, this course didn't return the homeowner's calls, for years.


curious, what would be the cost/maintenance on some netting around the course to prevent this?  I see driving ranges all around me that point to major highways and no major complaints.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.