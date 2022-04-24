 Skip to content
Wildfires sweep through New Mexico
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here goes wildfire season.
If your personal situation permits, please consider donating your time or money to the American Red Cross
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Forgot or underfunded the rake initiative again?

I volunteered to take and they told me they didn't have any rakes available.  Well, what could I do?  Bring my own rake and have someone steal it?  That's an heirloom take.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It isn't just the forests, there are also multiple grassfires.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You have to offer them some food and maybe be friends with them so they become tamefires.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Here goes wildfire season.
If your personal situation permits, please consider donating your time or money to the American Red Cross


Wildfire season doesn't end. Roasted moose out front should have told ya.
 
Bslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
New Mexico on I-40 like a Texas lizard on glass, One thousand pedals was mashin' the metal, them bears was walking the grass
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Forgot or underfunded the rake initiative again?

I volunteered to take and they told me they didn't have any rakes available.  Well, what could I do?  Bring my own rake and have someone steal it?  That's an heirloom take.


Your autocorrect tells me there are a lot of leaves in your yard.
j/k
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: johnny_vegas: Here goes wildfire season.
If your personal situation permits, please consider donating your time or money to the American Red Cross

Wildfire season doesn't end. Roasted moose out front should have told ya.


Yeah unfortunately that's pretty true
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Two people died in Ruidoso, and a lot of houses and buildings burned there.  There's one slowly getting closer to Los Alamos.  The big one in San Miguel-Mora Counties has burned a lot of small communities and a golf/retirement resort, and is about to cross NM-518 and head towards a national monument.  A lot of people have lost houses and ranches, and I do not know if all of the cattle was evacuated in time.  The other big one in Mora-Colfax Counties is heading towards the Philmont Scout Ranch, which already burned a few years ago.  Not to mention a few grass fires in Harding and Union Counties.  It isn't a good time for asthmatics in northeastern New Mexico.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Here goes wildfire season.
If your personal situation permits, please consider donating your time or money to the American Red Cross


Are they gonna dump blood on it?
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They will be an awesome addition to NARO.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

chitownmike: johnny_vegas: Here goes wildfire season.
If your personal situation permits, please consider donating your time or money to the American Red Cross

Are they gonna dump blood on it?


That's a strange question....I doubt it but I mean, nothing is ever 100% certain.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chitownmike: johnny_vegas: Here goes wildfire season.
If your personal situation permits, please consider donating your time or money to the American Red Cross

Are they gonna dump blood on it?


A lot of people are now homeless, and a lot more are staying in temporary shelters until the evacuations are lifted.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sending thoughts and 🙏 and roombas
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We'll never know, cuz they won't tell us, but I wonder how many of these wildfires are intentionally set by some disaffected nutball.
 
docilej
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Alexandra Souverneva unavailable for comment.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: We'll never know, cuz they won't tell us, but I wonder how many of these wildfires are intentionally set by some disaffected nutball.


At least in California they announce the cause of the fires when it's been determined
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Traveling  today and tried to visit Ft Union National Monument but it's closed due to weather (fires). They aren't that far away.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: Traveling  today and tried to visit Ft Union National Monument but it's closed due to weather (fires). They aren't that far away.


Closed today and tomorrow, according to a press release sent out last night.
 
alienated
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Two people died in Ruidoso, and a lot of houses and buildings burned there.  There's one slowly getting closer to Los Alamos.  The big one in San Miguel-Mora Counties has burned a lot of small communities and a golf/retirement resort, and is about to cross NM-518 and head towards a national monument.  A lot of people have lost houses and ranches, and I do not know if all of the cattle was evacuated in time.  The other big one in Mora-Colfax Counties is heading towards the Philmont Scout Ranch, which already burned a few years ago.  Not to mention a few grass fires in Harding and Union Counties.  It isn't a good time for asthmatics

lifeforms in northeastern New Mexico.

ftfy. i kinda smirked at the headline but I cannot find anything funny about these fires. I'm still paying the price for living out of my car when we had fires here in SoCal.
We desparately need a national wildfire fighting agency , year round , with resources in every western state ready to go , instead of having to move people and equipment from place to place.
And salary starts at 80k/year at the bare minimum.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bit hey, all those trips to Jazzercise in the Explorer were totes worth it!
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: PR Deltoid: We'll never know, cuz they won't tell us, but I wonder how many of these wildfires are intentionally set by some disaffected nutball.

At least in California they announce the cause of the fires when it's been determined


Yes, they do.   Lightning strikes.... Always lightning strikes....

Lightning that causes a monster  conflagration apparently exists only in California.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: We'll never know, cuz they won't tell us, but I wonder how many of these wildfires are intentionally set by some disaffected nutball.


I doubt it a bit.  Nogal Canyon was downed power lines.  Roswell and Hermit's Peak were controlled burns that went uncontrolled.  It's possible that they were caused by cigarettes thrown out of car windows, chains dragged by trucks, running vehicles parked on dry grass for too long, welding, or who knows what else.  It has been extremely windy this month, so small fires go nuts.  Sometimes the cause is simply never found out.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Two people died in Ruidoso, and a lot of houses and buildings burned there.  There's one slowly getting closer to Los Alamos.  The big one in San Miguel-Mora Counties has burned a lot of small communities and a golf/retirement resort, and is about to cross NM-518 and head towards a national monument.  A lot of people have lost houses and ranches, and I do not know if all of the cattle was evacuated in time.  The other big one in Mora-Colfax Counties is heading towards the Philmont Scout Ranch, which already burned a few years ago.  Not to mention a few grass fires in Harding and Union Counties.  It isn't a good time for asthmatics in northeastern New Mexico.


The one near Las Alamos probably isn't going to go far as the burn scars from the Los Conchas, Thompson Ridge and Cajete will reduce the fuels available. Of course, that might make things worse too as the oaks and other chaparel have grown up.

The situation for the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak are going to get sketchy Monday - Tuesday when the winds shift to coming out of the south/east.

I know the Fire Management Officer in the Las Vegas District. His career isn't going to go anywhere soon after Hermits Peak but in his defense, the burn "was" within prescribed conditions. If they'd had more people in the prescribed burn, they might have caught it but their recruitment efforts fell flat this year, so they went out with the absolute minimum people. They're already calling in people from as far as Alaska to work these.

Also, it was about 26 degrees at the fires this morning, that sucks balls to wake up and work in.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

alienated: We desparately need a national wildfire fighting agency , year round , with resources in every western state ready to go , instead of having to move people and equipment from place to place.
And salary starts at 80k/year at the bare minimum.


A Forestry Service fire truck operator has a starting salary of $39,000 and has to have prior experience.  How many experienced firefighters want to become a forestry firefighter?  The Forestry Service does not train rookie firefighters like volunteer and municipal fire services do.  I couldn't make a career change to become a Forestry or BLM firefighter.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: johnny_vegas: PR Deltoid: We'll never know, cuz they won't tell us, but I wonder how many of these wildfires are intentionally set by some disaffected nutball.

At least in California they announce the cause of the fires when it's been determined

Yes, they do.   Lightning strikes.... Always lightning strikes....

Lightning that causes a monster  conflagration apparently exists only in California.


Apparently lightning strikes cleverly camouflaged as gender reveal parties, campfires, arson, unknown causes and yes, lightning strikes
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

oa330_man: I know the Fire Management Officer in the Las Vegas District. His career isn't going to go anywhere soon after Hermits Peak but in his defense, the burn "was" within prescribed conditions. If they'd had more people in the prescribed burn, they might have caught it but their recruitment efforts fell flat this year, so they went out with the absolute minimum people. They're already calling in people from as far as Alaska to work these.


Maybe the feds should relax their recruitment standards a bit and offer training in exchange for a long-term enlistment?  I am sure young people seeking career changes wouldn't mind working for the Forestry Service, but the degree and/or experience requirements is a bit off-putting.  And seeing that jobs are only for a few months at a time is a bit off-putting as well.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NM Volunteer: oa330_man: I know the Fire Management Officer in the Las Vegas District. His career isn't going to go anywhere soon after Hermits Peak but in his defense, the burn "was" within prescribed conditions. If they'd had more people in the prescribed burn, they might have caught it but their recruitment efforts fell flat this year, so they went out with the absolute minimum people. They're already calling in people from as far as Alaska to work these.

Maybe the feds should relax their recruitment standards a bit and offer training in exchange for a long-term enlistment?  I am sure young people seeking career changes wouldn't mind working for the Forestry Service, but the degree and/or experience requirements is a bit off-putting.  And seeing that jobs are only for a few months at a time is a bit off-putting as well.


They come to work for the US Forest Service for 3-5 years then get a job with CalFire or a private company for $80k+. The U.S. Government doesn't pay enough to keep them, nor can they get the pay raises through Congress.
 
