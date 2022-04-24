 Skip to content
(Good News Network)   CSB Sunday Morning: That time you were caught in the rain
35
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

35 Comments
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Making out on a golf course on a hot summer night when the sprinklers came on.

/ I did not stop doing it. I just memorized the sprinkler schedule and kept on rocking.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I had a weird spot on my shoulder, and ended up going to a doctor on the other side of the city.

I was not at all prepared, I assumed it was fine; she sent me down a floor to have another doctor do a biopsy.

I was scared, and crying, and I was on the east side when I needed to get to the west, I could not deal with the subway when I was already crying, so I tried to just get a cab.  No one would stop, until this limo driver stopped and asked where I needed to get to, and I was like, I don't have the cash, and he was like "just get in the car" and drove me home while I was crying, and I tried to give him my information so I could pay him later, and he was like "nope, go inside."
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

MissFeasance: I had a weird spot on my shoulder, and ended up going to a doctor on the other side of the city.

I was not at all prepared, I assumed it was fine; she sent me down a floor to have another doctor do a biopsy.

I was scared, and crying, and I was on the east side when I needed to get to the west, I could not deal with the subway when I was already crying, so I tried to just get a cab.  No one would stop, until this limo driver stopped and asked where I needed to get to, and I was like, I don't have the cash, and he was like "just get in the car" and drove me home while I was crying, and I tried to give him my information so I could pay him later, and he was like "nope, go inside."


Best story I'll hear this year. Hope everything works out well for you.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, baby.

There's a light in your eye that keeps shining.

It makes me believe you will always be true.

Now I will stand in the rain on the corner. I'll watch the people go shuffling.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So it's senior year, and I offer to take a couple of bandmates home because it's pouring. I drop the last girl off at her house and start to leave. Her house was on a dead-end street next to one of the elementary schools in town, and that day some asshat in a pickup-camper can only find a spot right on the corner, meaning I can't see shiat. I think it's clear, start pulling out and BAM. Uninsured, unregistered, probably unlicensed biatch (who later tried to refuse to take blame) must've floored it after passing the crossing guard and T-boned me. Once I get clearance from the crossing cop, I walk back down to my friend's house, in the rain, and ask to use her phone (it's the 90s and I don't think I had a cell phone yet). From that point on we start getting closer and closer until she becomes my first girlfriend about a month & a half later. We're not married, but to this day she's still my best friend, one of the best friends you could ever ask for.

By the way, do you know what song was playing on the radio when it happened?
Phil Collins - I Wish It Would Rain Down (Official Music Video)
Youtube YcY3FH208l8

\still love the song, but I don't like playing it in the car
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Boy Scout troop took an annual trip to the Great Smokey Mountains every year. Kind of low effort- stayed in the campground, no backpacking or primitive camping or anything like that. Setting up tents and me and another guy are the last to get started, and are looking around for a good spot, but everywhere we look is on an incline or has tree roots or is unsuitable for some reason or another.  Finally we find a spot that seems ok, and set up the tent.  It's on a very slight slope, not much vegetation, with maybe some small rocks scattered throughout, well down from the crest of the nearest hill.  And when it rained, it became a temporary shallow creek bed....
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skin tight Morticia dress. Renn Faire. Pouring rain. Danced in it while everyone watched. Fin.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday here in Barcelona. Were walking from our airbnb to the Picasso museum. It rained and hailed so hard.

I was always told that the rain in Spain stayed mainly on the plain.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fool in the Rain (Remaster)
Youtube I57nIP0vc44
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

libranoelrose: Oh, baby.

There's a light in your eye that keeps shining.

It makes me believe you will always be true.

Now I will stand in the rain on the corner. I'll watch the people go shuffling.


You fool!  You're on the wrong corner!
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: Yesterday here in Barcelona. Were walking from our airbnb to the Picasso museum. It rained and hailed so hard.

I was always told that the rain in Spain stayed mainly on the plain.


We've got a pool going on which major skeletal break you gonna get in bed with.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Skin tight Morticia dress. Renn Faire. Pouring rain. Danced in it while everyone watched. Fin.


I like Morticia's wardrobe.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I volunteered as a water boy at a beer festival once. As I was lugging two cases of bottled water to a water station, it began to suddenly downpour. People scattered to cover as quick as they could, but I was a bit over-encumbered, so I got drenched before I could get anywhere safe. In my mind, I said "fark it, I'm already wet" and kept chugging towards my destination. I passed a stone archway on the fairgrounds with a mass of people under it, and I received a goddamn standing ovation for being the only guy out in the rain.

They were all very, very drunk.

I was, too.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I had this weird girlfriend that hated water and was witchy at times. It started raining and she melted.
 
wxboy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Vacation in Chicago via Amtrak. On the last day, I was headed to Union Station to catch my train back to Michigan. Stopped in at a Walgreens or some such store a few blocks away to get some snacks for the train.

Now, I knew there was a line of strong storms coming. I was hoping to beat them to the station. I'm in the checkout at Walgreens, and I look out the door and it's pouring, and windy; I saw a public trash can blowing around. I waited for a bit to see if it would lighten up (it didn't), by which time I was concerned that I wouldn't make my train. So, I made a run for it, across the Chicago River and into the station. I was pretty well drenched. Even with a bit of time (my train was delayed), I was still damp when I boarded. I'm sure I didn't smell great either (I'd been sweating during the day - it was August). And the train trip back to Detroit took like 10 hours instead of the scheduled 6, because the storms had knocked out power to some of the track signals.

When I finally got home at 3 in the morning, I flipped on the Weather Channel and promptly saw a video clip of that same trash can blowing around on the street.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
1984. At the drive-in. Prince and Morris Day rule.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Kitty2.0: Skin tight Morticia dress. Renn Faire. Pouring rain. Danced in it while everyone watched. Fin.

I like Morticia's wardrobe.


It was a gorgeous dress. Wish I still had it.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was visiting my mother in Plainsboro, NJ and I realized how close we were to Princeton.  I had always wanted to visit it due the historic aspect of it, with nassau hall having served as the nations capital for half a second. There was also some Cannon damage still there apparently.

We got caught in a wall of water, just an absolute wall of water. Weird thing was people's whose phone were working initially died and people's phones who initially stopped, were fine.

/If you ever go to Acre, in Israel, you can see Napoleans balls on the wall of the prison
//cannonballs, you perv
///To the windowwwwww to the walllllllll
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: I was visiting my mother in Plainsboro, NJ and I realized how close we were to Princeton.  I had always wanted to visit it due the historic aspect of it, with nassau hall having served as the nations capital for half a second. There was also some Cannon damage still there apparently.

We got caught in a wall of water, just an absolute wall of water. Weird thing was people's whose phone were working initially died and people's phones who initially stopped, were fine.

/If you ever go to Acre, in Israel, you can see Napoleans balls on the wall of the prison
//cannonballs, you perv
///To the windowwwwww to the walllllllll


Did you support the state by buying legal weed?
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/10448179/121803681#c121803681

Caught in the rain,   and caught in the rain.    Sorry for cross post but far easier than transcribing.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So I had taken up running to get in shape during the off-season and found that I rather liked it, because I am an idiot. I would go out a couple times a week on short jaunts around the neighborhood, around 3 or 4 miles depending on my appetite for hills, and then a longer run on Saturday or Sunday morning. I found this nice little  stretch of the Patuxent Branch Trail that ran from a business office parking lot and around a lake that basically broke down into 2-mile segments - 2 miles to the lake, 2 miles around the lake, 2 miles back. It was hilly but not too hilly, open but not too open, crowded but never too crowded.

So I'm out on my run one Sunday morning and I'm feeling pretty good so I decide to head around the lake, because I'm an idiot. The lake stretches more or less East/West, with a small dam at the western end. The south side is mostly covered by canopy, and the north side is more or less at water level until you reach the crest of the dam. I run the lake counter-clockwise, south side to north side, for whatever reason one decides to run one way instead of another.

So I'm plodding along the trail on the north side of the lake, over the boat docks and past the morning fishermen, and I'm getting tired because I'm getting in shape but not quite in shape, and I say to myself "I will push to the top of the hill by the dam, and then I'll pull off and take a breather, get some water, maybe walk a stretch, I've got two more miles to go." And so I put it into gear and run up the hill on the east side of the dam and I reach the apex that looks westward out over the entire area and see The Nothing.

Pitch, awful blackness and violence and terrible energy stretching out for miles, bearing down with great and furious vengeance on my dumb ass perched on top of a hill two miles from anything that could have possibly helped.

I would like to say that I found the extra gear to cover those two miles before I was dumped upon, or that the forest canopy shielded me from the deluge, or that I somehow managed to run between the raindrops like a gazelle, but that would not be a creative stretching of the truth for narrative flourish, that would be a bald-faced lie. And I do not lie on Sundays, not even in the CSB thread.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: hoodiowithtudio: I was visiting my mother in Plainsboro, NJ and I realized how close we were to Princeton.  I had always wanted to visit it due the historic aspect of it, with nassau hall having served as the nations capital for half a second. There was also some Cannon damage still there apparently.

We got caught in a wall of water, just an absolute wall of water. Weird thing was people's whose phone were working initially died and people's phones who initially stopped, were fine.

/If you ever go to Acre, in Israel, you can see Napoleans balls on the wall of the prison
//cannonballs, you perv
///To the windowwwwww to the walllllllll

Did you support the state by buying legal weed?


This was over a decade ago, so no.
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was walking down the street on campus on a sunny day.  Then I heard a weird rushing sound.

Looking down the street I saw what seemed a solid wall of grey water crashing down from the sky and rapidly approaching. Cars were braking hard.  People for sprinting for doorways.

I got to a doorway just in time for the thundering deluge.   It lasted about five minutes.  Then it was sunny and bright again as if nothing had happened.  Except everything was soaking wet.

Utterly weird.
 
jimjays
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I made a couple bicycle trips from Chicago to St. Louis and back. (People significantly older than I was commonly ride coast to coast, the largest factors being empty nests, time and money.)  It took 3 days of travel each way and usually two days in a hotel hiding from the rain. I'd planned on rain (doing it in April before it was too hot) and was happy to get it. A fine excuse to rest my legs, explore whatever small town I happened to be in and have pros fine tune the bike while I tipped beers in a local bar--usually something of a celebrity or maybe a freak show attraction talking about my adventure.

(Most people were impressed and encouraging. Farmers tended to think it was the dumbest thing they'd ever heard from someone with a a car that had a choice in how to travel.)
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: libranoelrose: hoodiowithtudio: I was visiting my mother in Plainsboro, NJ and I realized how close we were to Princeton.  I had always wanted to visit it due the historic aspect of it, with nassau hall having served as the nations capital for half a second. There was also some Cannon damage still there apparently.

We got caught in a wall of water, just an absolute wall of water. Weird thing was people's whose phone were working initially died and people's phones who initially stopped, were fine.

/If you ever go to Acre, in Israel, you can see Napoleans balls on the wall of the prison
//cannonballs, you perv
///To the windowwwwww to the walllllllll

Did you support the state by buying legal weed?

This was over a decade ago, so no.


You're a rebel.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sometimes being stuck in the rain turns into a truly gluttonous amount of fruit, by way of an umbrella.
I was staying at a very expensive resort (far more expensive than I could afford, this was a corporate boondoggle, back when those where a thing) and got caught up in what can only be described as "did I get left off the ark" level of rain. I'm hustling back to my room, er, villa, when some guy in a golf cart sees me and stops. He had that moment of realization that he couldn't practically turn his golf cart around, and it was full of maintenance supplies so an extra person wasn't going to fit anyway. He just happened to have one of those resort-branded umbrellas with him (the ones that are in your room with a passive aggressive note about you may use it while you're a guest, but if you take it they'll charge you enough to pay for a midsized SUV) that he hands me. Being already soaked it didn't really matter, it was truly the definition of "it was the thought that counts" but damnit I appreciated it nonetheless.
So I get back to my villa, and outside under the overhang there's this young lady that I assume was a housekeeper waiting out the rain. So, I hand her the umbrella. The look on her face was a combination of "you never turn down polite gratuity from a guest" with "taking this means I'm selling my soul to the devil!" At the time I dismissed it as she clearly spoke very little English, so I accepted her nervous "Gracias" with a smile and went inside to dry off, realizing later she may have been concerned about taking an umbrella that she though someone would have to pay for.
Late that evening, long after the unforeseen monsoon had passed, more specifically after dinner, I returned to my room to find the largest fruit plate you can ever image. Fruit plate is the wrong term for it- it was a fruit creation, an absolutely huge fruit platter. The type of thing you might see at a catered party. Easily enough fruit for a dozen people. Carefully cut into sawtooth shapes, some held into more intricate designed with toothpicks. In front, a lengthy letter from the manager of the hotel, explaining the housekeepers, and hotel management's, appreciation for my kindness.
Next to all of this- neatly wrapped up, the umbrella.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lets just say it started with a few piña coladas and escalated from there.
 
Abox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
One day in college or shortly after, I was walking down the sidewalk with a gf when it started raining.  I snapped out a small umbrella and held it over both of us as best I could. There were a few steps of silence when out of nowhere at the exact same time we both started singing 'Bus Stop' by The Hollies.
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In high school, I belonged to a High Adventure Explorer Post (co-Ed boys scouts). We we're pack hiking through the White Mountains of NH with a park guide. Well, the guide got is lost on blazed, well marked trails and we wound up hiking late into the night. Just as we were hitting the bare rock of the summit of this extra mountian we weren't planning on climbing, a thunderstorm broke out. Protocol says you backtrack down to the tree line, take out your rubberish sleeping mat and squat on it with the least amount of your body touching it. So we did that. And then we got bored and started talking about the scariest monsters on the X-files (the winner was the red eyed tree creatures) until we were told to shut up by the adults.

When the storm passed we continued hiking, trying to make it to the hut on the other of the side to sleep in. When we crested the tree line, the sky was the most beautiful sight to behold. To my 80's kid brain it looked like a Lisa Frank painting sans the unicorn. The storm was still off in the distance, but you could see the clouds and lightning. The sky above us was crystal clear and the moon and the stars were so clear they looked like they had been washed by the storm. I have near seen stars so bright and sparkly. It was a beautiful vista.

We wound up hiking until past midnight and just slept on the trail. We didn't even set up tents. Still worth it for that view.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: hoodiowithtudio: libranoelrose: hoodiowithtudio: I was visiting my mother in Plainsboro, NJ and I realized how close we were to Princeton.  I had always wanted to visit it due the historic aspect of it, with nassau hall having served as the nations capital for half a second. There was also some Cannon damage still there apparently.

We got caught in a wall of water, just an absolute wall of water. Weird thing was people's whose phone were working initially died and people's phones who initially stopped, were fine.

/If you ever go to Acre, in Israel, you can see Napoleans balls on the wall of the prison
//cannonballs, you perv
///To the windowwwwww to the walllllllll

Did you support the state by buying legal weed?

This was over a decade ago, so no.

You're a rebel.


Nah just boring
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In Baltimore with Mrs Geologist (who was attending a conference) and the then 2-year-old Jr Geologist (who went sight-seeing with me). This afternoon, all three of us were together and were walking along the inner harbour to the science centre. It starts to rain, so I put Jr Geologist in my shoulders and we run for it. A couple walking behind us is doing the same, and the guy starts saying "dammit, dammit, dammit!" Well, guess what my daughter's new favourite phrase for the rest of the trip was?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I went through Basic Training at Ft Knox during a long ago late June-Aug.  In KY in the summer it rains ... a lot.

We all got over being annoyed at being wet really quickly as being dry was something that might happen once the day's events were done & you were back inside.

So if you see everyone racing to get out of the rain, I'll be the old guy just strolling along not giving a fark.  Both because I know I've been wetter & also know that I'll be reasonably dry again fairly soon.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
On a bike trail, it starting raining so my wife and I turned back. Five minutes from the car, it turned into a thunderstorm, we had nowhere to take cover so we just busted ass. Got to the parking lot, my wife took a hard right to the car and skidded on the wet pavement. Felt bad, she was scratched up for a month.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There was also two very separate occasions when I got stuck in the rain at bars when the Sportster was a huge part of my main transportation. Both lasted almost 9 hours and were total surprises.

/spending 9 hours in a bar is f*cking expensive
 
thesharkman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was in Brisbane Australia, hanging out with the woman I met recently. We went out to eat then to a nearby park by the river. All of a sudden it started raining. The rain became so intense we had to take cover but we are so far from anywhere with coverage. We didn't get any shelter until we made it to a hotel. We sat in the lobby for over an hour, soaked waiting for it to pass. About 4 inches of rain came down in one hour. Eventually the rain let up and we went our separate ways. Had to take a cab back as all the ferries were closed due to the weather.
 
