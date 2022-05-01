 Skip to content
kokomo61
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Back in 1984, I was in the Army, stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The 4th of July is a big deal in the United States, celebrating the signing of the Declaration of Independence from England on July 4, 1776. It has a lot of historical significance for this country. Mostly, it's an opportunity to set off fireworks and blow up stuff.

As a Military Police specialist, I was trained to perform crime prevention and safety duties. Due to Reagan-era budget cuts, however, I was shifted over to lifeguard duty at an outdoor pool. Instead of traffic safety and law enforcement, I was reduced to blowing a whistle and yelling "No running on the deck!"
Although I had to work on many holidays, my pool schedule was free on July 4th. My buddies and I decided that we would head into Washington, DC to enjoy the Independence Day activities on the National Mall. Each year, there would be a big concert on the Mall, followed by one of the largest fireworks displays you could imagine.

The concerts frequently featured '60s rock and roll icons The Beach Boys. The previous year, Interior Secretary James Watt banned The Beach Boys, because he said they attracted an 'unsavory element'. In their place, the 1983 concert featured....Wayne Newton.

This year, though, The Beach Boys were back as the headliner act, with Ringo Starr sitting in on the drums. They were preceded by America, The O'Jays, Three Dog Night and Hank Williams, Jr. My buddies and I sat in the hot July sun, drinking beer and trying to stave off sunburn. We had fun singing along with the bands, but failed miserably in our attempts to impress nearby women.

By the time The Beach Boys played their closing number ("Fun, Fun, Fun"), we were tired, sunburned and ready to go. We had the choice of having around for another several hours for the big fireworks show....or heading back to the base. There was a carnival with rides and games, along with a small fireworks show at the end. Even though the big show sounded like fun, we were worn out and took a bus back to Fort Belvoir.

We took some down time when we got home to the base, grabbed a shower, and felt refreshed enough to check out the carnival. By this time, the sun was setting, and we had fun eating unhealthy (but tasty!) carnival food and trying to keep it down on rides like The Scrambler.

By 9PM, it was time for the fireworks show. It may not have been as big or fancy like the one downtown, but it also didn't have half a million people crammed in all around us, either. We sat close to the front of the baseball field in our lawn chairs, just beyond the safety tape, and waited for the show to begin.

SHOOP! The first shells went up into the sky, trailed by a shower of sparks. POW! The missiles exploded into flowery blooms of reds, yellows and greens. More shells hissed into the sky, followed by explosions of light and color, accompanied by "Oohs" and "Ahhs" from the crowd below as the fireworks CRACKLED down from the sky. This might have been smaller, but it was much more relaxing than downtown.

Occasionally, a shell would explode lower than expected with a powerful BOOM! The spectators went "Wboooa" in unison. A bit of silence followed, but then the shells were going back up into the sky to the crowd's delight. As the show went on, the explosions got bigger, with one or two going off lower than felt comfortable, but not so much as to stop the show.

SHSSSSSSS! We watched what looked like a large shell shoot off the launching pad. This was going to be a BIG one. It rocketed toward the sky, but instead of going up all the way overhead, it seemed to stop, frozen in mid-air, hovering for what felt like an eternity.
When the shell seemed like it couldn't stay in the air any longer, it slowly rotated in the sky....and rocketed DOWN towards the launch pad. I quietly mumbled to myself...."This can't be good."

It's hard to describe exactly what happened next. The shell accelerated towards the ground, hit directly in the middle of the fireworks launch pad, and EXPLODED on the ground. KABANG! That set off the ENTIRE fireworks display, with shells shooting into the crowd, the sky, and into nearby cars.

Families grabbed their children and spectators ran in all directions as KABOOM! fireworks exploded all around us, CRACK! Flashes of light and loud BOOMS! went off everywhere, while my gang sprinted for cover. I dove behind a large station wagon and peered through the windows while the pyrotechnic melee continued.

It seemed to go on forever, but eventually, at some point, the frequency of explosions diminished, with the occasional FIZZZZZ! but finally, stopped. The field was eerily quiet, with dazed spectators staggering through the smoky scene like B-movie zombies. I found my buddies, and we looked around for anyone who needed help. While a lot of people looked overwhelmed, there were no serious injuries. We helped folks load up their lawn chairs and headed back to the barracks.

Things were pretty quiet that night, with the occasional "Did you see that?" comment about the more spectacular explosions. As I drifted off to sleep, I made a mental note for future fireworks shows:

Don't sit so close next time.
 
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Took 47 ping pong balls and $22 to win Bubbles back in '77
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My friend and i were tooling around one Sunday and wound up at Springfield and the Illinois State Fair.  This was in 83.  We walked around a bit and saw the State Police had a car that had been stripped by parts thieves.   Sign said they could do this in 5 minutes.  Wow.  A mustang no less.

Down on the midway were the rides and the shows.  There was a tent set up with posters from "The Thing" and Freddy Krueger.  Two people in fur suits and two girls in swimsuits danced.  The guy was on the megaphone said that you did not want to miss this.  That if you paid admission, you'd see these two ladies enter a trance and their clothes would appear to fall off.  Now you had our attention, dude.  Their clothes would appear to fall off and they would transform into monsters!

Admission started out high, but he got a few takers.  After a little more cajoling, the price dropped to two bucks which was our price range, and we went in.

The inside area was designed for a lot more suckers.  There were maybe 10 of us.  This kid pushed us to the first stage.  Inside a cage was one of the swimsuit girls.  She was either trancing or prepping herself for a fap session.  She seemed bored.  Then an obvious mirror swung and one of the furies appeared and ran out to the front of the cage and pushed the door open!  Clang! Then he stood there.

The kid moved us over to the second stage with a cage.  The chick in the bikini seemed a little more into it and the mirror swung, the furry ran out, pushed open the cage door and then stood there.

There was a group WTF moment and then we followed the kid to the exit.  Outside, the guy was already lining up the rubes for another show.

We walked back to the events area, and I read up on the way thieves strip a car.  The get all the important parts off the car including the radiator, seats, console, etc.  Then, they drive it to a dump location.  Sometimes, they'll burn it.

Ten years later, I'm working in north St. Louis.  A prime dump location for stolen cars.  Whenever I'd see a burning car, I would knowledgably say "Yep.  That's a stolen car getting burned.  They've picked off all the saleable parts."

That's like real street cred right there.
 
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

My mother took the grandkids to a carnival and they like 5 fish.  She put them in a small container and figured thed sadly last a few days.


7 years later their 10 gallon fish tank was a fixture in her house.
 
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Had been trying to go out with a gi in HS for a good while, finally got the greenlight and took her to Millard Days in Millard, NE.  We rode this thing called The Zipper, cages that would spin all the way around on the end of a big arm that also rotated.  Ten seconds into the ride and her giant purse opens up and we spent a a couple of minutes learning what a stoning must be like, pelted mercilessly with makeup, a scientific calculator and textbooks, etc. We were both bloody by the end. One of my eyes was half swollen shut. We left and I was driving her home out some gravel road, distracted and injured.  There was a bridge out.  I drove my 76 Camaro straight into a large creek.  We walked miles on to her house. Nobody believed us, her parents and my Dad were convinced we were drinking and crashed the car. At one point I exclaimed that we didn't even get to the drinking part and that was taken as a confession.  We never went out again.
 
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

*won like 5 fish.

Fark needs an edit button.
 
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Back in '02, I was working for a state department of agriculture, and had a booth set up at a county fair for Plant Industries with an interactive insect display, give-aways, etc.

My then wife brought the kids (2.5 and .8 yrs old) to the fair, and there was a train ride around the grounds. The ex put my daughter on it and came over to talk with me. I had been watching the little train all morning and told her that it dropped the kids off at a different place than where it picked them up. By the time she got there, the train was unloaded, no daughter in sight.

We ran around the grounds for ten terrifying minutes. The sheriffs put my wife in a cart and asked for a description (2yr old blonde girl in a pink dress, which described every fifth kid there), and they drove around looking while I searched on foot with my months-old son in a backpack carrier.

There was also a hayride going on. I happened to glance over, and there was my daughter perched on the top. She had made a little friend on the train, disembarked, and the two jumped right on the hayride.

Worst fifteen minutes of my life.
 
