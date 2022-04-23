 Skip to content
(CityBeat)   Pirates claim island for rum and booty in... Cincinnati?   (citybeat.com) divider line
    Jimmy Buffett, Ohio River, Picnic, Chicken Island Mayor Nick Motz, Picnic table, Ohio, Cincinnati, Chicken Island  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that river still catch on fire?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the Pirates play the Reds today?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steamer Island?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, we hung with them for like a quarter before the Bearcats turned on the jets.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pirates of the Saskatchewan
Youtube 8FbV4zT_ZTY
there's precedence
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Does that river still catch on fire?


I think that's the Cuyahoga River up in Cleveland.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So no need to worry about global warming anymore?
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Did the Pirates play the Reds today?


No. The Pirates got beatdown by the Cubs 21-0.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WonderDave1: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/8FbV4zT_ZTY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1] there's precedence


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
