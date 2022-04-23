 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 886: "In Bloom" Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
34
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

80 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2022 at 12:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: In Bloom

Description: Spring is here (for the Northern hemisphere, at least). Show us things that are blooming.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Iris Germanica
 
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Rhododendron spp.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"California Gold"
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Taken Thursday.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
20220420_115235-2 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/Buttercup bonanza
//Lincolnton, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0990 (3) by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/baby bunnies sprouting up in the hood
//my patio
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0981 (3) by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Centaurea
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Sassafras tree flower:
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Blooms have mostly come and gone here. This is cucumber.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
CA Poppy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Aechmea_nudicaulis-265 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
plumeria-265 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
phal-264 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Trillium by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Butterfly on Blooms by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
freidog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Slightly ironic it rained the entire time we were in the badlands just as the sunflowers were coming out.
 
SweetMama
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"First Daffodils Of Spring"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Sunflowers"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Pretty Flowers"
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This vine around the corner from my home had these crazy deco flowers one spring.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.