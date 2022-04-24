 Skip to content
(CNN)   Old And Busted: airline doesn't know where your baggage is but they'll keep an eye out for it. New Hotness: passenger uses Apple AirTag to tell airline exactly where baggage is, trolls them online to get it delivered to them   (cnn.com) divider line
    Aer Lingus, Elliot Sharod, London Heathrow Airport, Suitcase, Abu Dhabi, Luggage, Apple products  
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
PowerPoint? Ya think PowerPoint will help?

Watch your luggage zoom down to Little America.  Or they return the tracking tag but no luggage.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: PowerPoint? Ya think PowerPoint will help?

Watch your luggage zoom down to Little America.  Or they return the tracking tag but no luggage.


Yeah. "Here's your luggage." "Um, that's just the tracking tag." "Yeah, that's all you are actually tracking; we sold the rest of your stuff off the back of a truck already."
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How f*cking hard is it to just get that bag and deliver it to the right address? What the hell is going on at that airline? Nothing about this makes any sense. Do they enjoy being embarrassed publicly?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bro...it sounds like someone stole your bag.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

austerity101: How f*cking hard is it to just get that bag and deliver it to the right address? What the hell is going on at that airline? Nothing about this makes any sense. Do they enjoy being embarrassed publicly?


It's because the bag has been stolen.  And the airline knows it.

I know because I once had a bag stolen.  It was a major U.S. airline.  The airline's response was exactly the same as Aer Lingus.  Crickets.

\turned out that my bag went missing at the airport where a large inside bag theft ring had been established and then discovered
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: austerity101: How f*cking hard is it to just get that bag and deliver it to the right address? What the hell is going on at that airline? Nothing about this makes any sense. Do they enjoy being embarrassed publicly?

It's because the bag has been stolen.  And the airline knows it.

I know because I once had a bag stolen.  It was a major U.S. airline.  The airline's response was exactly the same as Aer Lingus.  Crickets.

\turned out that my bag went missing at the airport where a large inside bag theft ring had been established and then discovered


Bonkers. Their silence isn't doing them any favors. Well, if he knows where the bag is, then the police do, too.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Feel compelled to pint out that my bag went missing on an international itinerary so I got peanuts.  I don't believe the convention has changed since then so the woman in this case can also expect peanuts.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's not what trolling is.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

austerity101: How f*cking hard is it to just get that bag and deliver it to the right address? What the hell is going on at that airline? Nothing about this makes any sense. Do they enjoy being embarrassed publicly?


Think about it.  Is it a connecting flight?  Where is it connecting to?  Are there 2 connecting flights?  Any of the worker bees responsible for connecting point A to point B or point C tired?  Stoned?  Overworked?  Incompetent?

As somebody who has actually had to think about these sorts of things I'm am amazed the airlines get it right as often as they do.  And I say that as someone who lost luggage from a San Diego to New Orleans via Phoenix, from day 1 I forget the airline but they had no clue where my suitcase was.

I ended up buying shirts, pants,undies, toothbrush and toothpaste in New Orleans, just to look like not a street bum at ITEA '04 or whenever ITEA last was in New Orleans.

My suitcase?  I never saw it again.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
YOUR LUGGAGE WAS TAKEN FROM THE INSIDE!!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It was taken by an airline employee. That's why they won't say anything about what happened to it. They'll cover it up like an alien spacecraft.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: PowerPoint? Ya think PowerPoint will help?



No, he's hoping that "shaming the airline to get off their asses and put some effort into doing the right thing by going viral online" is going to help
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Snotnose:

Think about it.  Is it a connecting flight?  Where is it connecting to?  Are there 2 connecting flights?  Any of the worker bees responsible for connecting point A to point B or point C tired?  Stoned?  Overworked?  Incompetent?

As somebody who has actually had to think about these sorts of things I'm am amazed the airlines get it right as often as they do.  And I say that as someone who lost luggage from a San Diego to New Orleans via Phoenix, from day 1 I forget the airline but they had no clue where my suitcase was.


And yet somehow Fed-Ex, Purolator, Amazon and countless other companies, not to mention Postal Services, manage to do it millions of times a day around the entire world.

Airlines suck.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The last time we flew in November we put AirTags in our suitcases. It was pretty cool to be able to see them move around the airport and then get loaded on the plane before we took off.
 
