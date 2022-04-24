 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Since it has been fighting in Syria for almost 6 years now, the Russian army should have been battle-tested and worked out its operational kinks before rolling into Ukraine. "Should" being the operative word here   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nah.

In Syria, they were fighting on the side of the state in a three-way war where they weren't facing a regular state-run army with logistics and training.  They were facing hastily-assembled irregulars (ie the west-sponsored rebels) or religous fanatics whose most high profile actions seemed to be the execution of kidnapped civilians.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some people get 6 years of experience. Some people get the same experience over and over again for 6 years.

And if that is all you get, you are in trouble when you have to go up against something totally different.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The theorem is that every nation prepares to fight the last war. The corollary is that modern warfare is not what we thought it was, and it probably never will be.

The implications are mind boggling, and a little reassuring. War is created by a "certainty" that some invading force can overcome defenders, yielding some "gain" that can be secured, protected, defended in turn. Putin was dead sure that he could do Ukraine 2022 just like Ukraine 2014 and Syria 2016 and do it fast. Now we know that a guy with a device on his shoulder that costs less than a Prius can destroy an HQ 30 miles away. Anyone can destroy a multimillion dollar tank and kill 3--4 crew members for 6000 bucks.

Defense in depth seems doable. Invasion seems foolhardy. At the very least, war has become uncertain again, which is something I am happy to be certain about.

I recommend PEACE, for all of us, as the preferred alternative.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Syria was given to them by their stooge in the US White House. Everyone on Fark was aware as it was happening.

Russia's mistake was thinking they didn't need that same help this time around.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
America spent how many years in Iraq fighting an insurgency and never got any better at it?

I really think that nation states are just terrible at learning lessons.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Nah.

In Syria, they were fighting on the side of the state in a three-way war where they weren't facing a regular state-run army with logistics and training.  They were facing hastily-assembled irregulars (ie the west-sponsored rebels) or religous fanatics whose most high profile actions seemed to be the execution of kidnapped civilians.


And you can replace Syria with Afghanistan and they still end up on the losers side. Maybe the only way russians can actually win direct fights is to wait for someone to invade them at the tail end of fall so they can be stopped by winter and then driven back with massive russian losses anyways
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: TWX: Nah.

In Syria, they were fighting on the side of the state in a three-way war where they weren't facing a regular state-run army with logistics and training.  They were facing hastily-assembled irregulars (ie the west-sponsored rebels) or religous fanatics whose most high profile actions seemed to be the execution of kidnapped civilians.

And you can replace Syria with Afghanistan and they still end up on the losers side. Maybe the only way russians can actually win direct fights is to wait for someone to invade them at the tail end of fall so they can be stopped by winter and then driven back with massive russian losses anyways


Historically, you'd be accurate.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the danger of MANPADS

Tell me about it. Padding your manhood is tough to do everyday.
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: Now we know that a guy with a device on his shoulder that costs less than a Prius can destroy an HQ 30 miles away.


What device is that, exactly?  Asking for a friend
 
Creidiki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inherent corruption from highest commander to the lowest ground pounder has detrimental effect on the fighting ability of the army.

It's not news, it's Russia, biatch.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Turns out bombarding cities turning them to rubble for years does nothing to train either the raw recruits you told were being sent on training exercises or the generals who seeing tanks would never be used siphoned off the funds for maintaining them.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: The theorem is that every nation prepares to fight the last war. The corollary is that modern warfare is not what we thought it was, and it probably never will be.

The implications are mind boggling, and a little reassuring. War is created by a "certainty" that some invading force can overcome defenders, yielding some "gain" that can be secured, protected, defended in turn. Putin was dead sure that he could do Ukraine 2022 just like Ukraine 2014 and Syria 2016 and do it fast. Now we know that a guy with a device on his shoulder that costs less than a Prius can destroy an HQ 30 miles away. Anyone can destroy a multimillion dollar tank and kill 3--4 crew members for 6000 bucks.

Defense in depth seems doable. Invasion seems foolhardy. At the very least, war has become uncertain again, which is something I am happy to be certain about.

I recommend PEACE, for all of us, as the preferred alternative.


We're approaching Telsa's death ray idea where you're protected even from irrational actors as they'll be destroyed if they do while you'll be safe. Far superior to MAD.
Not saying there isn't a shiat ton of civilian deaths but far far less than what should have been seeing as Putin wanted to go full Generalplan Ost
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: 2fardownthread: Now we know that a guy with a device on his shoulder that costs less than a Prius can destroy an HQ 30 miles away.

What device is that, exactly?  Asking for a friend

What device is that, exactly?  Asking for a friend


laser designators designed to mark targets for friendly missiles, bombs, and laser guided artillery strikes are relatively cheap and highly effective
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Turns out bombarding cities turning them to rubble for years does nothing to train either the raw recruits you told were being sent on training exercises or the generals who seeing tanks would never be used siphoned off the funds for maintaining them.


Say what you will about the E4 mafia in the US military, but they can actually make things run smoother. Hell us quartermasters are expected to set up unofficial supply chains as it's great experience for what happens when you're cut off from supply chains.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: The theorem is that every nation prepares to fight the last war. The corollary is that modern warfare is not what we thought it was, and it probably never will be.

The implications are mind boggling, and a little reassuring. War is created by a "certainty" that some invading force can overcome defenders, yielding some "gain" that can be secured, protected, defended in turn. Putin was dead sure that he could do Ukraine 2022 just like Ukraine 2014 and Syria 2016 and do it fast. Now we know that a guy with a device on his shoulder that costs less than a Prius can destroy an HQ 30 miles away. Anyone can destroy a multimillion dollar tank and kill 3--4 crew members for 6000 bucks.

Defense in depth seems doable. Invasion seems foolhardy. At the very least, war has become uncertain again, which is something I am happy to be certain about.

I recommend PEACE, for all of us, as the preferred alternative.


A radical proposal I fervently hope for, but sadly believe is beyond the scope of human nature.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Man On Pink Corner: 2fardownthread: Now we know that a guy with a device on his shoulder that costs less than a Prius can destroy an HQ 30 miles away.

What device is that, exactly?  Asking for a friend

laser designators designed to mark targets for friendly missiles, bombs, and laser guided artillery strikes are relatively cheap and highly effective


SpaceX orbital starships should be able to softly and quickly land 100 tons of special military operations material anywhere, soon, with great precision, without even a pilot. And the planned capacity is for hundreds a day eventually.

Think about that for a moment.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ISO15693: hardinparamedic: Man On Pink Corner: 2fardownthread: Now we know that a guy with a device on his shoulder that costs less than a Prius can destroy an HQ 30 miles away.

What device is that, exactly?  Asking for a friend

laser designators designed to mark targets for friendly missiles, bombs, and laser guided artillery strikes are relatively cheap and highly effective

SpaceX orbital starships should be able to softly and quickly land 100 tons of special military operations material anywhere, soon, with great precision, without even a pilot. And the planned capacity is for hundreds a day eventually.

Think about that for a moment.


I think you're giving Elon musk too much credit for an idea he bought off someone smarter than him.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: SimonElectric: Turns out bombarding cities turning them to rubble for years does nothing to train either the raw recruits you told were being sent on training exercises or the generals who seeing tanks would never be used siphoned off the funds for maintaining them.

Say what you will about the E4 mafia in the US military, but they can actually make things run smoother. Hell us quartermasters are expected to set up unofficial supply chains as it's great experience for what happens when you're cut off from supply chains.


My grandfather was the first E9 Master Chief Shipfitter in the US Navy. He knew a thing or two about supply chains.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Except, as the last few campaigns have shown, the entire Russian military is a bloated, archaic operational kink
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Except, as the last few campaigns have shown, the entire Russian military is a bloated, archaic operational kink


History has shown the Russian military peaked around World War II and has been fighting the same battles ever since.

The reason they were so successful against the US in Korea and Vietnam had less to do with Russian cunning and more to do with the fact they had overwhelming local popular support against the west in those conflicts.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ISO15693: hardinparamedic: Man On Pink Corner: 2fardownthread: Now we know that a guy with a device on his shoulder that costs less than a Prius can destroy an HQ 30 miles away.

What device is that, exactly?  Asking for a friend

laser designators designed to mark targets for friendly missiles, bombs, and laser guided artillery strikes are relatively cheap and highly effective

SpaceX orbital starships should be able to softly and quickly land 100 tons of special military operations material anywhere, soon, with great precision, without even a pilot. And the planned capacity is for hundreds a day eventually.

Think about that for a moment.


And every one of thise landing Starships is a massive gleaming IR target for a MANPAD.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
hardinparamedic:
laser designators designed to mark targets for friendly missiles, bombs, and laser guided artillery strikes are relatively cheap and highly effective

30 miles away?!
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Man On Pink Corner: hardinparamedic:
laser designators designed to mark targets for friendly missiles, bombs, and laser guided artillery strikes are relatively cheap and highly effective

30 miles away?!


the AN/PVD-1 supplied to the Ukrainians by the Us in conjunction with their artillery systems has a range of 4.8 miles.

If the US is supplying them with Excalibur warheads for their 155s, the range is over 40 miles
 
