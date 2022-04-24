 Skip to content
(News Break)   Oh, look...Florida is slowly crawling out of the Dark Ages and into the 21st century in more ways than drug-fueled arrests and Disney World   (original.newsbreak.com) divider line
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
After having been to Gainesville for work, I'm not shocked that the women there earn more than the men.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I gurrenteedangt you it's all related to real-estate.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just wait until Emperor DeSantis gets the Protecting Masculine Breadwinners Act passed this week guaranteeing that no woman can be paid more than the lowest-paid man anywhere in the state.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Florida will never crawl out of the dark ages while it's still being run by a feudal lord and his thugs.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure Gainsville is doing well, but did they check out Chuckburg and Bubbatown?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opinions of Florida in the Dark Ages:

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know Cafe Risqué was that big of an employer.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Just wait until Emperor DeSantis gets the Protecting Masculine Breadwinners Act passed this week guaranteeing that no woman can be paid more than the lowest-paid man anywhere in the state.


Dear god, don't give 'em ideas!
 
MagneticRepulsion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: I didn't know Cafe Risqué was that big of an employer.


Having supported several middle aged mothers there, I can attest that they are not.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Just wait until Emperor DeSantis gets the Protecting Masculine Breadwinners Act passed this week guaranteeing that no woman can be paid more than the lowest-paid man anywhere in the state.


Paycheck Equality Needed In State Act?
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Sure Gainsville is doing well, but did they check out Chuckburg and Bubbatown?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd guess this is because these are places where young women with education and earning potential move.  

Note that women are WAY overrepresented in bachelors and masters degree holders there, and men overrepresented in people missing degrees (and also HS dropouts).  The fact that women under 30 are out earning men shouldn't be surprising at all:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Alachua County:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pay gap was caused by women for the most part not going to college and staying home to raise the kids when 1 wage earner was enough.  Most work they did was mostly unskilled and did not require a degree.
Things changed, women go to college and are climbing the ranks in careers where top wage takes 20 to 25 years to reach so there is no surprise the wage gap is closing.

I grew up when no moms worked and kids in the neighborhood all played with eachother all day while the moms took care of the house choresand raising the kids.  They were pretty happy and there was no rushing around all day.  That has been replaced by running to before and after school care, summer camps and holiday camp, daycare from 3 months old until school age, house keepers and lawn care workers, rushing from 1 spot to another eating g fast food because who has time to cook.

My kids were lucky because since they were born I have been in business for myself and have been there since day 1 doing what moms of the past have done, RAISING them to be good, respectful, kind, intelligent independent thinkers.  Home cooked meal at the table every night, their friends usually eat in their rooms(sad).   We constantly host sleepovers and have groups of kids at the house who would rather be at my house than after care.  They are getting older now and their friends are still here asking to have dinner with us and stay over... several people have described my life as real life leave it to beaver which is exactly what I wanted.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Izunbacol: I'd guess this is because these are places where young women with education and earning potential move.  

Note that women are WAY overrepresented in bachelors and masters degree holders there, and men overrepresented in people missing degrees (and also HS dropouts).  The fact that women under 30 are out earning men shouldn't be surprising at all:
[Fark user image image 850x363]

Alachua County:

[Fark user image image 850x363]


University town.

Women have been achieving more degrees compared to men for about a decade now.

Researchers with advanced degrees earn money.

All those guys who skipped college because they could "earn more money" doing plumbing and electrical work are getting by okay, but now men are dropping out of the highest tiers. In one city. Oh well.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: The pay gap was caused by women for the most part not going to college and staying home to raise the kids when 1 wage earner was enough.  Most work they did was mostly unskilled and did not require a degree.
Things changed, women go to college and are climbing the ranks in careers where top wage takes 20 to 25 years to reach so there is no surprise the wage gap is closing.

I grew up when no moms worked and kids in the neighborhood all played with eachother all day while the moms took care of the house choresand raising the kids.  They were pretty happy and there was no rushing around all day.  That has been replaced by running to before and after school care, summer camps and holiday camp, daycare from 3 months old until school age, house keepers and lawn care workers, rushing from 1 spot to another eating g fast food because who has time to cook.

My kids were lucky because since they were born I have been in business for myself and have been there since day 1 doing what moms of the past have done, RAISING them to be good, respectful, kind, intelligent independent thinkers.  Home cooked meal at the table every night, their friends usually eat in their rooms(sad).   We constantly host sleepovers and have groups of kids at the house who would rather be at my house than after care.  They are getting older now and their friends are still here asking to have dinner with us and stay over... several people have described my life as real life leave it to beaver which is exactly what I wanted.


I hope you're not too hard on the beaver.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Difficulty: Gainesville

Just keep driving......
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Just wait until Emperor DeSantis gets the Protecting Masculine Breadwinners Act passed this week guaranteeing that no woman can be paid more than the lowest-paid man anywhere in the state.


I think that Beau (of The Fifth Column) is correct. What corporation is going to want to do business in Florida if no agreement safe?
 
abiigdog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There isn't a gender pay gap after a billion studies, researcher outside should have told you.
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, duh, Florida Woman is competing against Florida Man.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Thank goodness for this picture of a woman, so I know what a woman is.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Men make more? Sexism.

Women make more? Victory?!?

I thought we collectively decided they're should be no differences in outcomes between men and women?
 
Ian Corrigible
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The BBC ran a similar story this week:  Why young women earn more than men in some US cities

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't you realize what this means for America?!?!

Women have achieved income equality plus so there's no more misogyny!

Like how Obama was elected President so there's no more racism.

One example proves how conservatives are awesome and liberals are evil.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Womyn escorts earn more than male janitors. Who'd of thunk it!
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, now that it's been brought to his attention, DeSantis will put a stop to that!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I would be the happiest dude in the world if my wife made moar than me.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: The pay gap was caused by women for the most part not going to college and staying home to raise the kids when 1 wage earner was enough.  Most work they did was mostly unskilled and did not require a degree.
Things changed, women go to college and are climbing the ranks in careers where top wage takes 20 to 25 years to reach so there is no surprise the wage gap is closing.

I grew up when no moms worked and kids in the neighborhood all played with eachother all day while the moms took care of the house choresand raising the kids.  They were pretty happy and there was no rushing around all day.  That has been replaced by running to before and after school care, summer camps and holiday camp, daycare from 3 months old until school age, house keepers and lawn care workers, rushing from 1 spot to another eating g fast food because who has time to cook.

My kids were lucky because since they were born I have been in business for myself and have been there since day 1 doing what moms of the past have done, RAISING them to be good, respectful, kind, intelligent independent thinkers.  Home cooked meal at the table every night, their friends usually eat in their rooms(sad).   We constantly host sleepovers and have groups of kids at the house who would rather be at my house than after care.  They are getting older now and their friends are still here asking to have dinner with us and stay over... several people have described my life as real life leave it to beaver which is exactly what I wanted.


No snark, most people don't ever get to do their dream jobs. It sounds like you have. That is seriously awesome and more power to you!

It's handy when one person in a couple wants to and can afford to stay home, but I also don't think it's the only way to raise your kids right. Busy parents can raise wonderful and thoughtful kids too.
 
runbuh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image 425x283]Thank goodness for this picture of a woman, so I know what a woman is.


And what a sterling example she is (please don't tell me she's a dude).
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: All those guys who skipped college because they could "earn more money" doing plumbing and electrical work are getting by okay, but now men are dropping out of the highest tiers. In one city. Oh well.


Well, after a certain age....it's OWWW MY BACK...and they didn't put into SSI and Pension because they were private contractor from age 20 - 55...
Then one day they wake up with a back injury from 'sleeping funny' on the couch and can't climb on the roof, or wiggle under a sink to repair plumbing anymore.

Look a guy only has so many 'scampering on the rooftop' years before the countdown timer kicks in well before SSI does.

Then it's like "honey" get a job, but leave me a sandwich in the 'fridge.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Just wait until Emperor DeSantis gets the Protecting Masculine Breadwinners Act passed this week guaranteeing that no woman can be paid more than the lowest-paid man anywhere in the state.

Paycheck Equality Needed In State Act?


Was gonna say the "Give a Dick a Raise" act, but that works better.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Because Florida Man is an unreliable employee.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Judging this by what people earn in general rather than actual pay rates is weasel.
 
