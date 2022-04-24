 Skip to content
(Guardian)   It's been 60 days since Russia invaded Ukraine. tl/dr summation: it has gone about as wrong as wrong could possibly go wrong. It's your Sunday Ukraine War thread   (theguardian.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey, at least the Russians have been able to clear out some of their top ranked officers to get to some new blood, right? Or at least not store them near anything flammable or in open fields of fire.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And now a quiet moment of introspection as we await our Sunday Morning Blessed.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Hey, at least the Russians have been able to clear out some of their top ranked officers to get to some new blood, right? Or at least not store them near anything flammable or in open fields of fire.


I mean, they're probably being replaced with older veterans way past their prime at this point but whatever gets their generals killed.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Drunk titles are fun titles. Much like Russian invasions, it adds a layer of schadenfreude to the fail.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The only criteria to be a russian officer are
1) Complete loyalty to Putin, including willingness to sacrifice your own troops and commit war crimes
and, well, that's about it.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
... wrong?
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thoughts:

* Will natural selection come into play and a successful Russian commander emerge?

* How will we know who has momentum? It'd be great if Ukraine suddenly began rolling up the Eastern front but that's not likely to happen in a sudden Russian collapse.

* The incompetent conscripts of Russia are starting to be battle hardened veterans now. We can't count on Russian competence forever.

* May 9 may just come and go by the way.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

In the day 44 thread, it was suggested that we try to pin a list of places that people can donate somewhere.  So if you feel like you need to do something more than obsess over this in Internet discussions and can give some money (and more links below if you don't), here are some charities that Farkers have mentioned / donated to:

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to soldiers, police, hospitals, and elderly:
https://eng.goodbread.com.ua/

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua


You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to plant sunflowers in support, some seed purveyors are donating part of their proceeds: https://sunflowersforukraine.ca

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such: https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort: https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/

Other things to buy with proceeds going to Ukraine:

comic books: https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian): https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian): https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
 
atomic-age
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Hey, at least the Russians have been able to clear out some of their top ranked officers to get to some new blood, right? Or at least not store them near anything flammable or in open fields of fire.


New blood, old blood . . . it's all potato.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've been nervous all night because today is Orthodox Easter and it is a near certainty that the orcs will try something especially evil on this, their most sacred of days.
 
Lexx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gaslight: Thoughts:

* Will natural selection come into play and a successful Russian commander emerge?

* How will we know who has momentum? It'd be great if Ukraine suddenly began rolling up the Eastern front but that's not likely to happen in a sudden Russian collapse.

* The incompetent conscripts of Russia are starting to be battle hardened veterans now. We can't count on Russian competence forever.

* May 9 may just come and go by the way.


Veterans of being unpaid unfed and sent out as cannon fodder.  The ones who aren't getting ambushed and killed are refusing to deploy, abandoning their posts, running over their commanders, and generally just ducking and covering from what I have read.
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They're slowly grinding Ukraine down at great expense in both lives and equipment. Their spokespeople and putin himself have threatened the world with nuclear retaliation which has a lot of countries pissing themselves to the point that the UN hasn't issued their customary sternly worded letter. Which is all they've ever been good for.

The whole world is in a war recession with gas prices very high which makes everything more expensive.

And no end in sight.

But hey lets meme putin.
That'll show him.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Opinion: Russia will use a low yield "Tactical Nuke" on or before Victory Day (9 May) in Ukraine.
(Smart= Yes / Funny=No)
 
goodncold
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Trik: They're slowly grinding Ukraine down at great expense in both lives and equipment. Their spokespeople and putin himself have threatened the world with nuclear retaliation which has a lot of countries pissing themselves to the point that the UN hasn't issued their customary sternly worded letter. Which is all they've ever been good for.

The whole world is in a war recession with gas prices very high which makes everything more expensive.

And no end in sight.

But hey lets meme putin.
That'll show him.


So is this a give up now Ukraine post and spare the world an economic downturn?

It's hard to tell these days.
 
philodough
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Happy f*#king Easter Vlad
Fark user imageView Full Size

And your pretend conversion was total bullshiat so you won't be going to heaven either. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Russia has already purportedly used nerve gas against entrenched forces in Mariupol.

It would not surprise me if they deploy nuclear demolition munitions and claim that it's a false flag by NATO.

That said, I don't think they're going to fire nuclear missiles at Ukranian forces. They don't want an irradiated state added to the Russian federation
 
Lexx
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Trik: They're slowly grinding Ukraine down at great expense in both lives and equipment. Their spokespeople and putin himself have threatened the world with nuclear retaliation which has a lot of countries pissing themselves to the point that the UN hasn't issued their customary sternly worded letter. Which is all they've ever been good for.

The whole world is in a war recession with gas prices very high which makes everything more expensive.

And no end in sight.

But hey lets meme putin.
That'll show him.


It's that or write a strongly worded letter to your elected representative or donate money or become a mercenary (you do have combat training and speak both Ukrainian and Russian?).

Or maybe hack Russian infrastructure remotely.  If you know how.

Memes are fine.  I mean they're useless but the average human being is going to be irrelevant in an overseas war in which their own country isn't even participating.  This is fine.

Now let's see some more tractors towing shiat.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: Opinion: Russia will use a low yield "Tactical Nuke" on or before Victory Day (9 May) in Ukraine.
(Smart= Yes / Funny=No)


Smarted and funnied.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I've been nervous all night because today is Orthodox Easter and it is a near certainty that the orcs will try something especially evil on this, their most sacred of days.


"Happy easter, Ivan!"

Момент знищення російського вертольота з ПЗРК
Youtube L6dFNqL-0zs


/flareflareflareflare
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

goodncold: Trik: They're slowly grinding Ukraine down at great expense in both lives and equipment. Their spokespeople and putin himself have threatened the world with nuclear retaliation which has a lot of countries pissing themselves to the point that the UN hasn't issued their customary sternly worded letter. Which is all they've ever been good for.

The whole world is in a war recession with gas prices very high which makes everything more expensive.

And no end in sight.

But hey lets meme putin.
That'll show him.

So is this a give up now Ukraine post and spare the world an economic downturn?

It's hard to tell these days.


Also see:
Wearing masks and social distancing do nothing to prevent COVID-19 spread (ca. 6/21) everyone's gonna catch it anyway, so spare the economy.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I've been nervous all night because today is Orthodox Easter and it is a near certainty that the orcs will try something especially evil on this, their most sacred of days.


There was supposed russian chatter a couple weeks back about an Easter push.

Of course, that was when they were in the process of retreating from Kyiv, and things have changed since then.  (Like the change from a plan to storm Azov into just a seige, which may be more attempts at misinformation when their initial threats failed)

But it's either happening Easter night, or not at all, as it's already past noon over there right now.  The most I've seen is mention that ne russia is 'continuously attacking' the steel plant today:

https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/russia-ukraine-war-news-04-24-22/h_a23a1dd1372d2eaee064f1dd768d47b2

(Look for the 1pm marker, as I think that's a link that continuously updates)
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

philodough: Happy f*#king Easter Vlad
[Fark user image image 425x367]
And your pretend conversion was total bullshiat so you won't be going to heaven either. 
[Fark user image image 425x284]


*Yoink!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Much like the asshole who bashed in my car window to get just $1.75 in change, this has cost Ukraine a lot, to get Russia very little.

If you are gonna cost me hundreds in a new window, at least take something valuable, and if you're gonna invade a country and cost billions in infrastructure damage and untold lives, at least have the decency to win. Or if you can't, stop bashing windows, you cock suckers, you're not getting any more quarters, you can clearly see there are no quarters on the other side, and you're just slicing your elbow to ribbons because your cheap ass Harbor Freight hammer broke on the first window.
 
Veloram
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

philodough: Happy f*#king Easter Vlad
[Fark user image 425x367]
And your pretend conversion was total bullshiat so you won't be going to heaven either. 
[Fark user image 425x284]


I'm still putting money on the man in the coffin being the man responsible for killing Putin
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jimjays
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think I was 15 when I first started hearing (and soon emulated) people saying they weren't going to do this or that stupid and obnoxious thing because they were holding and didn't want to draw attention and get busted for dope.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lexx: gaslight: Thoughts:

* Will natural selection come into play and a successful Russian commander emerge?

* How will we know who has momentum? It'd be great if Ukraine suddenly began rolling up the Eastern front but that's not likely to happen in a sudden Russian collapse.

* The incompetent conscripts of Russia are starting to be battle hardened veterans now. We can't count on Russian competence forever.

* May 9 may just come and go by the way.

Veterans of being unpaid unfed and sent out as cannon fodder.  The ones who aren't getting ambushed and killed are refusing to deploy, abandoning their posts, running over their commanders, and generally just ducking and covering from what I have read.


You forgot massacring civilians.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Russia has already purportedly used nerve gas against entrenched forces in Mariupol.

It would not surprise me if they deploy nuclear demolition munitions and claim that it's a false flag by NATO.

That said, I don't think they're going to fire nuclear missiles at Ukranian forces. They don't want an irradiated state added to the Russian federation


Counterpoint: a little tactical nuke* would be far less damaging than Chernobyl, and they lived with that just fine*.

*russian thinking
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

philodough: Happy f*#king Easter Vlad


Hmm.  Maybe these last two months have been an attempt at making an Easter story of rebirth.

Ne russian army kills itself and then is miraculously 'reborn' on Easter to show their power to the world.

Luckily, their poor planning means that no one brought anything to lever the stone out of the way.

Well, I mean, they tried to, but they found that the box it was in was actually just filled with cardboard inserts and a few bricks for weight.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: Opinion: Russia will use a low yield "Tactical Nuke" on or before Victory Day (9 May) in Ukraine.
(Smart= Yes / Funny=No)


I think they'll try gas before using nukes.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Russia has already purportedly used nerve gas against entrenched forces in Mariupol.

It would not surprise me if they deploy nuclear demolition munitions and claim that it's a false flag by NATO.

That said, I don't think they're going to fire nuclear missiles at Ukranian forces. They don't want an irradiated state added to the Russian federation


I dunno. If they finally get the hint they won't  take Ukraine, Putin may employ the strategy of "Well if you won't give me a bite of your pizza, I'm going to put my balls on it so you can't enjoy it either."
The orcs had no compunction about farking around with Chernobyl.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

That is all. As you were, lads and ladies.

/ 🇺🇦
 
Summoner101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/at the rate Russia is going, I assume this is already true
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lexx: gaslight: Thoughts:

* Will natural selection come into play and a successful Russian commander emerge?

* How will we know who has momentum? It'd be great if Ukraine suddenly began rolling up the Eastern front but that's not likely to happen in a sudden Russian collapse.

* The incompetent conscripts of Russia are starting to be battle hardened veterans now. We can't count on Russian competence forever.

* May 9 may just come and go by the way.

Veterans of being unpaid unfed and sent out as cannon fodder.  The ones who aren't getting ambushed and killed are refusing to deploy, abandoning their posts, running over their commanders, and generally just ducking and covering from what I have read.


Also natural selection (Darwin never would've given scientific merit to the concept of "social darwinism", but for the sake of your analogy-) requires that the pool of heritable genes are spread evenly, combined through reproduction, and mixed into the consequent generation of offspring which then undergo selection to promote or suppress genetic fitness criteria for survival and reproduction into subsequent generations until (or if) speciation emerges

That isn't happening with Russia. The only selection criteria is "are you completely loyal", with competence seemingly selected againstout of coup paranoia.

There aren't any fitness expressions to pass on: they've all be selectively pre screened out by Putzin.
 
aremmes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

atomic-age: hubiestubert: Hey, at least the Russians have been able to clear out some of their top ranked officers to get to some new blood, right? Or at least not store them near anything flammable or in open fields of fire.

New blood, old blood . . . it's all potato.


More like potato vodak. It's Russian blood after all.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Much like the asshole who bashed in my car window to get just $1.75 in change, this has cost Ukraine a lot, to get Russia very little.

If you are gonna cost me hundreds in a new window, at least take something valuable, and if you're gonna invade a country and cost billions in infrastructure damage and untold lives, at least have the decency to win. Or if you can't, stop bashing windows, you cock suckers, you're not getting any more quarters, you can clearly see there are no quarters on the other side, and you're just slicing your elbow to ribbons because your cheap ass Harbor Freight hammer broke on the first window.


"Be caught not for peanuts, 'less the peanut is big."

-Kelly
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gaslight: Will natural selection come into play and a successful Russian commander emerge?


Hari Seldon's dead hand says, "No".

If a Russian commander fails, he either dies in the field or is ordered killed for frustrating Putin's ambitions.

If a Russian commander becomes successful, he will become popular.  If he's successful and popular leading armed men, he is a threat to Putin's power and Putin will move to have the threat removed.

There is no winning scenario.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: GrymRpr: Opinion: Russia will use a low yield "Tactical Nuke" on or before Victory Day (9 May) in Ukraine.
(Smart= Yes / Funny=No)

Smarted and funnied.


Should have known better.
I was legit interested in what people here thought.

/Silly me
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: Opinion: Russia will use a low yield "Tactical Nuke" on or before Victory Day (9 May) in Ukraine.
(Smart= Yes / Funny=No)


Kinda expecting a car bomb or missile going KABOOM somewhere in Kyiv today while SecDef Austin and SecState Blinken are there.

And then Russia claiming it was a false flag attack by Ukraine to make Russia look bad, as though they need the help.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Counterpoint: a little tactical nuke* would be far less damaging than Chernobyl, and they lived with that just fine*.

*russian thinking


There are plenty of people who think there wasn't much damage from the testing.  The leftovers from early testing is still showing up in firewood today.  There is even lead from gasoline showing up because the trees absorbed it.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: Iworkformsn: GrymRpr: Opinion: Russia will use a low yield "Tactical Nuke" on or before Victory Day (9 May) in Ukraine.
(Smart= Yes / Funny=No)

Smarted and funnied.

Should have known better.
I was legit interested in what people here thought.

/Silly me


How much faith were you willing to put into a Fark smart/funny poll?
 
Trik
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

goodncold: Trik: They're slowly grinding Ukraine down at great expense in both lives and equipment. Their spokespeople and putin himself have threatened the world with nuclear retaliation which has a lot of countries pissing themselves to the point that the UN hasn't issued their customary sternly worded letter. Which is all they've ever been good for.

The whole world is in a war recession with gas prices very high which makes everything more expensive.

And no end in sight.

But hey lets meme putin.
That'll show him.

So is this a give up now Ukraine post and spare the world an economic downturn?

It's hard to tell these days.


No it's a get involved UN, Nato and other countries post.

This so similar to how nazi Germany started their march across Europe.

Well, the nazis were more successful in their early campaign.

but like I said putin has them pissing themselves.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: Iworkformsn: GrymRpr: Opinion: Russia will use a low yield "Tactical Nuke" on or before Victory Day (9 May) in Ukraine.
(Smart= Yes / Funny=No)

Smarted and funnied.

Should have known better.
I was legit interested in what people here thought.

/Silly me


Even the parts of the Internet we love are full of joyless tools.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Trik: goodncold: Trik: They're slowly grinding Ukraine down at great expense in both lives and equipment. Their spokespeople and putin himself have threatened the world with nuclear retaliation which has a lot of countries pissing themselves to the point that the UN hasn't issued their customary sternly worded letter. Which is all they've ever been good for.

The whole world is in a war recession with gas prices very high which makes everything more expensive.

And no end in sight.

But hey lets meme putin.
That'll show him.

So is this a give up now Ukraine post and spare the world an economic downturn?

It's hard to tell these days.

No it's a get involved UN, Nato and other countries post.

This so similar to how nazi Germany started their march across Europe.

Well, the nazis were more successful in their early campaign.

but like I said putin has them pissing themselves.


Putin invaded Ukraine from one end while Germany invaded Ukraine from the other end, and then circumvented an incredibly fortified defensive line across the German-French border by going through Belgium and completely out-maneuvering Allied forces through rapid advances utilizing a combined arms strategy?
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GrymRpr: Iworkformsn: GrymRpr: Opinion: Russia will use a low yield "Tactical Nuke" on or before Victory Day (9 May) in Ukraine.
(Smart= Yes / Funny=No)

Smarted and funnied.

Should have known better.
I was legit interested in what people here thought.

/Silly me


That would be maybe, I think?

jimjays: I think I was 15 when I first started hearing (and soon emulated) people saying they weren't going to do this or that stupid and obnoxious thing because they were holding and didn't want to draw attention and get busted for dope.


Only commit one crime at a time, they say. Had a dude here get busted for trafficking drugs since he had nonfunctional headlights, expired tags and was speeding.
 
