(Interesting Engineering)   Do you have $20 million to spare? Then you can buy the Ukranian Air Force a MIG-29. I'm looking at you, Jeff Bezos   (interestingengineering.com) divider line
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cbsnews3.cbsistatic.comView Full Size


Get Pepsi on the line
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
$20M for a goddamn fighter jet?  Holy shiat, Bezos, Musk, Gates, any billionaire could buy an entire f*cking air force.

What are you rich assholes waiting for?
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: $20M for a goddamn fighter jet?  Holy shiat, Bezos, Musk, Gates, any billionaire could buy an entire f*cking air force.

What are you rich assholes waiting for?


I was just going to nominate Musk out of basic principle.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

andrewagill: [cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com image 620x472]

Get Pepsi on the line


The world be a better place if Pepsi had lost that lawsuit
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
https://buymeafighterjet.com/
In case you want to pitch in $5 or $5,000,000.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bezos is all about rocketry and MIRV's now.  I'm sure the Ukraine would like a few of those.
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why would you expect the rich to do anything like that, that's useful to others and doesn't benefit them.  They'll leave that to poors to crowdfund.
 
quantum_csc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
wasn't the offer for Twitter at $48 billion?  That would be enough for more than 2,000 MiGs
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Maturin: https://buymeafighterjet.com/
In case you want to pitch in $5 or $5,000,000.


Here's hoping this doesn't makey my banky be f**ken stupid
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why not hit up his ex? It's not like she needs half to say "yes."

Now, that bald super creep probably needs a hell of a lot more money to...

Yeah, forgot about blow. I'm sorry, proper and just oligarch that has his minions looking over there. Oh wait...

Sorry sir. Yes, I will pick up that can and lube the rear hole if that robot.
 
wage0048
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"And who's gonna fly it, kid? You?"
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They seem to have plenty of money. I don't know why they would need a few hundo from us.

This smells like the "Build The Wall" scam.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is one of the few stories to mention Ukrainian losses. Usually any coverage out of  the war is about plucky Ukrainian farmers stealing a tank or another Russian general being killed. I was starting to wonder why Ukraine needed so much  foreign help when they  were apparently invincible.
 
spudbeach [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm in for $50.  Who's gonna do better?
 
