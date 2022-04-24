 Skip to content
(WVTM13 Birmingham)   Arby's: we have the grease   (wvtm13.com) divider line
    Scary, Alabama, English-language films, Hueytown Police Department, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Crime  
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Honestly, I'd rather have hot grease thrown in my face than eat at Arby's. The hospital food is probably better.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The employee was quoted as saying, "None of you seem to understand. I'm not locked in here with you. You're locked in here with me!"
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This only reminds me how many years it's been since I ate fast food.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He went medieval on him.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnsoninca: The employee was quoted as saying, "None of you seem to understand. I'm not locked in here with you. You're locked in here with me!"


As the employee was taken away by police, he further said, "Oh, er-, I guess you're not really locked in here with me."

/Ozymandias was right
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The restaurant is closed while the company investigates the incident.

This is the real tragedy here, folks.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm sure the customer was being a dick, but throwing hot grease on them was not the best idea.
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'm sure the customer was being a dick, but throwing hot grease on them was not the best idea.


In today's America... it's likely the only option some have left.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cha-ching! Bye Arby's.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SiriusClown: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'm sure the customer was being a dick, but throwing hot grease on them was not the best idea.

In today's America... it's likely the only option some have left.


Where was a good guy with grease when we needed him?
 
muphasta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe this will make Karen's think twice about FAFO?
 
Monac
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nvmac: This only reminds me how many years it's been since I ate fast food.


Wow.  The slow food has taken you that long to finish?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Watchmen Rorschach in Prison: "You're Locked In Here With Me"
Youtube s_3Yp2Izhks
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yhis is why I only go to Arby's in Deweytown and Louietown.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [YouTube video: Watchmen Rorschach in Prison: "You're Locked In Here With Me"]


Heh. I literally just finished watching The Watchmen.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
