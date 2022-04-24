 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pensacola News Journal)   High school in Florida decides to hold its prom in a venue in which the capacity is far less than the population of its upperclassman. Hopefully, the rest of the students will be able to enjoy this decorated home workshop   (pnj.com) divider line
5
    More: Florida, High school, Prom, The Alternative, Hurlburt Field, Kristen Petersen, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Venue, Twelfth grade  
•       •       •

442 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2022 at 4:02 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And yet, they are banning math textbooks.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They found a way, using generosity and volunteering, to put on a prom for everyone else. That's actually pretty heartwarming...? I mean, it's messed up that people couldn't get tickets to the original prom (I went to a tiny school and this isn't even something I can conceive of), but this seems like a great solution.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just one upperclassman, huh?
 
daffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That school sucks. If they don't want the whole class, the ones who couldn't go should have their own.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.