 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Indy100)   Au shiat   (indy100.com) divider line
9
    More: Asinine, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Indira Gandhi International airport, 2lbs of gold worth, similar incident, Custom officers, incredible video, Indian airport, pure gold  
•       •       •

552 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2022 at 5:26 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I too have had gold up my ass at one time".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
QFarker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
is it illegal to bring gold into India?  or is it only illegal to carry it up your butt?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pirates would have a field day- there's booty in that booty!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's the problem with Bitcoin.  You can't stick it up your butthole.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Someone's really into Rick and Morty
Fark user imageView Full Size

Rick: When we get to customs, I'm gonna need you to take these seeds into the bathroom, and I'm gonna need you to put them way up inside your butthole, Morty.
Morty: In my butt?
Rick: Put them way up inside there, as far as they can fit.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Johnny Carson last hosted "Who Do You Trust?" in 1962.  Maybe retire that one, Mike.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Pirates would have a field day- there's booty in that booty!


Butt-pirates indeed!
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

QFarker: is it illegal to bring gold into India?  or is it only illegal to carry it up your butt?


Without declaring it it is illegal. And you would have to pay an import duty, likely, as well as being liable for taxes on the sale of the gold. So all those gold smugglers coming into India are trying to cheat on duties and taxes... which is par for the course in India. Plus they would have to explain how they suddenly came into all that gold in a manner that didn't scream "gold smuggling scheme".
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nice headline subby...
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.