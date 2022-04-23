 Skip to content
(CNN)   Twitter bans participation trophy doctorates in climatology   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: PSA, European Union, Social media, Facebook, Policy, open letter, Google, Web 2.0, effects of climate change  
mrjeffreyj
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thanks Elon!
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm assuming they'll still take BP's and Exon/Mobil's money for greenwashing promoted tweets.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Although I am a person who takes science above emotions, people should still be able to state their opinions freely no matter how dumb it is. Look, we have flat earthers, Lochness Monster hunters, we have people who claim that there are aliens in the government (like Mayor Lightfoot). If they can have their free speech, why not these "climate change deniers"?

My personal belief is that as long as there is science to back up information, such as the origins or climate change, the causes of it, and potential solutions, then even "misinformation" shouldn't pose a threat of actually misleading people. If there's data to back up the science, then anyone can easily find those in the libraries, online, even on tv.

No matter how many times you tell someone that the earth is flat or triangular or it sits on top of a giant turtle who somehow is able to survive in outer space, nobody should believe those lies. If you say you can survive simply by bathing in the sunlight, nobody should believe you because that can easily be scientifically disproven, and many people have already died of starvation through mankind's history. Anyone who believes such lies that can easily be proven wrong by scientific data either did not do their research or they're just... hmmm very gullible.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Although I am a person who takes science above emotions


LOL sure.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Shouldn't be long before thread is stuffed with peeps telling us why it's evil for Twattr to tell lying assholes to go lie somewhere else.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Separately, hours after Twitter's policy update, European policymakers reached agreement on sweeping tech regulations that included stricter rules on how platforms regulate misinformation and illegal content on social media and other platforms.

GEEE I WONDER WHY TWITTER TOOK SUCH A PRINCIPLED STAND
 
