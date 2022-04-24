 Skip to content
(Patch)   Sameday Health regrets their outright fraud fails to provide the "standards of excellence their customers deserve"   (patch.com) divider line
loser0 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I read that as "Samedi Health", I expect voodoo would have been more helpful than these guys
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is this the company where they were hiring people with no training to collect samples, and then not keeping them refrigerated before sending them to the lab?  And they were collecting way more samples than the lab they worked with could process in a day.

If not, how many companies were there that used covid testing as a giant scam?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you were wondering where ex-Theranos employees would find work, now you know.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No criminal charges? How much did they get to keep? I hope there is an ambulance chaser out there sharpening his knife over somebody who got sick or died because of faked results.  Or even somebody who got sick or died not because of the test.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
More like "Someday Health", amirite?
 
Theeng
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Man I'm really glad our private Healthcare system...uh... why do we have this system again?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Are we really sure some of the customers don't deserve this?
 
