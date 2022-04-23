 Skip to content
(Design You Trust)   So people are buying inflatable Jesuses now. Jesi? Jesae? Aw, Jeeez
31
    Inflatable Jesus blow-up doll, Christianity, English-language films, Sex doll, Lord, Messiah, Jesus  
31 Comments
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But y he white tho?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Their own personal Jesus?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That Jesus looks like he's from the mirror universe. Evil Jesus.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Do they care if it rains or freezes?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
my sister lived in Japan for a while, about 20-25 years ago.
early on, she went into a mall just before xmas, and as part of the decorations, up above the escalators was a huge cross... with Santa on it.  bless em
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lady J: my sister lived in Japan for a while, about 20-25 years ago.
early on, she went into a mall just before xmas, and as part of the decorations, up above the escalators was a huge cross... with Santa on it.  bless em


I assume she had the traditional Japanese Christmas dinner?

puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kinda funny.. Sad, but funny, the last actual Christmas dinner my grandmother ate (when she wasn't in a hospital, rehab facility, or dying) was me buying Chinese for the two of us because my dad bailed on everyone to eat with his girlfriend's family.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puffy999: Kinda funny.. Sad, but funny, the last actual Christmas dinner my grandmother ate (when she wasn't in a hospital, rehab facility, or dying) was me buying Chinese for the two of us because my dad bailed on everyone to eat with his girlfriend's family.


All around me are familiar faces
Worn out places, worn out faces
Bright and early for the daily races
Going nowhere, going nowhere

Their tears are filling up their glasses
No expression, no expression
Hide my head, I wanna drown my sorrow
No tomorrow, no tomorrow

And I find it kind of funny
I find it kind of sad
The dreams in which I'm dying
Are the best I've ever had
I find it hard to tell you
I find it hard to take
When people run in circles it's a very, very
Mad world, mad world
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

You're lucky I'm a Sluggo fan on First Wave otherwise I may have not been immune to your ear worm.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"All right Jesus, let me have it!"
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Two dolls say they're Jesus, one of them must be wrong.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Walker: That Jesus looks like he's from the mirror universe. Evil Jesus.


Wouldn't he not have the beard then?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why didn't Subby use the "creepy" tag?

It's probably me. My "inner child" is "triggered".

I grew up in a "Frie and Brimstone" church.

/the above should be slashes but I'm too lazy and drunk to type my thoughts
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: my sister lived in Japan for a while, about 20-25 years ago.
early on, she went into a mall just before xmas, and as part of the decorations, up above the escalators was a huge cross... with Santa on it.  bless em


This was in Osaka about ten years ago.

C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I give it 34 minutes before someone on TikTok has sex with one.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He will never judge you." So, for people who have no idea what's in the New Testament?
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♪ ♫  I don't care if it rains or freezes, long as I got my inflatable Jesus ♪ ♫

Bonobo62
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your own inflatable Jesus.
Someone who's full of air.
Someone who cares.
 
clearperspective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😁 Jesus! That's a blow job.
 
nytmare
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I, for one, salute our new half-inflated lord and savior.

BafflerMeal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Lady J: my sister lived in Japan for a while, about 20-25 years ago.
early on, she went into a mall just before xmas, and as part of the decorations, up above the escalators was a huge cross... with Santa on it.  bless em

This was in Osaka about ten years ago.

The US seems to be one of the only places that really cares about fark.  There's everyday shiat in the supermarket here labeled that way.
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Does it inflate the same way as an autopilot?

foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When I was a teenager, I bought a Jesus nightlight at the I-81 flea market as a gag. I found it maybe eight years ago while moving. Used it to make a food-grade mould.   Now I can eat any flavor of Jesus I want.

For example, Chocolate Jesus
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lady J: my sister lived in Japan for a while, about 20-25 years ago.
early on, she went into a mall just before xmas, and as part of the decorations, up above the escalators was a huge cross... with Santa on it.  bless em


They also made this.

crumblecat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Christians say Jesus will never let you down.

Now you can let him down.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I woke up this morning with a bad hangover
And my Jesus was missing again.
This happens all the time.
It's inflatable.

This comes in handy a lot of the time.
I can leave him home, when I think he's gonna get me in trouble,
Or I can rent him out, when I don't need him.
But now and then I go to a party, get drunk,
 
bughunter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was imagining something more like this:

DanQuayle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As long as it is a detachable jesus.


I woke up this morning
With a bad hangover
And my jesus was missing againThis happens all the time
It's detachableThis comes in handy a lot of the time
I can leave it home
When I think it's going to get me in trouble
Or I can rent it out
When I don't need itBut now and then I go to a party
Get drunk
And the next morning I can't for the life of me
Remember what I did with it.First I looked around my apartment
And I couldn't find it
So I called up the place where the party was
They hadn't seen it eitherI asked them to check the medicine cabinet
Because for some reason I leave it there sometimes
But not this time
So I told them if it pops up to let me knowI called some other people from the party
But they were no help eitherI was starting to get desperate
I really don't like being without my jesus for too long
It makes me feel like less of a man
And I really hate having to sit down every time I take a leakAfter a few hours of searching the house
And calling everyone I could think of
I was starting to get very depressed
So I went to the Kiev and ate breakfastThen as I walked down Second Avenue
Towards St. Mark's place
Where all those people sell used books
And other junk on the street
I saw my jesus lying on a blanket
Next to a broken toaster oven
Some guy was selling itI had to buy it off him
He wanted 22 bucks
But I talked him down to 17I took it home, washed it off
And put it back on
I was happy again
CompletePeople sometimes tell me I should get it permanently attached
But, I don't know
Even though it's sometimes a pain in the ass
I like having a detachable jesus
 
Vern
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

foo monkey: When I was a teenager, I bought a Jesus nightlight at the I-81 flea market as a gag. I found it maybe eight years ago while moving. Used it to make a food-grade mould.   Now I can eat any flavor of Jesus I want.

For example, Chocolate Jesus
[Fark user image 425x566]


Don't go to church on Sunday
Don't get on my knees to pray
Don't memorize the books of the Bible
I got my own special way
But I know Jesus loves me
Maybe just a little bit more

I fall out on my knees every Sunday
At Zerelda Lee's candy store

Well it's got to be a chocolate Jesus
Make me feel good inside
Got to be a chocolate Jesus
Keep me satisfied

Well I don't want no Abba Zabba
Don't want no Almond Joy
There ain't nothing better
Suitable for this boy
Well it's the only thing
That can pick me up
Better than a cup of gold
See only a chocolate Jesus
Can satisfy my soul

When the weather gets rough
And it's whiskey in the shade
It's best to wrap your savior
Up in cellophane
He flows like the big muddy
But that's ok
Pour him over ice cream
For a nice parfait

Well it's got to be a chocolate Jesus
Good enough for me
Got to be a chocolate Jesus
Good enough for me

Well it's got to be a chocolate Jesus
Make me feel good inside
Got to be a chocolate Jesus
Keep me satisfied

"It's a kind of immaculate confection"

-Tom Waits
 
bughunter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Jesuses now. Jesi? Jesae? Aw, Jeeez

Which inspires the question:  What is the collective noun for a group of Jesuses?

A resurrection of Christs?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
On clearance after Easter?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.