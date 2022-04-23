 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Listverse)   With everything people know about Florida Man, these jokers have to go throwing a monkey wrench in the works   (listverse.com) divider line
7
    More: Awkward, American Black Bear, Florida Gators men's basketball, Seminole State College of Florida, Florida man, Richard Willbanks, Zach Van Meter, James Stratford, adult male  
•       •       •

658 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2022 at 11:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Broken clock.  At least five days have passed.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you could have said "spanner" or just "wrench", but no.  You gotta make it personal.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Subby, you could have said "spanner" or just "wrench", but no.  You gotta make it personal.


That's so ratchet.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I kind of secretly hope Vladimir Putin will ask for asylum to the United States and retire to Florida, so "Florida man's" secret identity is revealed to be "former president of Russia, Vladimir Putin".
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
🎵No more indee-cent accidents...🎵
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Summoner101: foo monkey: Subby, you could have said "spanner" or just "wrench", but no.  You gotta make it personal.

That's so ratchet.


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.